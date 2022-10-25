2022/10/25 – 5:45 pm Financial information at September 30, 2022

1 Structural free cash flow corresponds to free cash flow before acquisitions, adjusted for the impact of changes in raw material costs on trade payables, trade receivables and inventories.

Within this scenario, full-year guidance is confirmed for segment operating income above €3.2 billion at constant exchange rates, and adjusted to €0.7 billion for structural free cash flow1.

Market projections for Passenger Car and Light Truck tire markets are expected to end the year between +2% and -2%, Truck tire markets (excluding China) to expand by between 2% and 6%, and Specialty tire markets to grow by between 3% and 7%.

A 1.0% gain from changes in scope, mainly reflecting the consolidation of Allopneus.com.

A 2.4% decline in volumes, mostly due to the exit from Russia and lockdowns in Chinese cities, amid persistent operational disruptions.

segment and in Mining, partially offset by an adverse OE/RT mix effect in the Automotive business.

A 13.4% gain from price increases, reflecting the Group's policy of systematically passing on cost inflation factors and the growing impact of price indexation clauses.

Consolidated sales for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 came in at €20.7 billion, up 20.5% year-on-year, including a 6.5% positive currency effect:

Specialty tire markets remained robust in all segments except Agricultural and Construction in the third quarter; demand remains strong in Mining.

In a market environment shaped by continuing operational disruptions, widespread inflation and limited visibility as to future demand, Michelin delivered growth in sales and is steering operations to ensure adequate inventory levels.

The number of Original Equipment and Replacement Passenger Car and Light Truck tires sold worldwide rose by a slight 1% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2022, reflecting stable demand in the Replacement segment (+0%) and a 7% gain in Original Equipment.

ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT

Worldwide OE demand, which was down 2% year-on-year in the first half, turned upwards in the third quarter (+26%), led by very favorable prior-year comparatives and by improvements in the semiconductor and other supply chains. However, the latter remained under severe pressure, however, and global demand ended the period 2% lower than in third-quarter 2019.

After contracting by around 8% year-on-year in the first half, primarily due to the disruptions in automaker supply chains caused by the conflict in Eastern Europe, demand in Europe climbed 26% in the third quarter, but nevertheless remained 19% below third-quarter 2019 levels.

In China, the resurgence of Covid-19 in April and May caused demand to hit new lows before rebounding sharply in June as health restrictions were lifted. Demand remained robust in the third quarter, with a 29% gain led by government new car incentives and fast-growing EV sales helping to push the market up 19% on third-quarter 2019.

After delivering 5% growth in the first half, the North and Central American market ended the first nine months up 11%, at a time of persistently low new vehicle inventory. In the third quarter alone, demand was down 7% on the 2019 period.

Over the first nine months of 2022, demand from Asian carmakers outside China was up 4% year-on-year but down 15% on the 2019 period.

REPLACEMENT

Global demand for Replacement Passenger Car and Light Truck tires was stable year-on-year in the first nine months, following a slight 1% decline in the third quarter. The overall stability reflected situations that varied by region.

The European market ended the period up 5%, as a 7% increase in the first half was dampened by a 1% slippage in the third quarter. After two positive summer months (+2%) the demand was 7% down in september on unfavorable comparison bases due to price increases implemented on October 1st, 2021.

In China, nine-month demand was 12% below 2021 levels. After dropping 16% in the first half due to mobility restrictions in the wake of the spring lockdowns, demand is gradually recovering with a 3% contraction in the third quarter, despite the adverse impact of resurgent Covid-19 and local lockdowns.

The North and Central American market slipped 2% over the first nine months. Demand slowed 7% in the third quarter after gaining a slight 1% in the first half. At the same time, the sell-in market mix has been temporarily impacted by rising Asian import volumes as global supply chain constrictions eased.

The other Regions enjoyed sustained growth in demand, with increases of 10% in Asia excluding China (of which 17% in the third quarter) and of 5% in South America (of which 6% in the third quarter).

