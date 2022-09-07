Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MGP Ingredients, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MGPI   US55303J1060

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

(MGPI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-07 pm EDT
109.39 USD   -2.71%
09/06INSIDER SELL : MGP Ingredients
MT
08/18MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15Wells Fargo Starts MGP Ingredients at Overweight With $126 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MGP Ingredients Announces Participation in the 5th Annual Wells Fargo Consumer Conference

09/07/2022 | 05:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATCHISON, Kan., Sept. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day, as well as a fireside chat at the Wells Fargo Consumer Conference, on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. PT).

David Colo, president and CEO, David Bratcher, COO, and Brandon Gall, CFO, will participate in the fireside chat.

Links to both live sessions, as well as replays available for 30 days, will be accessible from the “Events & Presentations” section of MGP Ingredients investor relations website at https://ir.mgpingredients.com.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.
MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, Kansas, and Washington D.C., and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; MGP’s historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced; and the Washington, D.C.-based Green Hat Distillery, producer of the Green Hat family of gins. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

For More Information
Investors & Analysts:
Mike Houston
646-475-2998 or investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

Media:
Greg Manis
913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com


All news about MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
09/06INSIDER SELL : MGP Ingredients
MT
08/18MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/15Wells Fargo Starts MGP Ingredients at Overweight With $126 Price Target
MT
08/11MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
08/10INSIDER BUY : Mgp Ingredients
MT
08/04MGP Ingredients to Seek M&A
CI
08/04TRANSCRIPT : MGP Ingredients, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
08/04MGP : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04MGP INGREDIENTS : REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08/04Earnings Flash (MGPI) MGP INGREDIENTS Posts Q2 Revenue $195M
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 759 M - -
Net income 2022 101 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,8x
Yield 2022 0,44%
Capitalization 2 473 M 2 473 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,26x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 672
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Duration : Period :
MGP Ingredients, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 109,39 $
Average target price 121,00 $
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David J. Colo President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brandon M. Gall Controller
Karen L. Seaberg Chairman
Amel Pasagic CIO & Vice President-Information Technology
David Bratcher Chief Operating Officer & President-Branded Spirit
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.32.30%2 473
DIAGEO PLC-6.80%98 792
PERNOD RICARD-12.22%47 734
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-2.51%33 824
THAI BEVERAGE-3.79%11 341
RÉMY COINTREAU-17.90%8 900