MIC Electronics Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023

November 11, 2023 at 03:20 am EST

MIC Electronics Limited reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended September 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was INR 103.1 million compared to INR 20.8 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 104.7 million compared to INR 33.4 million a year ago. Net income was INR 85.5 million compared to net loss of INR 0.7 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.39. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.39.

For the six months, sales was INR 185.7 million compared to INR 45 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 189.5 million compared to INR 60 million a year ago. Net income was INR 97.9 million compared to net loss of INR 12.9 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.45 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.45 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.06 a year ago.