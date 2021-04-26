MH Development : (1) DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE FOR THE CANCELLATION OF LISTING; (2) REVIEW REQUEST OF THE DELISTING DECISION; (3) PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION; (4) CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE; AND (5) APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MH Development Limited

美 好 發 展 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2662)

DECISION OF THE LISTING COMMITTEE FOR THE CANCELLATION OF LISTING; REVIEW REQUEST OF THE DELISTING DECISION; PROPOSED CAPITAL REORGANISATION; CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE; AND APPLICATION FOR WHITEWASH WAIVER

This announcement is made by MH Development Limited (the ''Company'', collectively with its subsidiaries, the ''Group'') pursuant to Rules 13.09(2)(a) and 13.24A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities (the ''Listing Rules'') on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

References are made to (i) the announcements of the Company dated 5 July 2019, 9 July 2019, 16 July 2019, 18 July 2019, 19 July 2019, 29 July 2019, 15 August 2019, 4 September 2019, 30 September 2019, 10 October 2019, 6 March 2020, 15 April 2020, 18 September 2020, 16 October 2020, 23 October 2020, 9 November 2020, 1 December 2020, 11 December 2020, 14 January 2021, 15 January 2021 and 22 February 2021; (ii) the annual reports of the Company for the years ended 30 June 2019 and 2020; (iii) the interim reports of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019 and 2020; (iv) the announcement of results of special audit for the seven months ended 31 January 2021 of the Company dated 23 March 2021; and (v) the quarterly update announcements of the Company dated 18 October 2019, 20 January 2020, 21 April 2020, 28 July 2020, 22