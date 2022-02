MHM Automation Limited provided earnings guidance for the fiscal year ending 30 June 2022. The company are forecasting a full year result to 30 June 2022 of revenue in the range of $57 million to $60 million and EBITDA in the range of $4 million to $4.5 million. The timing of projects and ability to deliver will drive this forecast and the company will keep shareholders and the market updated as the company move through the next period.