MGM Resorts International : Minute - March 15, 2021

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR & BORGATA CAPACITY LIMITS INCREASE · As of March 12, MGM National Harbor in Maryland increased its capacity limit to 50 percent - that's up from the previous level of 25 percent. · Also, on March 19, MGM Resorts' Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, New Jersey will see its capacity limit increase to 50 percent as well. With these capacity levels rising, health and safety protocols remain in place throughout both Borgata and MGM National Harbor. · Masks will continue to be required at all times for guests and employees. This is in line with MGM Resorts' companywide Seven-Point Safety Plan. · Jorge Perez, President & COO, MGM National Harbor: "First of all, we're cautiously optimistic. We're seeing a nice trend across the country as COVID cases and key metrics are moving in the right direction. We've been getting gradually busier and busier over the last few weeks. This provides us with some more flexibility to operate our business, to clearly generate more revenue, and to bring employees back. Nothing changes from a health and safety standpoint. We're still following all of the protocols we have in place. We're just excited to welcome more and more customers back." Performances are scheduled Mondays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. and Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. · In compliance with current state and county health and safety guidelines, seating is limited to 512 guests per show. · Jabbawockeez guests are required to wear masks, with parties seated at least six-feet apart in order to maintain proper physical distancing. · MGM Resorts has designed a Convene with Confidence program specifically for entertainment and sporting events. The plan involves everything from cleaning protocols to digital solutions for purchasing tickets and drinks. ANTICIPATION BUILDING FOR "MARCH MATCHUPS" · MGM Resorts is getting ready for the excitement of "March Matchups." · The college basketball tournaments get underway with play-in games on Thursday, March 18. Opening round action runs March 19-22. · The buildup to the tournament is expected to bring plenty of action to BetMGM's retail sportsbooks at MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas, New Jersey, Michigan and Mississippi. The same can be said for the BetMGM mobile app, as well as Yahoo Sportsbook, powered by BetMGM. · At the same time, March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Through its groundbreaking responsible gaming program, GameSense, MGM Resorts is reminding guests to set a budget - and to just have fun while betting on the tournament. · Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading, MGM Resorts:"We're just days away. As always, our trained GameSense advisors are available at our M life Rewards desks for anyone who might need someone to talk to. We have responsible gaming resources available through the BetMGM app as well. Tournament time is always an exciting time - and with the growth of mobile sports betting this will without a doubt, be the most bet-on college tournament we've ever seen. It's always a fun time of year in our sportsbooks - we'll have a lot of fun with our in-game bets and prop bets. We just can't wait to get going." BETMGM BOOSTS BUFFALO WILD WINGS PARTNERSHIP · With the help of new geolocation technology, sports fans can now access a new and exclusive sports betting experience when placing bets through the BetMGM app inside Buffalo Wild Wings locations in Colorado, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Tennessee and West Virginia. · Curated boosts, bets, and parlays in the form of a new and exclusive Blazin' Bets offering within the BetMGM app will be available through a customer's personal device. · Additionally, Buffalo Wild Wings' Picks and Props free-to-play game, available via the Buffalo Wild Wings app, has received a design upgrade with new BetMGM elements. · In 2019, Buffalo Wild Wings entered into a partnership with BetMGM, marking a first-of-its-kind alignment between a national sports bar and a digital gaming leader. Since the announcement, more than 500,000 users have participated in Buffalo Wild Wings and BetMGM free-to-play games. GULF COAST WINTER CLASSICS CONTINUE IN MISSISSIPPI · MGM Resorts' Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Mississippi is once again the official resort and casino of the Gulf Coast Winter Classics. · The 23rd annual equestrian competition continues nearby at the Harrison County Fairgrounds. · Over the weekend, the Winter Classics featured the Beau Rivage Lucky 777 (Sevens) Grand Prix -- an event won by Brian Murphy aboard Denison Park Combat, a horse owned by Lightspeed Equestrian out of Florida. · The Gulf Coast Winter Classics runs through March 28 and attracts many of the nation's top horsemen. · Over the last 22 years, the competition has contributed more than $40 million in economic impact to Mississippi coastal cities and counties. Due to health and safety restrictions, this year's Classics are only open to those competing. Due to health and safety restrictions, this year's Classics are only open to those competing.# Click here to download b-roll