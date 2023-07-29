UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2023(June 7, 2023)

MGT Capital Investments, Inc.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

Since May 15, 2023 (the filing date of its most recent Form 10-Q), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (the "Company") has issued 39,400,000 shares of common stock in transactions without registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"), as described below.

Name or Class Date of Sale Number and Type of Security (1) Reason for Issuance Lease holder (2) 6/7/23 4,000,000 Pursuant to Lease/Partnership Agreement Warrant holder (3) 6/9/23 20,000,000 Cashless exercise of 2,217,090 warrants Lease holder (2) 7/11/23 4,000,000 Pursuant to Lease/Partnership Agreement Warrant holder (3) 7/21/23 11,400,000 Exchange of 22,800,000 warrants for common stock

(1) Type of security is common stock unless noted otherwise. (2) Exempt under Section 4(a)(2) of the Act. (3) Exempt under Section 3(a)(9) of the Act.

