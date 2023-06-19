Advanced search
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:40:55 2023-06-19 am EDT
27.39 EUR   -0.29%
MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

06/19/2023 | 06:29am EDT
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 22.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
06:29aMICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05:22aEuropean Midday Briefing: Stocks Track Asian Losses as China Wo..
DJ
01:52aMichelin to Buy Engineered Fabric Maker Flex Composite Group for EUR700 Million
MT
06/16Michelin Cgde : Présentations Investisseurs – MORGAN STANLEY – Breakfast serie..
PU
06/15Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Croatia – A new Green Star
PU
06/15Michelin Cgde : Guide MICHELIN 2023 – Croatia – A new MICHELIN Green Star
PU
06/15US startup Carbon Rivers says graphene is the answer to toxic tyre chemical
RE
06/13Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Nordic Countries – Two restaurants newly receive ..
PU
06/09Recovered carbon black from Enviro in the tires as Michelin celebrates 100 years at Le ..
AQ
06/07Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City – First sélection
PU
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
Financials
Sales 2023 28 739 M 31 396 M 31 396 M
Net income 2023 2 092 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
Net Debt 2023 3 437 M 3 754 M 3 754 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,36x
Yield 2023 5,05%
Capitalization 19 617 M 21 430 M 21 430 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 130 561
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,47 €
Average target price 32,32 €
Spread / Average Target 17,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Anne-Sophie de la Bigne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)5.71%21 430
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION28.05%29 027
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.8.48%4 467
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY33.69%3 846
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.55.15%3 622
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.17%2 603
