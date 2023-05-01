Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  MGM Resorts International
  News
  Summary
    MGM   US5529531015

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

(MGM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:46:14 2023-05-01 pm EDT
46.67 USD   +3.90%
04:27pMGM Resorts beats Wall Street estimates for first quarter earnings
RE
04:21pEarnings Flash (MGM) MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Reports Q1 EPS $0.44, vs. Street Est of $0.16
MT
04:21pEarnings Flash (MGM) MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL Posts Q1 Revenue $3.87B, vs. Street Est of $3.611B
MT
MGM Resorts beats Wall Street estimates for first quarter earnings

05/01/2023 | 04:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Bellagio hotel and casino is seen along the Las Vegas strip

NEW YORK (Reuters) - MGM Resorts International on Monday reported $3.9 billion in first quarter revenue which surpassed Wall Street estimates.

(Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 14 770 M - -
Net income 2023 283 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 016 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 72,2x
Yield 2023 0,01%
Capitalization 16 750 M 16 750 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 66 000
Free-Float 82,1%
Managers and Directors
William Joseph Hornbuckle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jonathan S. Halkyard Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Paul Jude Salem Chairman
Corey I. Sanders Chief Operating Officer
Stephen Martino Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL33.97%16 750
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP.32.83%48 796
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED38.57%12 992
GENTING SINGAPORE LIMITED18.32%10 228
SJM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.18%3 673
KANGWON LAND, INC.-17.97%2 864
