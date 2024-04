Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa SA is a Peru-based financial institution primarily engaged in the banking sector. The Bank’s products and services include current and saving accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgages, current and saving accounts, fixed-term deposits, credit cards and other banking operations to individuals and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). In addition the Bank offers a variety of burial, casualty and obligatory auto insurance (SOAT) insurance policies, among others. The Bank operates a network of more than 100 agencies located in the departments of Ancash, Arequipa, Ayacucho, Cajamarca, Cusco, Huanuco, Ica, Junin, La Libertad, Lambayeque, Lima, Loreto, Madre de Dios, Moquegua, Piura, Puno, San Martin, Tacna, Tumbes and Ucayali. In March 2014, Empresa Financiera Edyficar SA, a unit of Credicorp Ltd's Banco de Credito del Peru {BCP} subsidiary, acquired a 60.68% interest, or 13.92 mil ordinary shares, in the Company.

Sector Banks