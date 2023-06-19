MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
ALPHABET INC.
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
TESLA, INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
APPLE INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
META PLATFORMS, INC.
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Quality stocks at a reasonable price
Small caps
Multibaggers
ESG stocks
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
Homepage
Defense
Wind energy
Adtechs
Metaverse
Europe's family businesses
The Golden Age of Video Games
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environment
Social
Governance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
Wind energy
Europe's family businesses
The food of tomorrow
In Vino Veritas
Artificial Intelligence
Semiconductors
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
France
Euronext Paris
Michelin (CGDE)
News
Summary
ML
FR001400AJ45
MICHELIN (CGDE)
(ML)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
06:40:55 2023-06-19 am EDT
27.39
EUR
-0.29%
06:29a
MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05:22a
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Track Asian Losses as China Worries Mount
DJ
01:52a
Michelin to Buy Engineered Fabric Maker Flex Composite Group for EUR700 Million
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
06/19/2023 | 06:29am EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
JP Morgan is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 22.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
06:29a
MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
05:22a
European Midday Briefing: Stocks Track Asian Losses as China Wo..
DJ
01:52a
Michelin to Buy Engineered Fabric Maker Flex Composite Group for EUR700 Million
MT
06/16
Michelin Cgde : Présentations Investisseurs – MORGAN STANLEY – Breakfast serie..
PU
06/15
Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Croatia – A new Green Star
PU
06/15
Michelin Cgde : Guide MICHELIN 2023 – Croatia – A new MICHELIN Green Star
PU
06/15
US startup Carbon Rivers says graphene is the answer to toxic tyre chemical
RE
06/13
Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Nordic Countries – Two restaurants newly receive ..
PU
06/09
Recovered carbon black from Enviro in the tires as Michelin celebrates 100 years at Le ..
AQ
06/07
Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Hanoi & Ho Chi Minh City – First sélection
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
06:29a
MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/05
MICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
05/26
MICHELIN : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
MD
More recommendations
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2023
28 739 M
31 396 M
31 396 M
Net income 2023
2 092 M
2 285 M
2 285 M
Net Debt 2023
3 437 M
3 754 M
3 754 M
P/E ratio 2023
9,36x
Yield 2023
5,05%
Capitalization
19 617 M
21 430 M
21 430 M
EV / Sales 2023
0,80x
EV / Sales 2024
0,76x
Nbr of Employees
130 561
Free-Float
93,8%
More Financials
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Neutral
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
16
Last Close Price
27,47 €
Average target price
32,32 €
Spread / Average Target
17,7%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Chapot
Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard
Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse
Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu
Member-Supervisory Board
Anne-Sophie de la Bigne
Member-Supervisory Board
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)
5.71%
21 430
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION
28.05%
29 027
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.
8.48%
4 467
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY
33.69%
3 846
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.
55.15%
3 622
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.
3.17%
2 603
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
Slave