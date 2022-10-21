Advanced search
    MGPI   US55303J1060

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

(MGPI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:29 2022-10-21 pm EDT
104.14 USD   +3.27%
03:05pInvestigation Alert : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MGP Ingredients, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
10/20MGP Ingredients Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, November 3
GL
10/12MGP Ingredients Shares Fall After Short Seller Raises Concerns About Key Customer, Luxco Merger, Earnings Quality
MT
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against MGP Ingredients, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

10/21/2022 | 03:05pm EDT
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (“MGP” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MGPI) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. MGP is the subject of a report published by Spruce Point Management on October 12, 2022. According to the report, the Company’s merger with a branded spirits company did not result in the cash accretion that it had claimed would occur, instead, the Company is losing money, and is marking down the price of its branded spirits by significant amounts to clear inventory. Based on this news, shares of MGP fell by almost 4% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at bschall@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 759 M - -
Net income 2022 101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 21,9x
Yield 2022 0,48%
Capitalization 2 218 M 2 218 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,92x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,81x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 55,2%
Managers and Directors
David J. Colo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon M. Gall Controller
Karen L. Seaberg Chairman
Amel Pasagic CIO & Vice President-Information Technology
David Bratcher Chief Operating Officer & President-Branded Spirit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.20.00%2 218
DIAGEO PLC-10.58%92 770
PERNOD RICARD-15.89%44 942
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-13.03%30 519
THAI BEVERAGE-13.64%10 085
RÉMY COINTREAU-22.71%8 328