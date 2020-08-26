Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  MGP Ingredients, Inc.    MGPI

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

(MGPI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/26 09:50:30 am
35.59 USD   +0.14%
09:31aMGP INGREDIENTS : Debuts 2020 Barrels of Rossville Union® Single Barrel Rye Whiskey
PR
08/20MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30MGP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MGP Ingredients : Debuts 2020 Barrels of Rossville Union® Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/26/2020 | 09:31am EDT

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) has launched their first Single Barrel release for Rossville Union Rye. Rossville Union Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey is a bottled-in-bond (100-proof) specialty release offered in two mash bills (SRP: $49.99/750-ml). Participating accounts in the Single Barrel program met with the distillery team in Lawrenceburg in early 2020 to taste, select and order their preferred mash bills. Bottled annually, the Rossville Union Single Barrel program is an entirely custom offer shipped in personalized packaging to each participating retailer, together with the original barrel. Select retailers have also opted to label their bottles as a 2020 Single Barrel Selection to showcase the collectible aspect of this new offering.

"We're proud to make some of the finest rye whiskey in the country at our Lawrenceburg distillery," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands. "Demand for our 2020 Rossville Union Single Barrel Selection has exceeded expectations in our inaugural year. We are thrilled to work with our valued retail and distributor partners to offer this limited-edition single barrel selection of Rossville Union."

Known as the "Masters of Rye," MGP is a leading distiller of the country's rye whiskies, including Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey and Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey. Debuting now in honor of National Rye Month, Rossville Union Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey is available through select retailers (click here for a list of participating accounts).

For more information, please contact Helen Gregory or Amanda Davis.

About Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey
For nearly 200 years, Lawrenceburg's master distillers have been perfecting the original handcrafted rye blends in one of America's last Prohibition-era distilleries. Exclusively from the masters of rye at MGP, Rossville Union is a return to the golden age of rye with an authentic taste perfected in "Whiskey City." Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice aged a minimum of four years (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Boldly bottled at 112.6 proof for indulgent sipping, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP: $59.99/750-ml) is blended from the finest barrel reserves to deliver a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey with a spicy, caramel-forward taste and a smoky finish. Connect with us: RossvilleUnion.com and @RossvilleUnion (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 56.3% ALC/VOL. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

About MGP
Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgp-debuts-2020-barrels-of-rossville-union-single-barrel-rye-whiskey-301118385.html

SOURCE MGP Ingredients


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.
09:31aMGP INGREDIENTS : Debuts 2020 Barrels of Rossville Union® Single Barrel Rye Whis..
PR
08/20MGP INGREDIENTS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/30MGP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30MGP INGREDIENTS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
07/30MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation ..
AQ
07/30MGP Ingredients Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
GL
07/30MGP INGREDIENTS : Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend
AQ
07/16MGP Ingredients Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Conference Call/Webcast for Thu..
GL
07/02MGP INGREDIENTS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
06/16MGP INGREDIENTS : to Release Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV in September 2020
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group