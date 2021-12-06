Log in
MICHELIN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating

12/06/2021 | 05:35am EST
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 150.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 062 M 26 040 M 26 040 M
Net income 2021 1 856 M 2 096 M 2 096 M
Net Debt 2021 2 960 M 3 342 M 3 342 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,38%
Capitalization 23 700 M 26 752 M 26 760 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 132,75 €
Average target price 149,95 €
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)25.73%26 752
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION41.93%29 914
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY92.12%5 896
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.122.19%5 305
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ17.04%5 221
ANHUI ZHONGDING SEALING PARTS CO., LTD.91.03%4 250