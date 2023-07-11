MICHELIN : Jefferies lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
Today at 01:49 am
Jefferies downgrades his rating from Buy to Neutral. The target price is reduced from EUR 34 to EUR 28.
|Real-time Euronext Paris - 11:35:11 2023-07-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|26.33 EUR
|-0.11%
|-2.88%
|+1.33%
