    MGPI   US55303J1060

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

(MGPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/04 03:16:22 pm EDT
95.34 USD   +3.64%
Luxco Introduces Alias Straight Rye Whiskey

05/04/2022 | 02:58pm EDT
Brand celebrates launch with write-in contest, sending winner to six-day Distiller Course at Moonshine University

ST. LOUIS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxco, a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products, has launched Alias Straight Rye Whiskey. Distilled at Luxco's Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, Alias is bottled at 90 proof (45% ABV) and will be available starting May 2022.

Alias Straight Rye Whiskey features a mash bill that is 51% rye, 45% corn and 4% barley malt, delivering tasting notes that include a balanced aroma of sweet fruit and rye spice, complemented with slight hints of mint; a palate that offers forward notes of caramel, vanilla and fruit with a bold rye finish; and flavors of fruit, rye, spice, mint, caramel and vanilla throughout.

"The super- and ultra-premium spirits categories continue to grow, and within the whiskey category, rye continues to rise in popularity," said Fletcher Buchman, VP of Marketing at MGP Ingredients. "Alias is perfectly positioned in this growing category, and it provides us an opportunity to showcase rye whiskey from our Ross & Squibb Distillery. We believe rye fans and lovers of all whiskey types alike will truly enjoy what Alias has to offer."

The Alias brand pays tribute to our country's early female distilling pioneers, many of whom used their initials to hide their gender in order to own and operate distilleries. Alias Rye Whiskey features a bold, black bottle and black label with striking white logo and the slogan: "Forgotten Names. Unforgettable Flavors."

To celebrate the launch of Alias Straight Rye Whiskey, Luxco will conduct a write-in contest* to win a six-day, travel-expenses-paid distiller course at Moonshine University. Consumers 21 and older can simply visit the Alias website (aliaswhiskey.com) or scan a QR code on point-of-sale at participating retail accounts and respond in 10 words or less to the contest question: "What does a scholarship to Moonshine University mean to you?" Contest entries will be accepted between May 2 and August 30, 2022.

About Luxco
Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP's Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

*     Contest valid in all US States. Void where prohibited by local laws (FL, NY). No purchase necessary.

CONTACT:
Patrick Barry, BYRNE PR
314-540-3865
patrick@byrnepr.net

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxco-introduces-alias-straight-rye-whiskey-301539979.html

SOURCE Luxco


© PRNewswire 2022
