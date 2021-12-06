Log in
Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Michelin (CGDE)
News
Summary
ML
FR0000121261
MICHELIN (CGDE)
(ML)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
12/06 06:04:07 am
134.95
EUR
+1.66%
05:35a
MICHELIN
: JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
12/02
MICHELIN CGDE
: Become a Michelin shareholder and invest in your future
PU
12/02
MICHELIN CGDE
: Présentation investisseurs – SOCIETE GENERAL – Premium Review
PU
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MICHELIN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
12/06/2021 | 05:35am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains unchanged at EUR 150.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2021
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2021
23 062 M
26 040 M
26 040 M
Net income 2021
1 856 M
2 096 M
2 096 M
Net Debt 2021
2 960 M
3 342 M
3 342 M
P/E ratio 2021
12,7x
Yield 2021
3,38%
Capitalization
23 700 M
26 752 M
26 760 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,16x
EV / Sales 2022
1,06x
Nbr of Employees
117 540
Free-Float
94,3%
More Financials
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
18
Last Close Price
132,75 €
Average target price
149,95 €
Spread / Average Target
13,0%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux
Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot
Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse
Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)
25.73%
26 752
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
41.93%
29 914
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
92.12%
5 896
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.
122.19%
5 305
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ
17.04%
5 221
ANHUI ZHONGDING SEALING PARTS CO., LTD.
91.03%
4 250
More Results
