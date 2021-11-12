Log in
MICHELIN Guide 2022 - Shanghai

11/12/2021 | 05:57am EST
MICHELIN Guide 2022 - Shanghai

The MICHELIN Guide Shanghai 2022 selection is announced today at the Xijiao State Guest Hotel, Shanghai, celebrating 1 new Three MICHELIN Star restaurant, 5 new One MICHELIN Star restaurants and the Bib Gourmand selection. For the first time, the MICHELIN Green Star comes to Shanghai, recognizing and encouraging sustainable gastronomy.

The 2022 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Shanghai sees 129 restaurants selected, of which 2 Three MICHELIN Stars, 8 Two MICHELIN Stars, 37 One MICHELIN Star and 21 Bib Gourmand restaurants.

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 12 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2021 10:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
