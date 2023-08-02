Michael Hill International Limited announced the appointment of Dave Whittle as a Non-Executive Director. Dave has considerable brand, data, technology, omni-channel retail and digital transformation experience. He is a Founder of Lexer, a global software company helping brands and retailers genuinely understand and engage their customers.

In 2015, Dave became the youngest ASX 200 Non-Executive Director when he joined the board of Myer. Previously, Dave spent 10 years with global advertising group M&C Saatchi in a number of local and international leadership roles, culminating in three years as Managing Director in Australia. Prior to joining M&C Saatchi, Dave was the first employee of a marketing services group that built four digital service and software businesses.

Dave has a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Commerce from Deakin University.