Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. The products are mainly sold under the Michelin, BFGoodrich, Kleber, Uniroyal and Taurus brands. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale and distribution of tires (75.2%): tires for light vehicles (67.3% of net sales) and heavy trucks (32.7%). The group also offers services and solutions to improve the efficiency of transportation; - other (24.8%): sale of specialty tires for agricultural and civil engineering machines, two-wheeled vehicles, and aircraft. In addition, Michelin offers solutions to support travels and trips (road maps and gastronomic and tour guides, ViaMichelin, Tablet and Robert Parker) and develops high-tech materials for many fields. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.8%), Europe (26.1%), North America (39.2%) and other (25.9%).