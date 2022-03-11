MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL SPLASHES INTO SPRING AS POOL SEASON OFFICIALLY BEGINS

MGM Rewards Gold Members and Above Enjoy Dedicated Check-In Lines

LAS VEGAS (March 11, 2022) - With temperatures rising in the desert, Las Vegas visitors are invited to dive into the season at any of MGM Resorts International's pools. With more than 30 distinct pool experiences, from an expansive beach and poolside spa treatments to adults-only pool lounges and dayclubs, there's more than one way to make a splash.

A new benefit for MGM Rewards members this year, guests within the Gold, Platinum and Noir Tier levels are invited to take advantage of a dedicated check-in line at all pools for quicker access to fun in the sun.

Cabanas, daybeds and other reserved pool seating for all resorts can be booked by visiting: Best Pools in Las Vegas - MGM Resorts.

All pools offer the convenience of mobile ordering where guests may order food and beverage items from the comfort of their chairs, with delivery by pool attendants.

Below is a full list of resort pools and amenities:

Bellagio

Lush citrus trees and a landscaped garden surround Bellagio's five luxurious pools. Hand-carved stone fountains and Mediterranean-inspired tiles lend an Italian sensibility to the sophisticated atmosphere.

Pool Courtyard

· Five pools including:

· Two heated pools - one Olympic sized, one main pool

· Three fountain pools

· Cypress Lounge: An intimate poolside experience in a private garden

· 66 premium chaise lounge chairs

· Personal host

· Reserved exclusively for the entire day

· Amenities included with a reservation include infused water, surprise

hourly treats and chilled towels

· Must be 18 years of age or older with a valid ID

· 51 cabanas, including the Chairman's Cabana, accommodating up to 25 guests

· Seasonal poolside massages and facial treatments are available for an extra charge and can be booked through Spa Bellagio

· Pool Café: Features a menu offering American favorites and Asian-inspired fare for breakfast and lunch

ARIA

ARIA's expansive pool deck is a tropical oasis in the heart of the desert - featuring three primary pools, an exclusive pool for Sky Suites guests and LIQUID, an adults-only daylife pool operated by Hakkasan Group.

Pools & Cabanas at ARIA

· Three pools and three whirlpools

· 24 well-appointed private cabanas

· Seasonal poolside massages are available for an extra charge and can be booked through

The Spa & Salon at ARIA

· Pool Bar: Serves American, healthy gourmet cuisine and specialty cocktails

ARIA Sky Pool

· Elevated amenity reserved exclusively for Sky Suites guests

· ARIA guests not staying in the Sky Suites may access Sky Pool by reserving a cabana or daybed

· Cabanas and reserved seating options include:

· Eight cabanas, one gazebo and one "mega" gazebo accommodating up to 15 guests

· 125 single chaise lounge chairs, 15 double chaise lounge chairs and five daybeds

· Guests are delighted with surprise indulgences every 90 minutes including complimentary signature iced teas, chilled towels, smoothie shots and more

LIQUID Pool Lounge

· Open Fridays & Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

· Upscale and chic, LIQUID Pool Lounge is an alfresco hideaway, offering poolside pampering and a premier party experience with luxurious dipping pools, refreshing cocktails and delicious food offerings.

· Operated by Tao Group, the chic pool lounge features a state-of-the-art sound system, making it a top daylife destination for those seeking DJ talent on a weekly basis.

· Upon arrival, guests can sink into one of LIQUID's eight secluded cabanas or can opt to relax on one of the daybeds that line the main pool and provide a more integrated experience.

Vdara

An intimate and playful experience, the Pool & Lounge Vdara is a rooftop retreat featuring spa cabanas and semi-secluded plunge pools.

Pool & Lounge Vdara

· One main pool, one whirlpool and three semi-private dipping pools for cabana guests

· Cabanas and reserved seating options include:

· 19 cabanas

· Access Tier Cabanas: Fit up to eight guests; upgraded amenities

· Escape Tier Cabanas: Fit up to four guests

· Five daybeds

· Handcrafted cocktails, appetizers and casual menu items are available poolside

MGM Grand

An ideal setting for guests looking to relax (and play!) under the Las Vegas sun, the 6.5-acre Grand Pool Complex is one of the most dynamic swimming and sunbathing experiences in the world.

MGM Grand Pool Complex

· Features four swimming pools, three large whirlpools and a relaxing Lazy River

· Non-hotel guests may purchase access to the Lazy River; prices available by calling MGM Grand (702) 891-3086

· Tubes are available for rental or purchase at the tube shack

· Five pool bars serve tropical cocktails with poolside dining

· 26 well-appointed cabanas

· Poolside massages are available daily during pool hours and can be booked through a cabana representative

The Signature at MGM Grand Pool

· Each of the three towers include private, heated outdoor pools and cabanas

· Guests of The Signature may also enjoy convenient access to WET REPUBLIC at MGM Grand

WET REPUBLIC Ultra Pool

· Open Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to close

· The first electronic music pool party venue, WET REPUBLIC at MGM Grand evokes a sensuous South Beach ambiance with a seductive, modern vibe.

· The alluring adults-only daytime party pool features two spectacular saltwater pools, individual dipping pools, hip party cabanas, spacious daybeds and oversized deluxe chaise lounges.

· Notable talent on the WET REPUBLIC roster this season includes Kaskade, Steve Aoki, Party Favor, Acraze, Loud Luxury and more.

Mandalay Bay

Mandalay Bay's world-famous 11-acre aquatic playground features 2,700 tons of real sand, a 1.6-million-gallon wave pool, rentable cabanas, daybeds, bungalows and personalized villas.

Mandalay Bay Beach

· Five pools including the wave pool and Lazy River

· 75 well-appointed cabanas

· 16 daybed options located on the Beach, Lazy River and Delano Beach Club

· 80 reserved seating lounges on the Beach

· Beach Bar & Grill provides breakfast, lunch and specialty cocktails throughout the day

· Pearl Moon Boutique features pool essentials, as well as designer swimwear, shoes, handbags, jewelry, hats and sunglasses

· Concerts on The Beach:

· An exclusive concert experience available through October on the Mandalay Beach Stage. Announced events include:

· April 15-17: VLS Fest Beach Party - Havana Nights Cuba

· May 14: UB40

· May 20 -22: VLS Fest Beach Party - Punta Cana Carnaval Night

· May 29: Riley Green

· June 17-19: VLS Fest Beach Party - Nights of San Juan

· September 16: Matute

· Events are open to non-hotel guests

· Tickets available online at mandalaybay.com or ticketmaster.com or at the Mandalay Bay Box Office

Moorea Beach Club

· Overlooks Mandalay Bay Beach, providing an upscale, European-style sunbathing and an adult pool experience for guests 21 and older with a valid ID

· Cabanas and reserved seating options include:

· Five Moorea Villas accommodate 16 guests

· Private Moorea Pavilion accommodates up to 6 guests

· Admission fees apply pending the day and special events

· Contact: Call (702) 632-9095

DAYLIGHT Beach Club

· Open Friday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

· DAYLIGHT Beach Club at Mandalay Bay offers a picturesque resort beach club experience with a massive main pool as well as two private pools for cabana guests.

· For an elevated beach club experience, DAYLIGHT offers daybeds, banquettes and bungalows, available for reservation at daylightvegas.com

· DAYLIGHT's exceptional hand-crafted cocktails, poolside bites and VIP bottle service come together with a stellar roster of international DJs and performing artists.

Delano

Designed exclusively for Delano hotel guests, Delano Beach Club is a posh yet playful take on the Las Vegas pool scene - combining effortless luxury with whimsical elements and personalized services synonymous with the boutique hotel.

Delano Beach Club

· Comfortable seating options including 16 cabanas and bespoke touches such as an in- water chess set

· Delano guests may also access Mandalay Bay Beach

Four Seasons

The private, outdoor pool at Four Seasons transports guests to a luxurious and exclusive paradise with a lush pool deck and inviting chaise lounges.

Four Seasons Pool

· One private outdoor pool and one whirlpool

· Eight cabanas available for reservations by calling 1-877-632-5000 or booking online

· Seasonal Cabana-cation Suite Package available featuring an upper deck Deluxe Cabana with views of The Strip

· Pool Bar introduces new menu items such as buttermilk pancakes with berries and smashed avocado toast as well as light meals and smoothies served poolside

· Pool attendants offer complimentary hourly amenities, including Evian spritzes and frozen fruit skewers

Park MGM

Channeling the sundrenched South of France, the pools at Park MGM capture the manicured landscaping of a European country estate. The pool deck offers three pools, an oversized heated spa, lounge areas and two bars serving delicious bites and beverages.

Park MGM Pools

· Three pools: South Pool, East Pool and North Pool

· East Pool: ages 18 and older

· Cabanas and reserved seating options include:

· 12 cabanas including The Park Bungalow, which fits up to 15 guests

· 11 daybeds

· Multiple padded chaise lounges

· 78 guest lockers available for rent

· Poolside cocktails, food and spa services are available

NoMad Las Vegas

This garden-like oasis, inspired by the Majorelle Gardens of Morocco, is accented by playful moments such as whimsical frozen drinks and refined riffs on poolside snacks.

The NoMad Pool

· Exclusive to NoMad Las Vegas guests only, Friday - Sunday

· The Poolside Café features casual fare and expertly crafted cocktails

The Mirage

The Mirage's lush pool evokes the tropics, with the rich colors of a sunset beach (deep reds, hot pinks, yellows and oranges) surrounded by cascading waterfalls. From enhanced sound and lighting systems to elegant lounge chairs, guests of The Mirage are encouraged to relax in this luxurious oasis.

The Mirage Pool

· Two pools and two whirlpools

· Cabanas and reserved seating options include:

· 16 cabanas

· Four daybeds

· 42 main poolside lounge chairs

· 60 private Oasis lounge chairs (18+)

· Poolside concierge

· Poolside massages are available for an extra fee and must be booked through pool concierge

· Oasis Essentials retail store

· Paradise Café and Dolphin Bar serve seasonal poolside dining and tropical cocktails

Bare Pool Lounge

· A tropical ambiance enhanced by the sounds of the hottest DJs

· Two luxury dipping pools

· Cabanas and reserved seating options include:

· Five cabanas

· Eight VIP beds

· Eight daybeds

· Four VIP tables

· 48 chaise lounge chairs

· Cover charges apply pending day and special events

· Guests must be 21 years of age or older with a valid ID

New York-New York

Nestled in an intimate setting with views of the New York-New York skyline as well as the excitement and thrill of The Roller Coaster whizzing overhead, the pool at New York-New York is a relaxing respite from the hustle bustle of the city.

New York-New York Pool

· One pool and one whirlpool

· Six cabanas

· Poolside massages based on availability, for an extra fee

· America Restaurant and Boatside Bar offers poolside food and beverages

Luxor

The Luxor pool deck transports guests to an Egyptian oasis with four large pools, manicured palm trees and the glistening sun on the nearby pyramid.

The Oasis Pool at Luxor

· Four pools and three whirlpools

· Non-hotel guess can gain admission for $30

· Admission is free for children under the age of five

· Cabanas and reserved seating options available and include:

· 27 cabanas

· 20 daybeds

· 20 VIP chairs

Excalibur

Surrounded by towering palm trees, Excalibur's pool area features a lush, tropical atmosphere with pools, Jacuzzis, waterfalls, a water slide, restaurant and bar.

Excalibur Pool

· Four pools and three Jacuzzis

· One adults-only pool and one slide pool

· Two family-friendly Jacuzzi and one adults-only Jacuzzi

· 19 cabanas

· Drenched Bar & Grill offers casual fare and beverages

For more information on pools and hours of operation, visit: MGM Resorts - Pools

