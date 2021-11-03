MGP INGREDIENTS REPORTS RECORD THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K 11/03/2021 | 07:45am EDT Send by mail :

ATCHISON, Kan., November 3, 2021 - MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

2021 third quarter results compared to 2020 third quarter results

•Consolidated sales increased 71.5% to $176.6 million as a result of strong growth in each of the reporting segments. •Consolidated gross profit increased 146.5% to $57.1 million, due to strong growth in each of the reporting segments. •Consolidated operating income increased 140.9% to $32.9 million; adjusted operating income increased 142.6% to $33.2 million. •Earnings per share ("EPS") increased to $1.08 per share from $0.61 per share; adjusted EPS increased to $1.09 per share from $0.61 per share. •Adjusted EBITDA increased to $38.4 million from $17.1 million, representing a 124.2% increase.

"The record consolidated quarterly results reflect the progress our team has made toward executing our long-term strategic plan," said David Colo, president and CEO of MGP Ingredients. "Sales of premium beverage alcohol increased 32.5%, primarily driven by brown goods sales growth of 33.4% from last year, which was due to both higher aged whiskey and new distillate sales. Our Ingredient Solutions business also maintained its positive trajectory, growing sales by 12.5% from the prior year period, as it continues to align with favorable consumer trends.

"Integration of our recently completed acquisition of Luxco remains on track, including achievement of the synergy expectations we shared earlier in the year," continued Colo."As evidenced in our recent results, this additional platform is improving our gross profit and cash flow generation profile, and provides long term growth opportunities for the company."

Distillery Products Segment In the third quarter of 2021, sales for the Distillery Products segment increased 15.0% to $91.0 million. Gross profit increased to $27.0 million or 29.6% of segment sales, compared to $15.9 million, or 20.1% of segment sales in the third quarter 2020.

"We posted another solid quarter in the Distillery Products segment, primarily driven by strong aged whiskey sales, as a result of the continued robust consumer demand for our premium beverage alcohol offerings," said Colo. "The macro consumer trend supporting the ongoing growth of the American Whiskey category remains robust, which is confirmed by the demand we're experiencing from new and existing brown goods customers.White goods sales also experienced significant growth of 30.7% from the prior year period, primarily due to improved prices and volume."

Branded Spirits Segment In the third quarter of 2021, sales for the Branded Spirits segment totaled $61.6 million, primarily due to the Luxco acquisition. Gross profit increased to $23.2 million or 37.7% of segment sales.

"Our Branded Spirits segment results continued to exceed expectations this quarter," commented Colo. "Ongoing consumer demand for our brands has been a major catalyst for growth, which was reflected in the strong performance by our American Whiskey and Tequila brands, as well as the continued return of on-premise demand. We remain focused on improving our portfolio profitability by optimizing gross profits and margins, as well as the marketing mix across all of our brands."

Ingredient Solutions Segment For the third quarter of 2021, sales in the Ingredient Solutions segment increased 12.5% to $24.0 million.Gross profit increased to $6.9 million, or 28.7% of segment sales, compared to $5.9 million, or 27.4% of segment sales in the third quarter 2020.

"This quarter's record results reflected the solid demand we continue to experience for our plant-based proteins and starches in the Ingredient Solutions segment," said Colo. "We believe our diverse customer base and product offering continue to be aligned with strong consumer trends."

Other MGP experienced a fire at the Atchison facility during the fourth quarter 2020, which damaged feed drying equipment and caused a temporary loss of production time. During the third quarter, the Company recorded a $6.4 million partial settlement from its insurance carrier and is working to construct a replacement drying system that is anticipated to be operational in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $24.2 million for the third quarter 2021 as compared to $9.5 million in the third quarter 2020, primarily driven by the assumption of Luxco SG&A expenses.

The corporate effective tax rate for the quarter was 24.5% compared with 21.6% in the year ago period.The increases, as compared to the prior year period, was primarily due to higher pre-tax income, which lessened the effects of tax credits received.

GAAP earnings per share increased to $1.08 per share from $0.61 per share. Adjusted EPS increased to $1.09 per share from $0.61 per share.

2021 Outlook MGP is offering the following increased consolidated guidance for fiscal 2021, including Luxco's financial results: •Sales are projected to be in the range of $570 million to $615 million. •Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $125 million to $135 million. •Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted to be in the $3.75 to $4.05 range, with weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 20.7 million at year end.

Conclusion "We are very pleased with the continued solid results this quarter by each of our reporting segments," said Colo. "We remain committed to the execution of our long-term growth strategy, further building on the momentum from last quarter and the year. The Distillery Products business is well positioned as a total solutions provider with enhanced capabilities while our Ingredient Solutions segment continues to optimize customer, market, and channel to drive additional profitability. And lastly, Branded Spirits continues its focus on brands that are positioned amongst growing spirits categories and price tiers. Our three business segments are uniquely aligned with strong consumer trends, which we believe will create long-term and sustainable shareholder value."



About MGP Ingredients, Inc. MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP's offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, and Washington D.C., and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP's branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco's award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan's Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We're devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. OPERATING INCOME ROLLFORWARD (Dollars in thousands) Operating income, quarter versus quarter Operating Income Change Operating income for quarter ended September 30, 2020 $ 13,652 Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 21,828 159.9 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Distillery Products segment 11,063 81.0 pp Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment 1,033 7.6 pp Increase in selling general and administrative expenses (14,692) (107.6) pp Operating income for quarter ended September 30, 2021 $ 32,884 140.9 %

Operating income, year to date versus year to date Operating Income Change Operating income for year to date ended September 30, 2020 $ 38,698 Increase in gross profit - Branded Spirits segment 40,010 103.4 pp(a) Increase in gross profit - Distillery Products segment 37,379 96.6 pp Increase in gross profit - Ingredient Solutions segment(a) 1,748 4.5 pp Increase in selling general and administrative expenses (36,788) (95.1) pp Operating income for quarter ended September 30, 2021 $ 81,047 109.4 % (a) Percentage points ("pp").

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. EARNINGS PER SHARE ("EPS") ROLLFORWARD Change in basic and diluted EPS, quarter versus quarter Basic and Diluted EPS Change Basic and diluted EPS for quarter ended September 30, 2020 $ 0.61 Increase in operations(b) 0.88 144.3 pp(a) Increase in other income (expense), net(b) (0.03) (4.9) pp Change in interest expense, net(b) (0.02) (3.3) pp Tax: Change in effective tax rate (0.06) (9.8) pp Increase in shares outstanding resulting from the Merger (0.30) (49.2) pp Basic and diluted EPS for quarter ended September 30, 2021 $ 1.08 77.1 %

Change in basic and diluted EPS, year to date versus year to date Basic and Diluted EPS Change Basic and diluted EPS for year to date ended September 30, 2020 $ 1.68 Increase in operations(b) 1.92 114.3 pp(a) Decrease in weighted average shares outstanding, excluding the Merger impacts 0.01 0.6 pp Change in interest expense, net(b) (0.04) (2.4) pp Increase in other income (expense), net(b) (0.03) (1.8) pp Tax: Change in effective tax rate (0.04) (2.4) pp Increase in shares outstanding resulting from the Merger (0.59) (35.1) pp Basic and diluted EPS for year to date ended September 30, 2021 $ 2.91 73.2 %

(a) Percentage points ("pp"). (b) Items are net of tax based on the effective tax rate for the base year (2020).



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) DISTILLERY PRODUCTS SALES Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 42,793 $ 32,068 $ 10,725 33.4 % White goods 21,187 16,210 4,977 30.7 Premium beverage alcohol 63,980 48,278 15,702 32.5 Industrial alcohol 14,790 19,461 (4,671) (24.0) Food grade alcohol 78,770 67,739 11,031 16.3 Fuel grade alcohol 3,592 1,274 2,318 181.9 Distillers feed and related co-products 4,016 6,119 (2,103) (34.4) Warehouse services 4,666 4,041 625 15.5 Total Distillery Products $ 91,044 $ 79,173 $ 11,871 15.0 % BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 13,118 $ 2,365 $ 10,753 454.7 % Premium 6,310 72 6,238 8,663.9 Mid 17,107 - 17,107 n/a Value 19,057 - 19,057 n/a Other 5,969 12 5,957 49,641.7 Total Branded Spirits $ 61,561 $ 2,449 $ 59,112 2,413.7 %

INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Quarter Ended September 30, Quarter versus Quarter Sales Change Increase / (Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 12,231 $ 11,604 $ 627 5.4 % Specialty wheat proteins 8,901 7,994 907 11.4 Commodity wheat starches 2,626 1,596 1,030 64.5 Commodity wheat proteins 248 148 100 67.6 Total Ingredient Solutions $ 24,006 $ 21,342 $ 2,664 12.5 %



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. SALES BY OPERATING SEGMENT (Dollars in thousands) DISTILLERY PRODUCTS SALES Year to Date Ended September 30, Year to Date versus Year to date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Brown goods $ 129,600 $ 86,038 $ 43,562 50.6 % White goods 56,049 47,922 8,127 17.0 Premium beverage alcohol 185,649 133,960 51,689 38.6 Industrial alcohol 46,896 64,032 (17,136) (26.8) Food grade alcohol 232,545 197,992 34,553 17.5 Fuel grade alcohol 10,862 3,970 6,892 173.6 Distillers feed and related co-products 13,660 19,889 (6,229) (31.3) Warehouse services 12,949 11,641 1,308 11.2 Total Distillery Products $ 270,016 $ 233,492 $ 36,524 15.6 % BRANDED SPIRITS SALES Year to Date Ended September 30, Year to Date versus Year to date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Ultra premium $ 23,692 $ 3,049 $ 20,643 677.0 % Premium 12,692 243 12,449 5,123.0 Mid 34,894 - 34,894 n/a Value 40,001 - 40,001 n/a Other 11,278 29 11,249 38,789.7 Total Branded Spirits $ 122,557 $ 3,321 $ 119,236 3,590.4 %

INGREDIENT SOLUTIONS SALES Year to Date Ended September 30, Year to Date versus Year to date Sales Change Increase/(Decrease) 2021 2020 $ Change % Change Specialty wheat starches $ 35,051 $ 30,938 $ 4,113 13.3 % Specialty wheat proteins 23,299 20,372 2,927 14.4 Commodity wheat starches 7,572 5,247 2,325 44.3 Commodity wheat proteins 1,378 1,236 142 11.5 Total Ingredient Solutions $ 67,300 $ 57,793 $ 9,507 16.5 %



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Quarter Ended September 30, Year to Date Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 176,611 $ 102,964 $ 459,873 $ 294,606 Cost of sales 119,525 79,802 313,661 227,531 Gross profit 57,086 23,162 146,212 67,075 Selling, general and administrative expenses 24,202 9,510 65,165 28,377 Operating income 32,884 13,652 81,047 38,698 Interest expense, net (1,116) (594) (2,708) (1,701) Other income (loss), net (421) 185 (479) 352 Income before income taxes 31,347 13,243 77,860 37,349 Income tax expense 7,674 2,862 18,701 8,636 Net income 23,673 10,381 59,159 28,713 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 203 - 279 - Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc. 23,876 10,381 59,438 28,713 Income attributable to participating securities (175) (69) (471) (192) Net income used in earnings per share calculation $ 23,701 $ 10,312 $ 58,967 $ 28,521 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares 21,981,201 16,916,675 20,293,818 16,943,130 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 1.08 $ 0.61 $ 2.91 $ 1.68 (Dollars in thousands)



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Assets: Current Liabilities: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,162 $ 21,662 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 3,227 $ 1,600 Receivables, net 92,152 56,966 Accounts payable 37,004 30,273 Inventory 239,312 141,011 Federal and state liquor taxes payable 6,498 107 Prepaid expenses 2,888 2,644 Income taxes payable - 704 Refundable income taxes 1,382 - Accrued expenses and other 39,737 20,645 Total Current Assets 351,896 222,283 Total Current Liabilities 86,466 53,329 Property, plant, and equipment 391,111 313,730 Other liabilities: Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (193,863) (181,738) Long-term debt, less current maturities 36,068 38,271 Property, Plant, and Equipment, net 197,248 131,992 Credit agreement - revolver 208,382 - Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 8,436 5,151 Long-term operating lease liabilities 5,999 3,057 Investment in joint ventures 5,334 - Other noncurrent liabilities 5,163 7,094 Intangible assets, net 219,355 890 Deferred income taxes 60,479 2,298 Goodwill 227,588 2,738 Total Liabilities 402,557 104,049 Other assets 7,611 3,521 Total equity 614,911 262,526 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,017,468 $ 366,575 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL EQUITY $ 1,017,468 $ 366,575

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Year to Date Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 59,159 $ 28,713 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 13,668 9,618 Gain on sale of assets 5 337 Share-based compensation 5,247 2,693 Deferred income taxes, including change in valuation allowance 465 460 Other, net (236) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition: Receivables, net (5,593) (11,683) Inventory (7,588) (5,673) Prepaid expenses 1,206 (2,032) Income taxes payable (2,086) (673) Accounts payable (6,678) 2,057 Accrued expenses and other 15,859 5,647 Federal and state liquor taxes payable (1,961) 139 Other, net (682) (146) Net cash provided by operating activities 70,785 29,457 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Additions to property, plant, and equipment (37,257) (13,507) Purchase of business, net of cash acquired (149,613) (2,750) Contributions to equity method investment (988) - Proceeds from sale of property - 688 Other, net (1,308) 56 Net cash used in investing activities (189,166) (15,513) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Payment of dividends and dividend equivalents (7,362) (6,144) Purchase of treasury stock (767) (4,395) Loan fees paid related to borrowings (666) (1,148) Principal payments on long-term debt (813) (300) Proceeds from credit agreement - revolver 242,300 54,700 Payments on credit agreement - revolver (32,300) (40,000) Payment on assumed debt as part of the Merger (87,509) - Net cash provided by financing activities 112,883 2,713 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (2) - Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (5,500) 16,657 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 21,662 3,309 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 16,162 $ 19,966 (Dollars in thousands)



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO ADJUSTED NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Gross Profit Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic and Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 57,086 $ 32,884 $ 31,347 $ 23,673 $ 23,701 $ 1.08 Adjusted to remove: Business acquisition costs(b) - 294 294 221 221 0.01 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 57,086 $ 33,178 $ 31,641 $ 23,894 $ 23,922 $ 1.09

Quarter Ended September 30, 2020 Gross Profit Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic and Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 23,162 $ 13,652 $ 13,243 $ 10,381 $ 10,312 $ 0.61 Adjusted to remove: CEO transition costs (d) - 22 22 21 21 - Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 23,162 $ 13,674 $ 13,265 $ 10,402 $ 10,333 $ 0.61

Year to Date Ended September 30, 2021 Gross Profit Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic and Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 146,212 $ 81,047 $ 77,860 $ 59,159 $ 58,967 $ 2.91 Adjusted to remove: Inventory step-up - Branded Spirits (c) 2,529 2,529 2,529 2,529 2,510 0.13 Business acquisition costs(b) - 8,922 8,922 7,524 7,462 0.37 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 148,741 $ 92,498 $ 89,311 $ 69,212 $ 68,939 $ 3.41

Year to Date Ended September 30, 2020 Gross Profit Operating Income Income before Income Taxes Net Income MGP Earnings(a) Basic and Diluted EPS Reported GAAP Results $ 67,075 $ 38,698 $ 37,349 $ 28,713 $ 28,521 $ 1.68 Adjusted to remove: CEO transition costs (d) - 1,390 1,390 1,279 1,279 0.08 Adjusted Non-GAAP results $ 67,075 $ 40,088 $ 38,739 $ 29,992 $ 29,800 $ 1.76

(a)MGP Earnings has been defined as "Net income attributable to MGP Ingredients, Inc."

(b)The Business acquisition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the Selling, general and administrative line item. The adjustment includes transaction and integration costs associated with the merger with Luxco.

(c)The finished goods Inventory valuation step-up costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within Cost of goods by the Branded Spirits segment. The adjustment includes the purchase accounting adjustment to value the acquired finished goods inventory at its estimated fair value.

(d)The CEO transition costs are included in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income within the Selling, general and administrative line item. The adjustment includes additional employee related costs in connection with the transition of CEOs.



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO Adjusted EBITDA (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

Quarter Ended September 30, Year to Date Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net Income $ 23,673 $ 10,381 $ 59,159 $ 28,713 Interest expense 1,116 594 2,708 1,701 Income tax expense 7,674 2,862 18,701 8,636 Depreciation and amortization 5,243 3,274 13,668 9,618 Equity method investment 405 - 739 - Inventory step-up - Branded Spirits - - 2,529 - Business acquisition costs 294 - 8,922 - CEO transition costs - 22 - 1,390 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,405 $ 17,133 $ 106,426 $ 50,058

The non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA measure is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity method investment, inventory step-up, business acquisition costs and CEO transition costs. See section "reconciliation of selected GAAP measure to non-GAAP measures" for further details on each of these non-GAAP Items.



MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. Purchase Accounting - Summary of Preliminary Fair Value Step Up (UNAUDITED) (in thousands)

The Merger was accounted for as a business combination in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification 805 "ASC 805"), Business Combinations, and as such, assets acquired, liabilities assumed, and consideration transferred were recorded at their estimated fair values on the acquisition date. The fair value of the assets and liabilities are based upon a preliminary assessment of fair value and may change as valuations for certain tangible assets, intangible assets and contingent liabilities are finalized and the associated income tax impacts are determined. The Company expects to finalize the purchase price allocation as soon as practicable, but no longer than one year from the acquisition date. The table below reflects the summary for Finished Goods inventory, Whiskey inventory, Property, plant and equipment, and Distributor relationships preliminary purchase price accounting step up to fair value, the related amortization period and the Income Statement caption within which the adjustment is included.

Income Statement Impact Step Up Value Amortization Period Income Statement Caption Quarter Ended September 30, 2021 Year to Date Ended September 30, 2021 Finished Goods Inventory $ 2,529 3 months Cost of sales $ - $ 2,529 Whiskey Inventory 1,065 10 years Cost of sales 27 54 Property, plant and equipment 7,340 various Cost of sales 487 1,047 Definite-lived intangible asset - Distributor relationships 41,400 20 years SG&A 518 1,036 Total Fair Value Step Up $ 52,334 $ 1,032 $ 4,666



