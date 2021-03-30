Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  MH Development Limited    2662   KYG1809X1016

MH DEVELOPMENT LIMITED

(2662)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MH Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 MARCH 2021

03/30/2021 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MH Development Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2662)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 30 MARCH 2021

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and notice of annual general meeting (the ''Notice of AGM'') of MH Development Limited (the ''Company'') both dated 1 March 2021. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of AGM.

RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''AGM'') held on 30 March 2021, all the resolutions (the ''Resolution(s)'') were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company (the ''Shares'') was 1,077,128,000, being the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolutions at the AGM. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the AGM. No parties had indicated in the Circular of their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, the Company's share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of all the Resolutions at the AGM are as follows:

  • 1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Company's auditor for the years ended 30

  • June 2019 and 2020.

  • 2. To re-elect Ms. Liu Hui as an executive Director.

  • 3. To re-elect Mr. Guo Ben as an executive Director.

  • 4. To re-elect Mr. Shen Yang as an executive Director.

  • 5. To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the Directors.

    336,571,987 (99.9406%)

  • 6. To re-appoint Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited as the independent auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.

336,571,987 (99.9406%)

  • 7A. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue additional shares (Resolution A set out in item 7 of the Notice of AGM).

    324,128,150 (96.2456%)

  • 7B. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase issued shares (Resolution B set out in item 7 of the Notice of AGM).

    335,661,987 (99.6704%)

  • 7C. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to cover the shares repurchased by the Company (Resolution C set out in item 7 of the Notice of AGM).

324,192,150 (96.2646%)

8.

To approve the proposed amendments to the existing articles of association of the Company and to adopt the amended and restated articles of association of the Company.

Notes:

  • (i) For the full text of the resolutions, please refer to the AGM Notice.

  • (ii) The number of votes and approximate percentage of voting as stated above are based on the total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the AGM in person, by authorised representative or by proxy.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions no. 1 to 7, all of them were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company. As not less than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution no. 8, it was duly passed as special resolution of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors

MH Development Limited

Liu Hui Executive Director

Hong Kong, 30 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Ms. Liu Hui, Mr. Guo Ben and Mr. Shen Yang as the executive Directors and Mr. Ross Yu Limjoco and Mr. Zheng Yilei as the independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Camsing International Holding Limited published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 10:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MH DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
06:21aMH DEVELOPMENT  : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 30 march 20..
PU
03/29MH DEVELOPMENT  : Change of registered office and principal share registrar and ..
PU
03/29MH DEVELOPMENT  : Despatch of circular in relation to (1) proposed capital reorg..
PU
03/29MH DEVELOPMENT  : Form of Proxy for use by shareholders at the Extraordinary Gen..
PU
03/29MH DEVELOPMENT  : Notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
03/29MH DEVELOPMENT  : (1) proposed capital reorganisation; (2) connected transaction..
PU
03/23MH DEVELOPMENT  : Swings to Profit in 2020
MT
03/22MH DEVELOPMENT  : Announcement of results of special audit for the seven months ..
PU
03/15MH DEVELOPMENT  : Delay in despatch of circular in relation to (1) proposed capi..
PU
02/26MH DEVELOPMENT  : Form of Proxy for use by shareholders at the Annual General Me..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 9,73 M 1,25 M 1,25 M
Net income 2020 -70,2 M -9,02 M -9,02 M
Net Debt 2020 14,4 M 1,85 M 1,85 M
P/E ratio 2020 -17,8x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 249 M 161 M 161 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,90x
EV / Sales 2020 130x
Nbr of Employees 16
Free-Float 35,1%
Chart MH DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MH Development Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MH DEVELOPMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jing Jie Chief Executive Officer
Yi lei Zheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Ross Yu Limjoco Independent Non-Executive Director
Hui Liu Executive Director
Ben Guo Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MH DEVELOPMENT LIMITED0.00%161
SONY CORPORATION11.18%129 471
PANASONIC CORPORATION18.23%28 855
LG ELECTRONICS INC.5.93%22 832
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION33.62%19 942
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD2.19%16 161
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ