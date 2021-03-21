Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MGM Resorts International    MGM

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

(MGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MGM Resorts International : Minute - March 22, 2021

03/21/2021 | 11:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The MGM Minute is a weekly digital company newsletter from MGM Resorts International. It contains content to begin the morning with, content to carry forward throughout the day and content to use in the days ahead. For more information, or to follow-up with any of the stories outlined below, please contact media@mgmresorts.com.

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute

Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated.

This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute:

MGM RESORTS & BETMGM CELEBRATE "MARCH MATCHUPS"

1. MGM Resorts and BetMGM are celebrating the return of "March Matchups."

1. The college basketball tournaments are officially underway.

1. Throughout this month, March Matchups are expected to bring plenty of energy and action to BetMGM's sportsbooks at MGM Resorts properties - in Las Vegas, New Jersey, Michigan and Mississippi. The same can be said for the BetMGM mobile app, as well as Yahoo Sportsbook, powered by BetMGM.

1. Health and safety remains a top priority within the sportsbooks. Guests and employees must wear masks.

1. Other protocols continue as well, in-line with MGM Resorts' company-wide Seven-Point Safety Plan. That plan can be viewed in full at mgmresorts.com.#

1. John Flynn, VP of Administration, MGM Resorts: "We weren't able to do this last year. Remember, last year, we were shut down at this point in time. This year, the tournament brings fans to our sportsbooks, which we're really excited about, but we're also making sure that we do this the right way. We've had our sportsbooks open since the summer and we know how to do it the safe way. Our seating is spaced out to respect physical distancing. You'll find plexiglass at the counters and at the same time, download the BetMGM app so you can place your bets while at your seats so you won't have to wait in lines. We want to cut down the lines and reduce that face to face interaction. We want to protect our guests and team members at any MGM Resorts property across the country."

1. Also - March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Through its responsible gaming program, GameSense, MGM Resorts is reminding guests to set a budget - and to just have fun while betting on the tournaments. If you need someone to talk to, you can find a trained-GameSense advisor and other resources at an M life Rewards Desk. Responsible gaming resources can be found on the BetMGM digital platform as well.#

Click here to download b-roll & interview

BETMGM TEAMS WITH JALEN ROSE

1. Former University of Michigan and NBA star Jalen Rose has signed on to become a BetMGM celebrity brand ambassador.

1. Rose will star in BetMGM marketing campaigns, provide social media content, and make television and radio appearances on behalf of the company.

1. The ESPN personality will also participate in events with BetMGM customers and MGM Resorts' M life Rewards members, both virtually and in-person.#

Click here to download b-roll

LUXOR LAS VEGAS ROOM REMODELING PROJECT UNDERWAY

1. MGM Resorts' guest-room remodeling project of Luxor Las Vegas is under way.

1. The remodeling project covers the Luxor Pyramid's 1,700 standard king and queen rooms.

1. Highlights include: a new modern bathroom and a fresh take on the authentic Egyptian theme throughout the property. Construction will continue throughout the summer.

1. Reservations for newly completed rooms are already being accepted for stays beginning in mid-April.#

1. Andy Meese, VP of Hospitality, Mandalay Bay, Delano & Luxor:"This is a huge deal for Luxor. It comes at a pivotal time as we're coming out of the pandemic. We're starting to welcome guests back to our property. They're getting more comfortable traveling. Luxor represents adventure and fun. We're really excited to be able to show our guests something new."

Click here to download b-roll & interview

BELLAGIO CONSERVATORY UNVEILS "SPRINGTIME CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD"

1. Spring has officially arrived at Bellagio in Las Vegas. 

1. The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new display - "Springtime Celebrations Around the World."  

1. Health and safety protocols remain in place throughout the Conservatory and the number of visitors allowed at one time are being closely monitored by staff and security to make sure everyone can enjoy the display safely. 

1. Guests will notice a traffic pattern with a single-entry point and a single-exit point. Stanchions and floor decals are in place to help remind guests to remain six feet apart and to practice physical distancing. 

1. "Springtime Celebrations Around the World" is on display through May 22.

1. Bellagio's Conservatory is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Admission is free.#

Click here to download b-roll

MGM BORGATA PACING SERIES RETURNS TO YONKERS RACEWAY

1. The 2021 harness racing season is in full swing at Yonkers Raceway, located at MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York.

1. The MGM Borgata Pacing Series made its highly anticipated return this past week with 40 horses beginning their quest for the championship. The five-week series dates back to 1978.

1. In accordance with local health and safety regulations, racing continues at Yonkers Raceway without fans in attendance. All wagers continue to be made online through digital platforms such as empirecitybets.com.#

1. Alex Dadoyan, Director of Racing, Yonkers Raceway:"This is the one race that everyone marks on their calendar for their older horses because it's really a survival of the fittest kind of a race. They have to race for five weeks in a row and then the top horses come back for the big final on April 19, where we crown the winner of the MGM Borgata Pacing Series. It's really one of the bigger races for older horses in North America."

Click here to download b-roll & interview

Disclaimer

MGM Resorts International published this content on 21 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 03:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
03/21MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Minute - March 22, 2021
PU
03/18Las Vegas, After Its Latest Bust, Aims for -2-
DJ
03/16MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Insider Sales at MGM Resorts International (MGM) Ex..
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Extend 90-Day Trend at MGM Resorts International
MT
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : MGM Resorts International Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
03/15S&P 500 and Dow end session at record highs
RE
03/15MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Announces Completion Of 37.1 Million MGP Operating ..
PR
03/15S&P 500 subdued as focus turns to Fed
RE
03/15Wall Street set for muted open after strong comeback
RE
03/15MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL  : Michigan Basketball Legend Jalen Rose Signs with Be..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 699 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 034 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8 688 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,1x
Yield 2021 0,03%
Capitalization 19 815 M 19 815 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 2,48x
Nbr of Employees 54 000
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Duration : Period :
MGM Resorts International Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 36,57 $
Last Close Price 40,03 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target -8,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
William Joseph Hornbuckle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan S. Halkyard Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul Jude Salem Chairman
Corey I. Sanders Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Martino Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL27.04%20 269
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.6.95%50 565
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED20.07%16 033
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED10.59%8 250
TABCORP HOLDINGS LIMITED19.74%7 913
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED18.80%7 579
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ