MGM Resorts International : Taps Master Sommelier Douglas Kim for Wine Director

MGM Resorts Taps Master Sommelier Douglas Kim for Wine Director

Overseeing 10,000 labels, Las Vegas' new face of wine brings unique

pairing philosophy and rich background

LAS VEGAS (December 9, 2021) - MGM Resorts International has named Master Sommelier Douglas Kim Director of Wine with oversight of 350,000 bottles within the MGM Resorts active collection spanning hundreds of restaurants and bars at 13 iconic destinations in Las Vegas including Bellagio, ARIA, MGM Grand, Park MGM and Mandalay Bay.

"Douglas has been a first-class hospitality professional throughout his career," said Senior Vice President of Food & Beverage Strategy Dominique Bertolone. "His guest-centric approach and willingness to always go above and beyond to create memorable moments, in addition to his extensive wine knowledge and passion for continuing education, are key to his success. We are so fortunate to have his talent, skill and expertise in our F&B portfolio and fully support him as he embarks on his new role."

Kim added, "Having worked my way through the industry, it feels surreal and the dream of my career to be the Director of Wine for MGM Resorts. My vision is to cultivate a macro wine program that can be micro-focused to each restaurant's needs and personalized to guests' individual preferences."

Kim previously helmed two of the most prestigious wine programs in the country as Wine Director of Picasso Restaurant at Bellagio and Sommelier at Mandalay Bay's Aureole. During his time in those positions, Kim implemented a process around guest interactions to learn about their personal tastes further catering to the individual palates and creating a personalized, one-of-a-kind tasting throughout the dining experience.

About Douglas Kim

Growing up in Chicago, Kim developed a love for the culinary arts early in life, cooking with his older sisters while his parents worked. His passion for wine would be discovered during a mandatory three-week wine class in culinary school where Kim found he was more interested in wine philosophy than cooking. Upon learning the Court of Master Sommelier tests was one of the most difficult in the world to pass, he eagerly pursued the challenge and succeeded, earning his diploma twice and becoming one of the few double-certified Master Sommeliers in the world.

Kim began his hospitality career at Restaurant Charlie by Charlie Trotter in Las Vegas bringing his roots full circle as he commonly walked past Charlie Trotter's in Chicago located down the street from his parents' dry-cleaning business. His career was fast-tracked with a move to Aureole at Mandalay Bay - home to a wine collection topping nearly 3,000 selections in its iconic tower - where he would quickly rise among the ranks as its sommelier. Kim worked his way up to a position as Director of Wine at the two-Michelin starred Picasso Restaurant at Bellagio, working closely with Chef Julian Serrano on perfecting the pairing experience for its discerning guests.

In his personal life, Kim dedicates his time and knowledge to expanding both the market for wine and education opportunities in South Korea. He actively participates in exams and courses offered through the Court of Master Sommeliers Americas domestically and in South Korea.

Combining his passion for wine as well as years of education and experience, Kim plans to work with sommeliers across MGM Resorts' properties to build a wine program that maintains a breadth and depth of selections tapped into the tastes of travelers from every part of the globe.

