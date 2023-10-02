MICHELIN : Receives a Sell rating from JP Morgan
October 02, 2023 at 03:04 pm EDT
JP Morgan analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is still set at EUR 24.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|
Real-time
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|29.15 EUR
|+0.28%
|-0.95%
|+12.18%
|09:04pm
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+12.18%
|21 972 M $
|+40.44%
|82 M $
|+47.83%
|2 230 M $
|+25.85%
|5 159 M $
|+88.18%
|92 M $
|+17.00%
|428 M $
|-20.31%
|1 087 M $
|+24.91%
|731 M $
|+6.43%
|2 542 M $
|+4.30%
|489 M $