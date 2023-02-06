Advanced search
    MGPI   US55303J1060

MGP INGREDIENTS, INC.

(MGPI)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
97.12 USD   -0.26%
08:31aMGP Ingredients Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, February 23
GL
02/03Insider Sell: MGP Ingredients
MT
02/02Wells Fargo Lowers Price Target on MGP Ingredients to $118 From $128, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
MGP Ingredients Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call/Webcast for Thursday, February 23

02/06/2023 | 08:31am EST
ATCHISON, Kan., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq:MGPI), a leading provider of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions, today announced that it will hold a conference call/webcast to discuss results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday, February 23, at 10 a.m. ET. The company expects to release its financial results before the market opens that morning.

Management on the call will include David Colo, president and CEO and Brandon Gall, vice president of finance and CFO.

The call/webcast will be available via:

Webcast:ir.mgpingredients.com on the Events & Presentations page
Conference Call:844-308-6398 (domestic) or 412-717-9605 (international)

A replay will be available on the MGP Ingredients website after the call concludes.

About MGP Ingredients, Inc.

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading producer of premium distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredient solutions. Since 1941, we have combined our expertise and energy aimed at formulating excellence, bringing product ideas to life collaboratively with our customers.

As one of the largest distillers in the U.S., MGP’s offerings include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins, and vodkas, which are created at the intersection of science and imagination, for customers of all sizes, from crafts to multinational brands. With U.S. distilleries in Kentucky, Indiana, and Kansas, and bottling operations in Missouri, Ohio, and Northern Ireland, MGP has the infrastructure and expertise to create on any scale.

MGP’s branded spirits portfolio covers a wide spectrum of brands in every segment, including iconic brands from Luxco, which was founded in 1958 by the Lux Family. Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our branded spirits mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Luxco’s award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from five distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and MGP’s historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where the George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey and other well-recognized brands.

In addition, our Ingredient Solutions segment offers specialty proteins and starches that help customers harness the power of plants and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products.

The transformation of American grain into something more is in the soul of our people, products, and history. We’re devoted to unlocking the creative potential of this extraordinary resource. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

For More Information

Investors & Analysts:
Mike Houston
646-475-2998 or investor.relations@mgpingredients.com

Media:
Greg Manis
913-360-5440 or greg.manis@mgpingredients.com


