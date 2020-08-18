MGM Resorts International : Named To The Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index, Recognized For Creating Inclusive Workspaces

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Diversity Best Practices (DBP) Inclusion Index, names MGM Resorts International as one of 98 organizations to earn a score of at least 60 percent and a place on the index. This recognition highlights MGM Resorts' work and leading practices in the following major areas such as recruitment, retention and advancement of talent, corporate culture, workforce demographics and transparency.

Organizations submitted data to the DBP Inclusion Index and were measured in three key areas: best practices in the recruitment, retention and advancement of people from underrepresented groups—women, people from diverse racial/ethnic backgrounds, people with disabilities, and LGBTQ+ people; inclusive corporate culture, with leadership accountability; and demographic diversity based on women, race and ethnicity.

"We are honored and proud to be recognized for our long-standing commitment to advancing diversity and inclusion within our work environment and company culture," said MGM Resorts Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra. "As we continue to adjust to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our workplace and workforce, we are determined to ensure that diversity and inclusion remain a priority and focal point across our people strategy."

This year, 185 organizations participated in the DBP Inclusion Index, a 25 percent year-over-year increase. Twenty of those listed are recognized for superior achievement by receiving an 81 percent or higher score and qualifying as a Top 10 Percent Inclusion Index Company. Nine of those listed achieved at least 75 percent of the available points to qualify as a Leading Inclusion Index Company. Completed applications were collected online from December 2019 through March 2020. Results reveal opportunities for all organizations to target their diversity and inclusion efforts for greater effectiveness.

"Diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be a topic of critical importance, especially in these times of heightened racism and social injustice," says Deborah Munster, vice president, Diversity Best Practices. "The good news is that corporate America is paying closer attention to its D&I practices, and I am proud to recognize the work our Inclusion Index companies are doing to elevate their efforts to drive a more equitable future."

Key findings from the 2020 Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index include:

Recruitment, retention and advancement

While 100 percent of the top 10 percent require diverse interview slates, requiring diverse panels of interviewers remains less common at 75 percent of Leading Inclusion Index companies (compared to 45 percent of companies on the index).

One hundred percent of the top 10 percent and of Leading Inclusion Index organizations, and 97 percent of those on the index, use employee resource groups to recruit underrepresented talent. Eighty-five percent of the top 10 percent organizations require gender and racial/ethnic diversity in succession planning (compared with 79 percent of Leading Inclusion Index organizations and 59 percent of companies on the index).

Inclusive corporate culture

Ninety-five percent of the top 10 percent organizations set percentages goals in diversity (compared with 90 percent of Leading Inclusion Index companies and 65 percent of index companies).

Sixty-five percent of the top 10 percent organizations compensate managers for DE&I results (compared with 62 percent of Leading Inclusion Index companies and 42 percent of index companies).

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

ABOUT DIVERSITY BEST PRACTICES

Diversity Best Practices , a division of Working Mother Media, is the preeminent organization for diversity thought leaders to share best practices and develop innovative solutions for culture change. Through research, benchmarking, publications and events, DBP offers members information and strategies on how to implement, grow, measure and create first-in-class diversity programs.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-690-8358

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-named-to-the-diversity-best-practices-inclusion-index-recognized-for-creating-inclusive-workspaces-301114258.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International