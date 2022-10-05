Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:36 2022-10-05 am EDT
22.81 EUR   -5.12%
11:12aMichelin Cgde : In a world first, Michelin unveils two tires approved for road use containing 45% and 58% of sustainable materials respectively
PU
10:52aMedia Day 2022 : Michelin presents the changes in tire markets and the transformation of its facilities
PU
04:52aMichelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Kyoto Osaka – 389 restaurants
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Media Day 2022: Michelin presents the changes in tire markets and the transformation of its facilities

10/05/2022 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(Michelin data).

PRESS RELEASE

GROUP

Boulogne-Billancourt- October 5, 2022

Media Day 2022: Michelin presents the changes in tire

markets and the transformation of its facilities

Michelin chose its industrial site in Cuneo, Italy, the largest car tire factory in Western Europe, and one of the most modern, in which to hold the 2022 edition of its Media Day, devoted to two of the Group's strategic transformations:

  • changes in tire markets to meet motorists' emerging needs and climate change;
  • the transformation of its production facilities to respond to new environmental, technological and human challenges.

On this occasion, and as a world premiere, Michelin presents two road-approved tires, with high percentages of sustainable materials.

Markets are going through unprecedented change

Over the last few years, automobile markets have witnessed a profound transformation. In 30 years, consumer usage and needs have changed significantly. The characteristics of ever heavier, more comfortable and safer vehicles, car sharing and the expansion of leasing, are the visible signs of this. Moreover, climate change and ever greater environmental demands are also having a major impact on these markets.

Against this backdrop, Michelin presents the broad trends of the tire market:

1- Tire sizes are increasing, as a result of ever heavier vehicles. This trend directly affects consumption and CO2 emissions, in the midst of climate change and diminishing resources. Michelin is tackling this paradox with the help of technology. For example, reducing rolling resistance in its products helped save 3.4 billion liters of fuel throughout the lifespan of tires in 2021; thereby saving 8.7 million metric tons of CO2 in comparison with 2010. Michelin will pursue these efforts up to 2030, further improving energy efficiency by 10%

2- All-weather tires are expanding strongly: long snubbed by European motorists, over the last few years, all-weathertires have witnessed outstanding market success on the continent (sales have tripled), due to Michelin's technological developments.

This success is ascribable to several other factors:

  • climate change and the occurrence of unforeseeable snowfall;
  • changes to European regulations;
  • benefits for consumers, who avoid purchasing two sets of tires;
  • the development of vehicle fleets and leasing.

GROUP

3- The boom in electric vehicles. With the expansion of electric vehicles, tires are

returning to center stage. The performance and constraints of electric vehicles puts much more of a strain on tires than combustion-powered vehicles. For high performance, electric vehicle tires must have four essential qualities:

  • longevity due to the increase of torque during acceleration and deceleration,
  • rolling resistance, which is of crucial importance for autonomy,
  • load capacity, which is essential for carrying the weight of batteries,
  • noise reduction, 70% of the noise generated by electric vehicles comes from rolling as opposed to the engine.

These requirements represent a unique opportunity for Michelin to showcase its technologies and know-how.

Facilities committed to far-reaching transformation

Media Day 2022 also takes stock of transformations currently taking place in the Group's plants. A few years ago, the Group initiated an ecological, technological and human challenge at its production sites.

Environmentally-consciousfacilities: Michelin halved the environmental impact of its plants between 2005 and 2019. The Group hopes to go a lot further in order to reach Zero Net Emissions by 2050, with an intermediate target to reduce CO2 emissions by 50% between 2010 and 2030. This challenge can only be met by stepping up the group's efforts in terms of conservancy and the transition to green energy.

Technological facilities: Michelin's industrial transformation also entails digitization and the use of artificial intelligence. For the last 5 years, data has been stored in order to be reused in a collaborative environment. Plant 4.0 combines robots with artificial intelligence, to heighten the scale of the transformation, allowing, in particular, to anticipate breakdowns, boost production and improve working conditions and the level of occupational qualifications. These innovations have enabled Michelin to generate almost 60 million euros of annual revenue. 100 million euros

are expected in the next 3 years.

Human facilities: empowerment is central to the Group's social and human model. For the last 15 years, Michelin has developed ground-breaking managerial innovation at its plants to overhaul the work of production teams. This major transformation

contributes to greater economic performance in the plants, and more importantly, helps to make industrial professions more attractive. In addition, the group continues to invest

GROUP

in enhancing the quality of social dialogue, in particular through establishing a close working relationship with trade unions and employees, a method set to develop strongly over the coming decade.

As a world premiere, Michelin presents two tires containing high percentages of sustainable materials

On its Media Day, Michelin took a new step by unveiling two tires approved for road use, one for cars and the other for buses, containing 45% and 58% sustainable materials, respectively. A concrete illustration of the Group's ability to reach its goal of 100% sustainable materials in all its tire ranges by 2050, they prefigure the future production model technologies for 2025. These advances made possible thanks to Michelin's expertise in the field of materials, its R&D power, and its partnerships with innovative startups, will benefit all Michelin Group products. The inclusion of sustainable materials in the development of its tires is a real undertaking by the Group, in which no compromise on performance is made and care is taken not to worsen the environmental impact of every stage in the life cycle: design, manufacture, transport, use and recycling.

"Michelin is continually transforming. We will rise to the challenges of the changing tire markets thanks to an industrial tool that is ever more innovative, more environmentally friendly and in which humanity plays a major role. The innovative culture of the Michelin teams allows the Group to anticipate and invent solutions every day, in order to fulfil the expectations of its customers and society. We are confident of achieving our strategic goals: in, around and beyond tire".

About Michelin

Michelin, the leading mobility company, is dedicated to enhancing its clients' mobility, sustainably; designing, producing and distributing the most suitable tires for its clients' needs and uses; providing services and solutions to help enrich trips and travels and make them unique experiences; and developing high-technology materials that serve a variety of industries. Headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France, Michelin is present in 177 countries, has 124,760 employees and operates 68 tire production facilities which together produced around 173 million tires in 2021. (www.michelin.com).

MICHELIN GROUP MEDIA RELATIONS

+33 (0) 1 45 66 22 22

7 days a week

www.michelin.com

@MichelinNews

GROUP

27 cours de l'Ile Seguin, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 14:51:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
11:12aMichelin Cgde : In a world first, Michelin unveils two tires approved for road use contain..
PU
10:52aMedia Day 2022 : Michelin presents the changes in tire markets and the transformation of i..
PU
04:52aMichelin Cgde : Guide 2023 – Kyoto Osaka – 389 restaurants
PU
04:32aMichelin Cgde : Présentation investisseurs – CACIB – Auto Credit Day 2022
PU
04:32aMichelin Cgde : CACIB – Auto Credit Day 2022 – Investor presentation
PU
10/03MICHELIN : JP Morgan remains a Sell rating
MD
09/29Michelin Cgde : Guide 2022 – Athens – Stars shine bright above the Acropolis
PU
09/29Michelin Cgde : Présentation investisseurs – Engagement Gouvernance Roadshow
PU
09/29Michelin Cgde : Engagement Governance Roadshow – Investor presentation
PU
09/27Givex Information Technology Group Provides Hong Kong Operations Update
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 27 739 M 27 645 M 27 645 M
Net income 2022 2 083 M 2 076 M 2 076 M
Net Debt 2022 2 870 M 2 860 M 2 860 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,25x
Yield 2022 5,57%
Capitalization 17 060 M 17 002 M 17 002 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,66x
Nbr of Employees 121 017
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 24,04 €
Average target price 33,31 €
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)-33.31%17 002
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-1.11%23 508
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-31.58%4 166
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-50.05%3 278
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO., LTD.24.04%2 544
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-28.01%2 208