MICHELIN Guide 2022 - Shanghai

The MICHELIN Guide Shanghai 2022 selection is announced today at the Xijiao State Guest Hotel, Shanghai, celebrating 1 new Three MICHELIN Star restaurant, 5 new One MICHELIN Star restaurants and the Bib Gourmand selection. For the first time, the MICHELIN Green Star comes to Shanghai, recognizing and encouraging sustainable gastronomy.

The 2022 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Shanghai sees 129 restaurants selected, of which 2 Three MICHELIN Stars, 8 Two MICHELIN Stars, 37 One MICHELIN Star and 21 Bib Gourmand restaurants.