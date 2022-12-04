Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. MHM Automation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MHM   NZBWYE0001S7

MHM AUTOMATION LIMITED

(MHM)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-01
0.7900 NZD   -1.25%
05:57pMhm Automation : MOVEmber 20222 a Success
PU
11/18Mercer International Inc. - From Forest to Production, the Digitalization of the Timber Industry
AQ
10/28Mhm Automation : Congratulations Rockit!
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MHM Automation : MOVEmber 20222 a Success

12/04/2022 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

It's a great initiative to support such an important cause, and really opens up the conversation for men's health. It's important we keep talking and listening to each other.
We moved over 850km and had a good number growing mos.

Richard was the 'mo judge' and it was a hard decision choosing the top 'mos' as there was some tough competition.

Congratulations to the winners!

Biggest Mo - Simon Wrenn

As well as being a strong promoter in the Hastings branch, Simon's mo-growing was epic, and in Richard's words 'impressive'!

Best Mo - Ross Coppard

Ross went for the trimmed look, and it paid off. Richard said the mo stayed true to the classic moustache style - a good move Ross!

And a big congrats to the winners of our movement challenge.

Hayley, Bronwyn, Alex and Arlene

A fantastic journey over the last month for them with over 300km between them achieved! Not even an ocean apart could deter.

Thanks to everyone who took part!

Attachments

Disclaimer

MHM Automation Ltd. published this content on 05 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2022 22:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MHM AUTOMATION LIMITED
05:57pMhm Automation : MOVEmber 20222 a Success
PU
11/18Mercer International Inc. - From Forest to Production, the Digitalization of the Timber..
AQ
10/28Mhm Automation : Congratulations Rockit!
PU
10/27Mhm Automation : has strong start to financial year
PU
08/25MHM Automation Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/25Mhm Automation : Annual Report 2022 and Distribution Notice
PU
07/14Mhm Automation : MHM) market update
PU
06/07Mhm Automation : Partnership delivers 200th milmeq plate freezer installation
PU
02/17Interim Report : MHM Automation increases revenue and profitability in half year to 31 Dec..
PU
02/17MHM Automation Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Fiscal Year Ending 30 June 20..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 67,7 M 43,2 M 43,2 M
Net income 2022 1,78 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
Net cash 2022 10,7 M 6,80 M 6,80 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,2x
Yield 2022 1,11%
Capitalization 52,4 M 33,4 M 33,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 168
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart MHM AUTOMATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
MHM Automation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard Rookes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian McGregor Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Trevor John Burt Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Richard Smart Independent Non-Executive Director
Colin Ashley Neal Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MHM AUTOMATION LIMITED27.42%33
ATLAS COPCO AB-15.44%59 986
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-6.52%38 185
FANUC CORPORATION-16.71%28 704
FORTIVE CORPORATION-10.55%24 144
SANDVIK AB-19.57%23 371