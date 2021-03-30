MH Development : POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 30 MARCH 2021

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

MH Development Limited 美 好 發 展 集 團 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2662)

POLL RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 30 MARCH 2021

Reference is made to the circular (the ''Circular'') and notice of annual general meeting (the ''Notice of AGM'') of MH Development Limited (the ''Company'') both dated 1 March 2021. Unless otherwise defined, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular and the Notice of AGM.

RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting of the Company (the ''AGM'') held on 30 March 2021, all the resolutions (the ''Resolution(s)'') were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company (the ''Shares'') was 1,077,128,000, being the total number of shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote on the Resolutions at the AGM. There was no Share entitling the holder to attend and abstain from voting in favour of the Resolutions at the AGM pursuant to Rule 13.40 of the Listing Rules. No Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolutions at the AGM. No parties had indicated in the Circular of their intention to vote against or to abstain from voting on any of the Resolutions at the AGM.

Boardroom Share Registrars (HK) Limited, the Company's share registrar, was appointed as the scrutineer for the vote-taking at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of all the Resolutions at the AGM are as follows:

1. To receive and consider the audited consolidated financial statements and the reports of the Directors and the Company's auditor for the years ended 30

June 2019 and 2020.

2. To re-elect Ms. Liu Hui as an executive Director.

3. To re-elect Mr. Guo Ben as an executive Director.

4. To re-elect Mr. Shen Yang as an executive Director.

5. To authorise the Board to fix the remuneration of the Directors. 336,571,987 (99.9406%)

6. To re-appoint Zhonghui Anda CPA Limited as the independent auditor of the Company and to authorise the Board to fix its remuneration.

336,571,987 (99.9406%)

7A. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to issue additional shares (Resolution A set out in item 7 of the Notice of AGM). 324,128,150 (96.2456%)

7B. To grant a general mandate to the Directors to repurchase issued shares (Resolution B set out in item 7 of the Notice of AGM). 335,661,987 (99.6704%)

7C. To extend the general mandate granted to the Directors to cover the shares repurchased by the Company (Resolution C set out in item 7 of the Notice of AGM).

324,192,150 (96.2646%)

8.

To approve the proposed amendments to the existing articles of association of the Company and to adopt the amended and restated articles of association of the Company.

Notes:

(i) For the full text of the resolutions, please refer to the AGM Notice.

(ii) The number of votes and approximate percentage of voting as stated above are based on the total number of issued Shares held by the Shareholders who attended and voted at the AGM in person, by authorised representative or by proxy.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of each of the Resolutions no. 1 to 7, all of them were duly passed as ordinary resolutions of the Company. As not less than 75% of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution no. 8, it was duly passed as special resolution of the Company.

