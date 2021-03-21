MGM Resorts International : Minute - March 22, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MGM RESORTS & BETMGM CELEBRATE "MARCH MATCHUPS" 1. MGM Resorts and BetMGM are celebrating the return of "March Matchups." 1. The college basketball tournaments are officially underway. 1. Throughout this month, March Matchups are expected to bring plenty of energy and action to BetMGM's sportsbooks at MGM Resorts properties - in Las Vegas, New Jersey, Michigan and Mississippi. The same can be said for the BetMGM mobile app, as well as Yahoo Sportsbook, powered by BetMGM. 1. Health and safety remains a top priority within the sportsbooks. Guests and employees must wear masks. 1. Other protocols continue as well, in-line with MGM Resorts' company-wide Seven-Point Safety Plan. That plan can be viewed in full at mgmresorts.com.# 1. John Flynn, VP of Administration, MGM Resorts: "We weren't able to do this last year. Remember, last year, we were shut down at this point in time. This year, the tournament brings fans to our sportsbooks, which we're really excited about, but we're also making sure that we do this the right way. We've had our sportsbooks open since the summer and we know how to do it the safe way. Our seating is spaced out to respect physical distancing. You'll find plexiglass at the counters and at the same time, download the BetMGM app so you can place your bets while at your seats so you won't have to wait in lines. We want to cut down the lines and reduce that face to face interaction. We want to protect our guests and team members at any MGM Resorts property across the country." 1. Also - March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. Through its responsible gaming program, GameSense, MGM Resorts is reminding guests to set a budget - and to just have fun while betting on the tournaments. If you need someone to talk to, you can find a trained-GameSense advisor and other resources at an M life Rewards Desk. Responsible gaming resources can be found on the BetMGM digital platform as well.# Click here to download b-roll & interview BETMGM TEAMS WITH JALEN ROSE 1. Former University of Michigan and NBA star Jalen Rose has signed on to become a BetMGM celebrity brand ambassador. 1. Rose will star in BetMGM marketing campaigns, provide social media content, and make television and radio appearances on behalf of the company. 1. The ESPN personality will also participate in events with BetMGM customers and MGM Resorts' M life Rewards members, both virtually and in-person.# Click here to download b-roll LUXOR LAS VEGAS ROOM REMODELING PROJECT UNDERWAY 1. MGM Resorts' guest-room remodeling project of Luxor Las Vegas is under way. 1. The remodeling project covers the Luxor Pyramid's 1,700 standard king and queen rooms. 1. Highlights include: a new modern bathroom and a fresh take on the authentic Egyptian theme throughout the property. Construction will continue throughout the summer. 1. Reservations for newly completed rooms are already being accepted for stays beginning in mid-April.# 1. Andy Meese, VP of Hospitality, Mandalay Bay, Delano & Luxor:"This is a huge deal for Luxor. It comes at a pivotal time as we're coming out of the pandemic. We're starting to welcome guests back to our property. They're getting more comfortable traveling. Luxor represents adventure and fun. We're really excited to be able to show our guests something new." Click here to download b-roll & interview BELLAGIO CONSERVATORY UNVEILS "SPRINGTIME CELEBRATIONS AROUND THE WORLD" 1. Spring has officially arrived at Bellagio in Las Vegas. 1. The Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens has unveiled its new display - "Springtime Celebrations Around the World." 1. Health and safety protocols remain in place throughout the Conservatory and the number of visitors allowed at one time are being closely monitored by staff and security to make sure everyone can enjoy the display safely. 1. Guests will notice a traffic pattern with a single-entry point and a single-exit point. Stanchions and floor decals are in place to help remind guests to remain six feet apart and to practice physical distancing. 1. "Springtime Celebrations Around the World" is on display through May 22. 1. Bellagio's Conservatory is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Admission is free.# Click here to download b-roll MGM BORGATA PACING SERIES RETURNS TO YONKERS RACEWAY 1. The 2021 harness racing season is in full swing at Yonkers Raceway, located at MGM Resorts' Empire City Casino in Yonkers, New York. 1. The MGM Borgata Pacing Series made its highly anticipated return this past week with 40 horses beginning their quest for the championship. The five-week series dates back to 1978. 1. In accordance with local health and safety regulations, racing continues at Yonkers Raceway without fans in attendance. All wagers continue to be made online through digital platforms such as empirecitybets.com.# 1. Alex Dadoyan, Director of Racing, Yonkers Raceway:"This is the one race that everyone marks on their calendar for their older horses because it's really a survival of the fittest kind of a race. They have to race for five weeks in a row and then the top horses come back for the big final on April 19, where we crown the winner of the MGM Borgata Pacing Series. It's really one of the bigger races for older horses in North America." Click here to download b-roll & interview