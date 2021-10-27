Log in
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
10/27 06:49:49 am
133.95 EUR   +0.79%
10/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Michelin, Facebook, UBS, Tesla, Volvo...
10/26MICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/26Michelin - Financial information at September 30, 2021
AQ
A new step in Michelin's climate strategy

10/27/2021 | 06:38am EDT
Time is running out to accelerate our efforts to fight climate change and increase our chances of limiting global warming to 1.5 °C. That's why Michelin has made the climate a core focus for its initiatives and commitments.

Michelin joins the "Race to Zero" campaign

The Group has signed onto the "Business Ambition for 1.5 °C" by joining"Race to Zero," a global campaign to rally companies in support of the Paris Agreement climate goals. The movement is spearheaded by several organizations, including the international consortium Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the United Nations Global Compact, and We Mean Business.

The Group's 2030 CO2reduction targets, which were made public when it announced its newstrategic planin April 2021, are compatible with the "Business Ambition for 1.5 °C" commitment and will be submitted to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) consortium for approval in 2022.

Open letter to the G20 leaders

Michelin has signed the"We Mean Business"coalition's open letter to the G20 leaders, urging them to make the Paris Agreement's goal of limiting global warming to 1.5°C attainable. That means increasing Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) by bringing them into line with a target of a 50% decrease in global emissions by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050, financially supporting efforts to cut emissions, and accelerating the energy transition.

Michelin's climate strategy for 2050

Making its business sustainable is a priority for Michelin. That's why the Group aims to achieve carbon neutrality across all of its production sites and logistics operations and throughout its supply chain with its raw materials and components suppliers.

"Les Gravanches" site

__________________________

The "Les Gravanches" production site in Clermont-Ferrand is now the Group's first"net zero CO₂ emissions" site, thanks to a heat pump that recovers heat from the manufacturing process to meet its heating needs. All of its other energy needs are met with renewable electricity purchases.

For Michelin, taking action for the climate also means contributing to carbon neutral mobility for people and goods through its products, services, and solutions and by developing new mobility solutions likehydrogen. During the second United Nations Global Sustainable Transport Conference, held recently in China, Michelin Group Chairman Florent Menegaux took the opportunity to reaffirm the key role that businesses have to play in addressing the challenge of sustainable mobility, as well as the need for joint action by all stakeholders, public and private alike. "Sustainable mobility is a complex global challenge, one that requires an effort from the public and private sectors as well as individuals,"said Menegaux. As an example of that approach, he highlightedMovin'On, the world's leading co-innovation ecosystem, which brings together public and private, collective and individual sustainable mobility players.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 10:37:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
