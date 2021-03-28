MGM Resorts International : Minute - March 29, 2021

MGM Resorts International - MGM Minute Click here to watch the video. Links below contain clean b-roll for each suggested story topic. Feel free to download and use them on-air and on-line. Any consideration for placement within your newscasts would be appreciated. This week's stories that you'll find within the MGM Minute: MGM GRAND DETROIT PROVIDES ON-SITE VACCINATIONS FOR EMPLOYEES 1. MGM Resorts has begun providing a limited number of on-site COVID-19 vaccinations for employees at MGM Grand Detroit. 1. This is in partnership with Henry Ford Health System. 1. Back in February 2020, the Henry Ford Pharmacy opened at MGM Grand Detroit, becoming the first pharmacy to exist inside of a Michigan casino. 1. The partnership with Henry Ford was designed to help meet the health care needs of MGM Grand Detroit's employees and their family members.# 1. John Flynn, Vice President of Administration, MGM Resorts: "Being able to stand up with on-site vaccinations at MGM Grand Detroit, it's great for our employees, bringing it to the workplace, but it's great for our communities, too. We've always said that our businesses and communities, the health and safety of both are interconnected. It's going to make our communities safer. Back here in Las Vegas, we've hosted a couple of short notice pop-ups and have been able to get several hundred of our employees vaccinated. We're working on a longer term vaccination site, a longer term pilot program at Mandalay Bay to be able to bring more vaccines closer to work with easier access for our employees." MGM RESORTS RECOGNIZED FOR COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS & MARKETING CAMPAIGN 1. MGM Resorts' has received a Gold award for Corporate Social Responsibility in the 64th annual Adrian Awards, the largest and most prestigious global travel marketing competition. 1. As the Las Vegas Strip and regional resorts began to shut down due to the pandemic, the company quickly gathered unused food from its resorts and donated more than 662,000 pounds of food-or 552,000 meals- to the communities where it operates. 1. Through its colleagues in Macau, MGM Resorts procured and delivered 261,000 gowns, 200,000 gloves, and 500,000 KN-95 masks to the state of Nevada. 1. The MGM Resorts Foundation also expanded the Employee Emergency Grant Fund to assist eligible employees and their families by providing financial assistance.The fund disbursed over $15.5 million, which covered 21,000 bill payments on behalf of current and former employees in need of assistance.# 1. Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion & Sustainability Officer at MGM Resorts: "We all know what a challenging year this past year has been - and to be recognized for our efforts is absolutely marvelous. When the pandemic caused us to temporarily close our properties around the country - our teams came together and within days, we were able to begin helping people. Not only did we provide food and resources in a timely manner, but it allowed us to ensure the safety and the well-being of our neighbors and our co-workers. Making a positive impact in the communities in which we operate has always been a priority for us at MGM Resorts. We're deeply honored by this tribute and winning the Adrian Award." 1. MGM Resorts also received a Bronze award in the Adrian Awards' Integrated Marketing Campaign category. 1. While resorts were closed, the company entertained guests through a multi-channel campaign called 'Together at Home,' featuring at-home recipes and videos from chefs, messages from entertainers, virtual DJ sessions and coverage of food donations. 1. More than 200 videos were produced, earning 4.3 million views on social media.# "MARCH MATCHUPS" EXCITEMENT CONTINUES FOR MGM RESORTS & BETMGM 1. The excitement of "March Matchups" is in full swing. 1. The college basketball tournaments have been bringing plenty of action to the BetMGM Sportsbooks at MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas, New Jersey, Michigan and Mississippi. 1. The same can be said for the BetMGM mobile app, as well as Yahoo Sportsbook, powered by BetMGM. 1. Health and safety remains a top priority within the sportsbooks. Guests and employees must wear masks. Other protocols continue as well, in-line with MGM Resorts' company-wide Seven-Point Safety Plan. That plan can be viewed in full at mgmresorts.com.# 1. Jeff Stoneback, Director of Trading, MGM Resorts:"It's been fantastic. Everyone's having a great time - and doing it in a safe way. Remember, we weren't able to do this at all last year, so that makes this year's tournament even more special. The growth and expansion of the BetMGM app is bringing us more action than we've ever had before. We've seen some amazing upsets so far - and that's driving the excitement. We'll continue to provide a variety of prop bets for fans - and plan to keep the entertainment going all the way through until we crown a national champion." BETMGM LAUNCHES ONLINE POKER IN MICHIGAN 1. BetMGM Poker has launched in Michigan, giving customers access to benefits tied to MGM Grand Detroit and MGM Resorts' casino-resorts nationwide. 1. Michigan joins New Jersey as the second state in the U.S. to introduce BetMGM Poker. 1. This news follows the January launch of BetMGM's online sports betting and casino platform in Michigan. 1. By downloading the BetMGM Poker mobile app, Michigan players can join poker rooms with players statewide. 1. BetMGM Poker features an ever-rotating number of poker variants, signature poker tournaments, and cash-games of all buy-in levels. Its single account integration with BetMGM's sports betting and casino mobile app allows players to easily manage their funds with one wallet.#