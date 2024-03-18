Unprecedented collaboration between sports betting and hospitality leaders to reach millions with real-world rewards

Features sweepstakes for the opportunity to win VIP Los Angeles vacation curated by Blake Griffin

BETHESDA, Md. and JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, and BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, today launched an unprecedented rewards collaboration in the online sports betting and iGaming industry, giving fans an extra stake in the game.

Players in licensed states can link their Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM accounts and earn BetMGM Rewards points when they wager using the BetMGM sports betting app or play at the award-winning online casino. They can then exchange BetMGM Rewards points for Marriott Bonvoy points, up to 100,000 points annually, which they can then use to redeem extraordinary experiences, including future free nights with Marriott Bonvoy's more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 destinations globally.

"The collaboration with Marriott Bonvoy is a monumental differentiator for us," said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. "This partnership will extend our brand to millions of potential new customers while offering our players the unique benefit of utilizing their gameplay to tap into the world of Marriott Bonvoy's unrivaled portfolio of experiences."

BetMGM offers a seamless user interface to earn BetMGM Rewards points and then transfer those points for Marriott Bonvoy points through the app's rewards store. Linked accounts will have access to participate in exclusive games, experiences, and offers on the BetMGM platform. Marriott Bonvoy members and BetMGM users can link accounts through the BetMGM website, mobile app, or BetMGM Rewards store by accessing Account Details within their profile and following the prompts under 'My Rewards'. Detailed instructions are available here.

"This landmark collaboration between Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM goes beyond hospitality and gaming, unlocking new opportunities for members to ignite their passions and deepen connections with the people and places they love," said Peggy Roe, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer, Marriott International. "We are excited to welcome BetMGM members with more global access to more than 30 hotel brands,10,000 locations and a growing portfolio of exclusive and curated member experiences including sports, music, art, and culinary events around the world."

In celebration of the launch, Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM are planning to take one lucky member and up to three friends to Los Angeles for an unrivaled trip curated by basketball superstar Blake Griffin. Eligible members who link their accounts between March 18 – April 8, 2024 may enter for the opportunity to win the "Ultimate LA Getaway" sweepstakes where they'll discover the city where Griffin started his acclaimed career and have a one-on-one golf experience alongside Griffin. The weekend includes roundtrip airfare, a three-night stay at the Santa Monica Proper Hotel, a Member of Design Hotels and Marriott Bonvoy participating hotel, and a packed itinerary with stops at Griffin's favorite restaurants and box seats to a comedy show. For more details on the sweepstakes including Terms and Conditions, visit BetMGM.com.

This announcement follows the launch of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, the new brand offering created by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Marriott International (Nasdaq: MAR). Marriott Bonvoy members can now book reservations and earn and redeem points at MGM Collection's 16 iconic hotel and resort destinations in Las Vegas and beyond via Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy app. Newly launched Marriott Bonvoy Moments® inspired by MGM Collection – from curating the production of the legendary Bellagio fountain show to getting unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to four iconic Cirque du Soleil productions – will transform a stay into a once-in-a-lifetime memory.

As BetMGM continues to evolve and grow into new jurisdictions, responsible gaming education remains a key focus. BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly including GameSense, an industry leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

BetMGM's industry-leading sports betting app now features expanded pre-game and live betting options, and its award-winning online casino available in New Jersey, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Ontario is home to over 3,600 titles and one of the largest state-by-state exclusive jackpot networks.

BetMGM operates in 29 markets across the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico and is accessible on both iOS and Android. For more information, follow @BetMGM on X. To learn more about Marriott Bonvoy's travel marketplace offering access to more than 30 hotel brands, 10,000 destinations and endless experiences, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit www.betmgminc.com.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

About MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy creates unforgettable, larger-than-life memories with exhibitions of brilliance and extraordinary service for the reveler in all of us. With an unrivaled portfolio of hotels and resorts, MGM Collection includes Las Vegas icons such as Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Collection, and gaming paradises across the United States, such as MGM Springfield. Of the 16 MGM resorts comprising MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, four of the properties also are affiliated with existing Marriott collection brands: Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; Park MGM Las Vegas, a Tribute Portfolio Resort; and continuing its affiliation with Autograph Collection is The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection. MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is the groundbreaking strategic alliance between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, and participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, which involve substantial risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts International's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. BetMGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and trends. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, BetMGM's expectations regarding its partnership with X and integration of BetMGM's odds and branding into X. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are: risks related to the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which BetMGM operates, the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; risks that BetMGM's partnership with X does not occur or does not occur in the manner described herein; BetMGM's ability to execute on its business plan; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; BetMGM's ability to manage growth and access the capital needed to support its growth plans; BetMGM's ability to obtain the required licenses, permits and other approvals necessary to grow in existing and new jurisdictions, and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts International's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, neither MGM Resorts International nor BetMGM is undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts International or BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

