Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. MGM Resorts International
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGM

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

(MGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MGM Resorts International : Minute - April 19, 2021

04/19/2021 | 12:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The MGM Minute is a weekly digital company newsletter from MGM Resorts International. It contains content to begin the morning with, content to carry forward throughout the day and content to use in the days ahead. For more information, or to follow-up with any of the stories outlined below, please contact media@mgmresorts.com.

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute

Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated.

This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute:

MGM RESORTS HOSTING WEEKLY LAS VEGAS HIRING EVENTS

1. Visitation numbers continue to increase, and as a result, MGM Resorts is recruiting hundreds of new employees for its Las Vegas properties.

1. On each Wednesday - for the foreseeable future - the company is holding an in-person hiring fair at the MGM Resorts International Career Center, located at 840 Grier Drive. Sessions run from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

1. Available positions include everything from guest room attendants, to security officers, front desk team members, and pool area jobs.

1. Many of these jobs are full-time positions and come with benefits.

1. MGM Resorts plans to expedite the hiring process. In some cases, applicants will get an offer the same day, and potentially begin working a few days later.

1. For more information and to register, visit careers.mgmresorts.com.#

Click here to download b-roll

MGM RESORTS REOPENS EMPLOYEE CHILDCARE FACILITY

1. As MGM Resorts looks to increase its workforce in Las Vegas, the company has reopened its daycare facility for children of employees.

1. This is in partnership with Imagination Station Childcare.

1. Childcare is now available for MGM Resorts team members 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.#

1. Randy Goldberg, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, MGM Resorts:"Business is coming back to Las Vegas and we are really ramping up our staff and there is a lot of hiring going on right now. MGM Resorts offers a lot of unique benefits to people who are employed with us and start working with us, because we know this can be a challenge. People have been off for a long period of time. They need some help figuring out how to take care of their children. This is open 24/7, so it works with all shifts. It doesn't have to be full time or five days a week. You can utilize the service as it is needed. We're really excited to offer this as an option to people who would like to join the company."

Click here to download b-roll & interview

MGM RESORTS ON-SITE VACCINATIONS CONTINUE IN LAS VEGAS

1. MGM Resorts' on-site COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on the Las Vegas Strip continues to operate five days a week.

1. So far, staff members from Community Ambulance have administered thousands of doses.

1. This facility makes it easier than ever for MGM Resorts' employees and their immediate family members to get vaccinated.

1. Third-party employees from leased outlets on MGM Resorts properties, including retail stores and restaurants are now eligible to receive vaccines at Mandalay Bay as well. Entertainers and crew members from shows at MGM Resorts properties are also eligible.

1. Health experts say vaccinations among employees, especially within the hospitality industry, are a key tool in accelerating economic recovery and further job growth.#

1. John Flynn, Vice President of Administration, MGM Resorts:"Anybody that works underneath the rooftop of an MGM Resorts property is now welcome to come and get vaccinated at the Mandalay Bay on-site clinic. What does that mean? That means that we get to bring our vaccination rates up. We know that as we do that and get into the larger, 50 to 60 percent of the community that capacity limits go up and that means we can open up the rest of our businesses."

Click here to download b-roll & interview

MGM SPRINGFIELD TO HOST CAREER FAIR ON APRIL 26

1. MGM Springfield in Western Massachusetts is also hosting an on-site hiring event.

1. The career fair is scheduled for Monday, April 26 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

1. A variety of food and beverage jobs are available. MGM Springfield is also recruiting for security officers, Environmental Services employees, and more.

1. Registration for the hiring event is exclusively through indeed.com. Interested applicants must reserve a seat in order to attend and jobs will be offered on the spot.#

Click here to download b-roll

MGM BORGATA PACING SERIES WRAPS UP AT YONKERS RACEWAY APRIL 19

1. The 2021 harness racing season is bringing plenty of excitement to Yonkers Raceway, located at MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York.

1. The winner of the MGM Borgata Pacing Series will be crowned on Monday night, April 19.

1. The prestigious series dates back to 1978 and featured 40 horses racing five consecutive weeks, with eight finalists advancing in pursuit of the championship.

1. In accordance with local health and safety regulations, racing continues at Yonkers Raceway without fans in attendance. All wagers continue to be made online through digital platforms such as empirecitybets.com.#

Click here to download b-roll

BETMGM & MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER LAUNCH FREE-TO-PLAY GAME

1. As a new season begins, Major League Soccer has launched the return of "Predict 6," a free-to-play game, presented by BetMGM.

1. Predict 6, presented by BetMGM can be found on MLSsoccer.com and the MLS mobile app.

1. The interactive game gives fans the chance to pick the outcome of a set of weekly MLS matches -- and to predict the action on the field, while offering free-to-play prize opportunities.

1. MGM Resorts became the first official gaming partner of Major League Soccer back in March 2019.#

Click here to download b-roll

Disclaimer

MGM Resorts International published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 04:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
12:20aMGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Minute - April 19, 2021
PU
04/16MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : And Entain plc Announce Details Of BetMGM Investor ..
PR
04/13MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : BofA Securities Adjusts Price Target for MGM Resort..
MT
04/13Las Vegas Travel Recovery at 'Inflection' Point for Casinos, BofA Says
MT
04/13BofA Securities Sees 'Inflection' Point for Casinos and 'Green Shoots' for Co..
MT
04/12MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Minute - April 12, 2021
PU
04/08MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Announces first quarter 2021 earnings release date
AQ
04/08MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Rolls Our Comprehensive Health & Safety Program to ..
PU
04/07MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Adds COVID-19 Testing Option At Las Vegas Propertie..
MT
04/07MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Rolls Out Comprehensive Health & Safety Program To ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 654 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 033 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 476 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -20,4x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 19 929 M 19 929 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
MGM Resorts International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 39,04 $
Last Close Price 40,26 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target -3,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Joseph Hornbuckle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan S. Halkyard Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul Jude Salem Chairman
Corey I. Sanders Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Martino Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL27.77%19 929
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.2.84%46 596
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED13.37%14 719
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED26.15%8 431
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED5.88%8 138
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED13.49%7 195
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ