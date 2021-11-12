MICHELIN Guide 2022 – Shanghai

PRESS RELEASE MICHELIN GUIDE Boulogne-Billancourt- November 12, 2021 The MICHELIN Guide Shanghai 2022 is revealed and celebrates One new Three MICHELIN Star restaurant, Taian Table, and the first MICHELIN Green Star The MICHELIN Guide Shanghai 2022 selection is announced today at the Xijiao State Guest Hotel, Shanghai, celebrating 1 new Three MICHELIN Star restaurant, 5 new One MICHELIN Star restaurants and the Bib Gourmand selection. For the first time, the MICHELIN Green Star comes to Shanghai, recognizing and encouraging sustainable gastronomy. The 2022 edition of the MICHELIN Guide Shanghai sees 129 restaurants selected, of which 2 Three MICHELIN Stars, 8 Two MICHELIN Stars, 37 One MICHELIN Star and 21 Bib Gourmand restaurants. "Shanghai plays a very special role within Asia and the world gastronomic scene. Boosted by a strong economic dynamism as well as a unique culinary know-how, Shanghai never ceases to attract the best talents in the world, shaping an innovative and must-see culinary destination," said Gwendal Poullennec, MICHELIN Guide International Director. "In addition to high-level culinary skills - perfectly reflected by the addition of a new Three Star restaurant -, our teams have also witnessed an increase in service and sommelier talent." Mr. Poullennec also observed, "In a time when environmental and sustainability requirements demand daily attention from everyone, many restaurants are also demonstrating a growing commitment. By developing many inspiring initiatives, these restaurants are playing an important role in helping to reduce the environmental impact of their menus while promoting the best of local products and encouraging other professionals or food lovers to move forward. We are very proud to highlight these role-model establishments with our MICHELIN Green Star, which makes its debut in Shanghai for the very first time this year"

MICHELIN GUIDE One more innovative restaurant awarded Three MICHELIN Stars Five years into operation, Taian Table is promoted from Two to Three MICHELIN Stars, becoming the second establishment in Shanghai that is worth a special journey. Taian Table enjoys an open space at the far end of an alley on Zhenning Road. Over 20 seats surround an open kitchen where chef Stefan Stiller and his highly collaborative team craft beautiful dishes with top-quality ingredients. Taian Table offers 10- to 12-course menus that are updated every 6 to 8 weeks. The food is well-executed with an innovative cooking style that is sophisticated and original. The consistent quality is as outstanding as its creativity. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet keeps the highest accolade of Three MICHELIN Stars. Making a reservation on its website is the first step to opening the extraordinary culinary experience offered by the restaurant. A shuttle bus takes customers to a mysterious site at the time and place of the appointment, where they will dive into multi-layer sensory experience with a tableful of strangers, comprising a 20- course meal paired with wine, lighting, visuals, and music. From taste to presentation, every dish is meticulously crafted by chef Paul Pairet, and his team. The experience is further enlivened by the enthusiastic service team. Showcasing excellence in Cantonese, Taizhou, Italian and French cuisines, Bao Li Xuan, Canton 8 (Runan Street), Da Vittorio, Imperial Treasure Fine Chinese Cuisine (Huangpu), Ji Pin Court, L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana, and Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Road) are rated Two MICHELIN Stars for another year. 5 new restaurants awarded One MICHELIN Star Fu 1015 is awarded One MICHELIN Star in the latest selection. Located in a historic low-rise building, Fu 1015 offers local Shanghai food with nostalgic elements in the form of set meals. Fu 1088, promoted to one MICHELIN Star, offers evocative dishes, from Babao spicy sauce, or ham chunks with Yunnan green peas to crab roe Xiao Long Bao. Traditional dishes are authentically preserved thanks to its solid kitchen experience. Its signatures, soya sauce pork and Shanghai smoked fish, are dishes that no diner should miss. Newly opened in 2021 and awarded One MICHELIN Star, Obscura showcases the travelling experience, exotic adventures, and childhood memories of its two chefs through cleverly crafted dishes. Themed "river south, river north", the menu incorporates western culinary techniques into famous regional dishes, with unconventional approaches adding to the dining experience.

MICHELIN GUIDE Oriental Sense & Palate also makes its first appearance in the Guide with one MICHELIN Star. The team originally from Chaoshan offers a gastronomic journey rooted in Chaoshan traditions and invigorated by creativity and finesse. The roasted squab, with interesting textural contrast between tender meat and crispy skin are among its best. Sheng Yong Xing gains one MICHELIN Star for its first opening in Shanghai. Located in No.5 on the Bund, Sheng Yong Xing offers a sensational river view and expertly crafted Beijing dishes from a romantic interior. Its signature roast duck is made using 45-day-old Beijing duck. A large cellar attended by sommelier with a carefully prepared wine pairing guide adds another highlight to the dining experience. In addition, 32 restaurants are awarded one MICHELIN Star for another year, with dishes that embody high quality ingredients and thoughtful culinary techniques. First MICHELIN Green Star for Shanghai The MICHELIN Guide hands out the first MICHELIN Green Star for Shanghai. Awarded to restaurants which stand at the forefront of a more sustainable approach to gastronomy, the MICHELIN Green Star highlights establishments that offer dining experiences combining culinary excellence with outstanding eco- friendly commitments. Green Star restaurants are therefore a source of inspiration, both for keen foodies and the hospitality industry. The First Shanghai MICHELIN Green Star is awarded to Taian Table, which puts sustainability at the heart of its daily operations. They source from sustainable producers and minimize plastic use, food waste and energy consumption. They also recycle whenever possible and urge their vendors to reduce packaging. 20 Bib Gourmand restaurants celebrating affordable gastronomy The 2022 edition recommends 20 restaurants with a Bib Gourmand, including 1 that is new to the selection. The owner and chef of Easeful Cuisine knows how to grasp the essence of ingredients using unassuming techniques and produces homely flavors from the Zhejiang-Jiangsu area. The 20 restaurants in the Bib Gourmand list display lively scenes from city life through comfort food like noodles,

MICHELIN GUIDE and unpretentious cuisine from Shanghai, Guangdong, Zhejiang or other countries, etc. The Bib Gourmand award aims to highlight good quality, good value restaurants - offering a three-course meal for a maximum of RMB 300 per head in Shanghai (drinks not included) and has been hugely popular with our followers. 2022 MICHELIN Young Chef Award and Service Award for Shanghai During the press conference, the MICHELIN Guide is also pleased to unveil two special awards - the Michelin Young Chef Award and the Michelin Service Award. These awards aim to value the professionalism and dedication of catering talents. The MICHELIN Young Chef Award goes to LIANG Yongxuan, Head Chef of Oriental Sense & Palate. The 32-year-old young achiever from Guangdong exhibits solid cooking skills and good quality control over ingredients in dishes from Chaozhou that he knows how to interpret in an authentic way. The MICHELIN Service Award recognizes the precise and well-timed service offered by Sophia JIN from Sheng Yong Xing. Having worked for the Beijing restaurant group for several years, Sophia JIN makes her service an integral part of a memorable and relaxing dining experience. The MICHELIN Guide Shanghai 2022 at a glance: 129 restaurants including: o 2 restaurants, of which 1 new o 8 restaurants 37 restaurants, of which 5 new o 1 MICHELIN Green Star restaurant 20 restaurants, of which 1 new

MICHELIN GUIDE Please find the complete of MICHELIN Guide Shanghai 2022 and Bib Gourmand selection: MICHELIN GUIDE SHANGHAI 2022 = New entry in the Guide N = Promoted Restaurant English Name Chinese Name Cuisine Type Taian Table N 泰安门 Innovative / 创新菜 Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet Innovative / 创新菜 English Name Chinese Name Cuisine Type Bao Li Xuan 宝丽轩 Cantonese / 粤菜 Canton 8 (Runan Street) 喜粤 8 号 (汝南街） Cantonese / 粤菜 Da Vittorio Italian / 意大利菜 Imperial Treasure Fine 御宝轩 (黄浦) Cantonese / 粤菜 Chinese Cuisine (Huangpu) Ji Pin Court 吉品轩 Cantonese / 粤菜 L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon 乔尔‧卢布松美食坊 French contemporary / 时尚法 国菜 8 ½ Otto e Mezzo Bombana Italian / 意大利菜 Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Road) 新荣记 (南阳路) Taizhou / 台州菜

