MHM Automation : MOVEmber 20222 a Success

It's a great initiative to support such an important cause, and really opens up the conversation for men's health. It's important we keep talking and listening to each other.

We moved over 850km and had a good number growing mos.

Richard was the 'mo judge' and it was a hard decision choosing the top 'mos' as there was some tough competition.

Congratulations to the winners!

Biggest Mo - Simon Wrenn



As well as being a strong promoter in the Hastings branch, Simon's mo-growing was epic, and in Richard's words 'impressive'!

Best Mo - Ross Coppard



Ross went for the trimmed look, and it paid off. Richard said the mo stayed true to the classic moustache style - a good move Ross!

And a big congrats to the winners of our movement challenge.



Hayley, Bronwyn, Alex and Arlene

A fantastic journey over the last month for them with over 300km between them achieved! Not even an ocean apart could deter.

Thanks to everyone who took part!