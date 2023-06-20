Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:28:28 2023-06-20 am EDT
26.84 EUR   -1.36%
05:19aMICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
06/19Renault names Luca de Meo as new head of Ampere electric vehicle unit
RE
06/19Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaway...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS

06/20/2023 | 05:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at EUR 36.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
05:19aMICHELIN : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
06/19Renault names Luca de Meo as new head of Ampere electric vehicle unit
RE
06/19Global markets live: Airbus, Intel, Meta Platforms, Berkshire Hathaw..
MS
06/19Michelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Cracow, Poznan and Warsaw – A first Two Star rest..
PU
06/19MICHELIN : JP Morgan reiterates its Sell rating
MD
06/19European Midday Briefing: Stocks Track Asian Losses as China Wo..
DJ
06/19Transcript : Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en comman..
CI
06/19Michelin to Buy Engineered Fabric Maker Flex Composite Group for EUR700 Million
MT
06/19MICHELIN (CGDE) : Acquisition
CO
06/16Michelin Cgde : Présentations Investisseurs – MORGAN STANLEY – Breakfast serie..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 28 741 M 31 404 M 31 404 M
Net income 2023 2 092 M 2 286 M 2 286 M
Net Debt 2023 3 425 M 3 743 M 3 743 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,27x
Yield 2023 5,10%
Capitalization 19 431 M 21 232 M 21 232 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,80x
EV / Sales 2024 0,75x
Nbr of Employees 130 561
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 27,21 €
Average target price 32,32 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Anne-Sophie de la Bigne Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)4.71%21 232
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION26.97%28 740
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.8.18%4 432
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY33.69%3 846
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.55.15%3 617
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.3.97%2 613
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer