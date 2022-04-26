MGM Resorts International Receives Distinguished

2022 Forbes Travel Guide Awards

LAS VEGAS (April 26, 2022) - Committed to delivering unmatched luxury experiences around the world, MGM Resorts International has been recognized once again by the globally renowned Forbes Travel Guide with Five-Star awards for several hotels, spas and restaurants in Las Vegas and China.

This year, MGM Resorts received 15 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star awards with four new recognitions for MGM COTAI and MGM MACAU.

Forbes Five-Star Hotels

Newly recognized in 2022, Emerald Tower at MGM COTAI and Skylofts at MGM COTAI join the ranks of other MGM Resorts International Five-Star rated properties including the newly remodeled ARIA Sky Suites celebrating its 10th consecutive year earning this accolade; SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand and MGM MACAU.

Reserved for the most outstanding properties, Forbes Five-Star accommodations must provide an extraordinary stay with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities.

Forbes Five-Star Spas

The Spa at ARIA, the largest spa to be recognized, stays among the elite collection of Forbes Five-Star spas along with The Spa at Vdara and The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Las Vegas. Additionally, Tria at MGM COTAI and Tria at MGM MACAU both earned Five-Star awards.

To be considered for this award, Forbes Five-Star spas must provide an extraordinary experience from the moment guests book an appointment. This includes impeccable guest service as well as ensuring all amenities and public areas are in pristine condition.

Forbes Five-Star Restaurants

New Five-Star restaurant ratings were awarded to Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI and Imperial Court at MGM MACAU. Continuing their excellence as Forbes Five-Star restaurants in Las Vegas are Joël Robuchon Restaurant at MGM Grand, and Le Cirque and Picasso, both at Bellagio. Joël Robuchon Restaurant has achieved a Five-Star rating for 16 consecutive years, with Le Cirque and Picasso each being recognized for six years.

Restaurants earning a Forbes Five-Star rating complete a rigorous evaluation and training process and must reach the highest levels of service, including exquisite food and presentation.

For additional information and high-resolution images of award-winning spas, restaurants and accommodations, please click here.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

# # #

Media Contact:

Arlene Bordinhao

MGM Resorts International Public Relations

arlene@mgmresorts.com