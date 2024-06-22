Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed merger of MGO Global Inc. (NasdaqCM: MGOL) (the “Company”) and Heidmar, Inc. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, MGO shareholders will receive one registered common share of a newly incorporated Marshall Islands company for each share of MGO’s common stock they own. MGO’s existing shareholders are expected to own approximately 5.6% of the combined company after the transactions. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the merger is fair to MGO shareholders.

