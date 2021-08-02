DGAP-DD : mic AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons
closely associated with them
02.08.2021 / 09:15
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title:
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Empl
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
mic AG
b) LEI
5299002CFPVFWJVMBK43
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254W52
b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.00 EUR 300000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.0000 EUR 300000.0000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-29; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English
Company: mic AG
Sendlinger-Tor-Platz 8
80336 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.mic-ag.eu
69705 02.08.2021
