Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Mic AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    M3BK   DE000A254W52

MIC AG

(M3BK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

DGAP-DD : mic AG english

08/02/2021 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons 
closely associated with them 
02.08.2021 / 09:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a) Name 
 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:    Andreas 
 
 Last name(s):  Empl 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Position:     Member of the managing body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 mic AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 5299002CFPVFWJVMBK43 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A254W52 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Disposal 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 3.00 EUR      300000.00 EUR 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 3.0000 EUR    300000.0000 EUR 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 2021-07-29; UTC+2 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Outside a trading venue 
 -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

02.08.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      mic AG 
              Sendlinger-Tor-Platz 8 
              80336 Munich 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.mic-ag.eu 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

69705 02.08.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 02, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)

All news about MIC AG
03:16aDGAP-DD : mic AG english
DJ
05/25Mic AG completed the acquisition of Mic AG from Josef Schneider, Niko Hensler..
CI
2020Mic AG entered into a purchase agreement to acquire Mic AG from Josef Schneid..
CI
2019MicData AG announced that it has received 0.94095 million in funding from Mi..
CI
2019MicData AG announced that it expects to receive 0.5 million in funding from ..
CI
2018Mic Fails To Sell Pimon Technology
CI
2018Beltron Telecommunications Ltd. cancelled the acquisition of an unknown stake..
CI
2018Mic AG cancelled the acquisition of 51% stake in GESELLSCHAFTEN GRÜNKAUF SYST..
CI
2018The Founder of Wearable Technologies Service GmbH acquired 24.9% stake in Wea..
CI
2017Mic AG intends to buy 51% stake in GESELLSCHAFTEN GRÜNKAUF SYSTEM GMBH AND 51..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 64,0 M 75,9 M 75,9 M
Net income 2021 3,40 M 4,03 M 4,03 M
Net cash 2021 9,00 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 59,7 M 70,9 M 70,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,79x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 60,9%
Chart MIC AG
Duration : Period :
Mic AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MIC AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,22 €
Average target price 5,40 €
Spread / Average Target 67,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andreas Empl Chief Executive Officer
Jürgen W. K. Gromer Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Ludwig Member-Supervisory Board
Ernst-Wilhelm Frings Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MIC AG31.79%71
BLACKROCK, INC.20.18%132 069
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.77.86%83 049
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.27.99%82 224
UBS GROUP AG19.81%57 318
EQT AB (PUBL)97.24%47 610