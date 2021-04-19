MGM Resorts International : Minute - April 19, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MGM RESORTS HOSTING WEEKLY LAS VEGAS HIRING EVENTS 1. Visitation numbers continue to increase, and as a result, MGM Resorts is recruiting hundreds of new employees for its Las Vegas properties. 1. On each Wednesday - for the foreseeable future - the company is holding an in-person hiring fair at the MGM Resorts International Career Center, located at 840 Grier Drive. Sessions run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 1. Available positions include everything from guest room attendants, to security officers, front desk team members, and pool area jobs. 1. Many of these jobs are full-time positions and come with benefits.

MGM Resorts plans to expedite the hiring process. In some cases, applicants will get an offer the same day, and potentially begin working a few days later.

For more information and to register, visit careers.mgmresorts.com.

MGM RESORTS REOPENS EMPLOYEE CHILDCARE FACILITY

As MGM Resorts looks to increase its workforce in Las Vegas, the company has reopened its daycare facility for children of employees.

This is in partnership with Imagination Station Childcare.

Childcare is now available for MGM Resorts team members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Randy Goldberg, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, MGM Resorts:"Business is coming back to Las Vegas and we are really ramping up our staff and there is a lot of hiring going on right now. MGM Resorts offers a lot of unique benefits to people who are employed with us and start working with us, because we know this can be a challenge. People have been off for a long period of time. They need some help figuring out how to take care of their children. This is open 24/7, so it works with all shifts. It doesn't have to be full time or five days a week. You can utilize the service as it is needed. We're really excited to offer this as an option to people who would like to join the company."

MGM RESORTS ON-SITE VACCINATIONS CONTINUE IN LAS VEGAS

MGM Resorts' on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the Las Vegas Strip continues to operate five days a week.

So far, staff members from Community Ambulance have administered thousands of doses.

This facility makes it easier than ever for MGM Resorts' employees and their immediate family members to get vaccinated. Third-party employees from leased outlets on MGM Resorts properties, including retail stores and restaurants are now eligible to receive vaccines at Mandalay Bay as well. Entertainers and crew members from shows at MGM Resorts properties are also eligible.

Health experts say vaccinations among employees, especially within the hospitality industry, are a key tool in accelerating economic recovery and further job growth.

John Flynn, Vice President of Administration, MGM Resorts:"Anybody that works underneath the rooftop of an MGM Resorts property is now welcome to come and get vaccinated at the Mandalay Bay on-site clinic. What does that mean? That means that we get to bring our vaccination rates up. We know that as we do that and get into the larger, 50 to 60 percent of the community that capacity limits go up and that means we can open up the rest of our businesses."

MGM SPRINGFIELD TO HOST CAREER FAIR ON APRIL 26 MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts is also hosting an on-site hiring event.

The career fair is scheduled for Monday, April 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

A variety of food and beverage jobs are available. MGM Springfield is also recruiting for security officers, Environmental Services employees, and more.

Registration for the hiring event is exclusively through indeed.com. Interested applicants must reserve a seat in order to attend and jobs will be offered on the spot.

MGM BORGATA PACING SERIES WRAPS UP AT YONKERS RACEWAY APRIL 19

The 2021 harness racing season is bringing plenty of excitement to Yonkers Raceway, located at MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York.

The winner of the MGM Borgata Pacing Series will be crowned on Monday night, April 19.

The prestigious series dates back to 1978 and featured 40 horses racing five consecutive weeks, with eight finalists advancing in pursuit of the championship. In accordance with local health and safety regulations, racing continues at Yonkers Raceway without fans in attendance. All wagers continue to be made online through digital platforms such as empirecitybets.com.

BETMGM & MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER LAUNCH FREE-TO-PLAY GAME

As a new season begins, Major League Soccer has launched the return of "Predict 6," a free-to-play game, presented by BetMGM.

Predict 6, presented by BetMGM can be found on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS mobile app.

The interactive game gives fans the chance to pick the outcome of a set of weekly MLS matches -- and to predict the action on the field, while offering free-to-play prize opportunities.

MGM Resorts became the first official gaming partner of Major League Soccer back in March 2019.