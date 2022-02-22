Log in
    MHJ   AU000000MHJ4

MICHAEL HILL INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(MHJ)
Michael Hill International : FY22H1 Investor Presentation

02/22/2022 | 03:51am EST
FY22H1 RESULTS

DISCLAIMER

Certain statements in this announcement constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements (other than statements of historical fact) relating to future events and the anticipated or planned financial and operational performance of Michael Hill International Limited and its related bodies corporate (the Company). The words "targets," "believes," "expects," "aims," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "will," "may," "might," "anticipates," "would," "could," "should," "continues," "estimates" or similar expressions or the negatives thereof, identify certain of these forward-looking statements. Other forward-looking statements can be identified in the context in which the statements are made. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements addressing matters such as the Company's future results of operations; financial condition; working capital, cash flows and capital expenditures; and business strategy, plans and objectives for future operations and events, including those relating to ongoing operational and strategic reviews, expansion into new markets, future product launches, points of sale and production facilities.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, operations or achievements or industry results, to differ materially from any future results, performance, operations or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such risks, uncertainties and other important factors include, among others: global and local economic conditions; changes in market trends and end-consumer preferences; fluctuations in the prices of raw materials, currency exchange rates, and interest rates; the Company's plans or objectives for future operations or products, including the ability to introduce new jewellery and non-jewellery products; the ability to expand in existing and new markets and risks associated with doing business globally and, in particular, in emerging markets; competition from local, national and international companies in the markets in which the Company operates; the protection and strengthening of the Company's intellectual property rights, including patents and trademarks; the future adequacy of the Company's current warehousing, logistics and information technology operations; changes in laws and regulations or any interpretation thereof, applicable to the Company's business; increases to the Company's effective tax rate or other harm to the Company's business as a result of governmental review of the Company's transfer pricing policies, conflicting taxation claims or changes in tax laws; and other factors referenced to in this presentation.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialise, or should any underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, the Company's actual financial condition, cash flows or results of operations could differ materially from that described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, particularly in light of the current economic climate and the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Company does not intend, and do not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, except as may be required by law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or to persons acting on the Company's behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referred to above and contained elsewhere in this presentation.

Michael Hill International Limited

CEO and CFO FY22H1 Update

FY22H1 Performance Overview

FY22H1 Financial Results

Group Results

Key Performance Results

Outlook

Strategy Update - Emphasis on Growth and Margin

Appendices

3

FY22H1 Performance Overview

• Outstanding results despite significant disruption:

• 15% increase in earnings

~20% lost store trading days across AU and NZ

• Global supply chain excellence

• Strategic initiatives continue to deliver:

Brand elevation

• Loyalty - over 1 million members

Digital-first, sales +37%

• Transformation agenda underpins strong sales growth and

margin expansion for the half:

• Same store sales +11%

Gross margin up +240 bps

Record Christmas results

Team resilience and commitment foundational to the result,

demonstrating strong engagement and culture

Ten consecutive quarters of positive same store sales growth

4

( xcluding FY20Q4)

FY22H1 Group Results

• Revenue and same store sales growth

Gross profit up $12.4m

• Comparable EBIT up 63.1% on FY20

• Healthy net cash position

Consistently delivering targeted inventory levels

Unwavering focus on costs across the business

New dividend policy released

FY22H1

FY21H1

Change

Revenue

$327.1m

$319.9m

+2.3%

Same store sales

+11.4%

Gross Profit

$212.9m

$200.5m

+6.2%

Gross Margin

65.1%

62.7%

+240bps

Comparable EBIT

$51.6m

$44.6m

+15.5%

Interim Dividend

AU3.5c

AU1.5c

+AU2.0c

Inventory

$175.8m

$170.6m

+$5.2m

Net Cash

$99.1m

$90.3m

+$8.8m

Store Network

285

289

-4

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Michael Hill International Limited published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 08:50:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
