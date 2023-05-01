Advanced search
Equities
United States
Nyse
MGM Resorts International
Summary
MGM
US5529531015
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
(MGM)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
04:46:14 2023-05-01 pm EDT
46.67
USD
+3.90%
04:27p
MGM Resorts beats Wall Street estimates for first quarter earnings
RE
04:21p
Earnings Flash (MGM) MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 EPS $0.44, vs. Street Est of $0.16
MT
04:21p
Earnings Flash (MGM) MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Posts Q1 Revenue $3.87B, vs. Street Est of $3.611B
MT
MGM Resorts beats Wall Street estimates for first quarter earnings
05/01/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
05/01/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
NEW YORK (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International on Monday reported $3.9 billion in first quarter revenue which surpassed Wall Street estimates.
(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)
© Reuters 2023
All news about MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
04:27p
MGM Resorts beats Wall Street estimates for first quarter earnings
RE
04:21p
Earnings Flash (MGM) MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 EPS $0.44, vs. Street Est of ..
MT
04:21p
Earnings Flash (MGM) MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Posts Q1 Revenue $3.87B, vs. Street Est ..
MT
04:20p
MGM Resorts Q1 China Revenue at $618 Million, vs Visible Alpha Analyst Consensus of $48..
MT
04:16p
Mgm resorts international reports first quarter 2023 financial and operating results
PR
10:44a
Betmgm wins casino operator of the year at egr north america awards 2023 for second con..
AQ
09:51a
MGM Resorts International Subsidiary LeoVegas Agrees to Acquire Majority of Push Gaming..
MT
09:01a
Mgm resorts international announces agreement to acquire game development company push ..
PR
08:30a
Futures muted as Fed caution sets in, JPMorgan to buy First Republic
RE
06:48a
Futures muted ahead of Fed meet this week; First Republic Bank shares tank
RE
Analyst Recommendations on MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
04/21
Barclays Adjusts Price Target on MGM Resorts International to $60 From $59, Maintains O..
MT
04/18
Truist Securities Adjusts Price Target on MGM Resorts International to $57 From $54, Ke..
MT
04/18
Morgan Stanley Raises Price Target on MGM Resorts International to $47 From $46, Mainta..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023
14 770 M
-
-
Net income 2023
283 M
-
-
Net Debt 2023
2 016 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2023
72,2x
Yield 2023
0,01%
Capitalization
16 750 M
16 750 M
-
EV / Sales 2023
1,27x
EV / Sales 2024
1,19x
Nbr of Employees
66 000
Free-Float
82,1%
Managers and Directors
William Joseph Hornbuckle
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan S. Halkyard
Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul Jude Salem
Chairman
Corey I. Sanders
Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Martino
Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
33.97%
16 750
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.
32.83%
48 796
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED
38.57%
12 992
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED
18.32%
10 228
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED
-10.18%
3 673
KANGWON LAND, INC.
-17.97%
2 864
