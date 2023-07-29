MGT Capital Investments : Private Placement - Form 8-K
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): July 21, 2023(June 7, 2023)
MGT Capital Investments, Inc.
Delaware
001-32698
13-4148725
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation)
(Commission
File Number)
(IRS Employer
Identification No.)
2076 Foster Mill Rd.
LaFayette, GA
30728
(914) 630-7430
(Address of principal
executive offices)
(Zip Code)
(Registrant's telephone number,
including area code)
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)
Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.
Since May 15, 2023 (the filing date of its most recent Form 10-Q), MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (the "Company") has issued 39,400,000 shares of common stock in transactions without registration under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Act"), as described below.
Name or Class
Date of Sale
Number and Type of Security (1)
Reason for Issuance
Lease holder (2)
6/7/23
4,000,000
Pursuant to Lease/Partnership Agreement
Warrant holder (3)
6/9/23
20,000,000
Cashless exercise of 2,217,090 warrants
Lease holder (2)
7/11/23
4,000,000
Pursuant to Lease/Partnership Agreement
Warrant holder (3)
7/21/23
11,400,000
Exchange of 22,800,000 warrants for common stock
(1)
Type of security is common stock unless noted otherwise.
(2)
Exempt under Section 4(a)(2) of the Act.
(3)
Exempt under Section 3(a)(9) of the Act.
MGT Capital Investments Inc. published this content on 27 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 19:46:28 UTC.
MGT Capital Investments, Inc. is engaged in the cryptocurrency business, with operations at an owned and managed Bitcoin mining facility in LaFayette, Georgia. The Company owns over 175 and 0 Antminer S17 Pro Bitcoin miners (S17 miners), respectively, plus 35 Antminer S19 Pro miners. It owns the entire facility, including land and improvements, five 2500 kilovolt-amp (KVA) three-phase transformers, three mining containers, and miners. In addition to its self-mining operations, the Company leases its owned space to other Bitcoin miners and also provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The Company is also investigating other sites to develop into Bitcoin mining facilities in addition to expansion at its property.