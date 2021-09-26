MGM Resorts International : Minute - September 27, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: RESPONSIBLE GAMING: MGM RESORTS PARTNERS WITH AGA'S "HAVE A GAME PLAN" 1. MGM Resorts has joined the American Gaming Association as an official partner of its Have A Game Plan mission. BetMGM has also signed on as a partner. 1. Have A Game Plan aims to promote responsible sports wagering to new consumers and seasoned bettors. 1. This partnership complements MGM Resorts' and BetMGM's ongoing commitment to GameSense. 1. GameSense has been an instrumental part of the MGM Resorts guest service model since 2017, helping customers understand the risks, where to get help and, ultimately, how to keep gaming fun.

BETMGM TEAMS WITH ARIEL HELWANI, LAUNCHES ON-SITE MOBILE BETTING AT GOLD STRIKE
Mixed martial arts journalist and media personality Ariel Helwani has joined BetMGM as a brand ambassador.
Helwani will integrate BetMGM into his content and will also be featured in BetMGM marketing campaigns, social media content, and fan events.
He previously worked with ESPN and SB Nation - and currently hosts The MMA Hour for Vox media and The Ringer MMA Show podcast.
Also, the BetMGM mobile sports betting app has launched at MGM Resorts' Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, Mississippi.
The on-site app utilizes geotechnology, allowing guests at Gold Strike to place sports bets from their mobile device while at the resort. Integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program gives BetMGM users in Mississippi the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide.
The mobile-on premise app complements the BetMGM Book Bar & Grill -- Gold Strike's retail sports betting venue.
Brandon Dardeau, SVP Operations & Marketing, Southeast Group, MGM Resorts:"It's a huge deal. We love our football, particularly college football here in the South. It's a perfect time to roll out the BetMGM app. We have a lot of customers in Tennessee who are already signed up for BetMGM, so this creates that seamless experience in our BetMGM Sportsbook. We look forward to educating our customers and we're super, super excited."

MGM SPRINGFIELD SUPPORTS HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Team members from MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts rolled up their sleeves and volunteered their time recently in support of Habitat for Humanity. MGM Resorts Northeast Group President Chris Kelley joined employees in helping to build a new house for a Springfield mother and her two sons. The family plans to move into the two-story home this spring.
MGM Springfield has a longstanding partnership with Habitat for Humanity.
Chris Kelley, President, Northeast Group, MGM Resorts:"This was a great day, working side by side with our MGM Springfield team members and partnering with an amazing group like Habitat for Humanity to create a brand-new home for a very deserving family. I only broke a couple of things. They kept me in the basement most of the day, but it didn't stop us from having a great time, doing wonderful work, and making our community just a little bit better."

MGM RESORTS TEAM MEMBERS PLANT TREES IN LAS VEGAS
MGM Resorts employee volunteers came together this past week to clean up trash and plant 40 trees at Floyd Lamb Park. This was in partnership with the City of Las Vegas.
They were joined by Mandalay Bay and Luxor President & Chief Operating Officer Chuck Bowling.
Initiatives like this are part of Focused on What Matters - MGM Resorts' wider commitment to social impact, sustainability, and community engagement.

BELLAGIO & MGM NATIONAL HARBOR CONSERVATORIES UNVEIL FALL DISPLAYS
Fall has officially arrived at Bellagio in Las Vegas. The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new, seasonal display - "Deeper Into the Woods."
"Deeper Into the Woods" features nearly 60,000 carnations and can be seen through Nov. 13. Bellagio's Conservatory is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Admission is free.
Autumn is being celebrated at MGM National Harbor in Maryland as well. National Harbor's Conservatory has debuted "A Gourd-geous Fall," highlighting the beauty of the season in the Northern Hemisphere. "A Gourd-geous Fall" is on display through Nov. 8. MGM National Harbor's Conservatory is also open 24 hours a day, seven days a week - with no charge for admission.

MGM RESORTS CONTINUES TO RECRUIT & HIRE NEW EMPLOYEES
MGM Resorts continues to recruit and hire new employees across the country.
Interested candidates can submit applications and sign up for interviews via the MGM Resorts hiring events page.
The event page is updated frequently - and can be found careers.mgmresorts.com.