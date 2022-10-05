(Michelin data).

PRESS RELEASE

GROUP

Boulogne-Billancourt- October 5, 2022

Media Day 2022: Michelin presents the changes in tire

markets and the transformation of its facilities

Michelin chose its industrial site in Cuneo, Italy, the largest car tire factory in Western Europe, and one of the most modern, in which to hold the 2022 edition of its Media Day, devoted to two of the Group's strategic transformations:

to meet motorists' emerging needs and climate change; the transformation of its production facilities to respond to new environmental, technological and human challenges.

On this occasion, and as a world premiere, Michelin presents two road-approved tires, with high percentages of sustainable materials.

Markets are going through unprecedented change

Over the last few years, automobile markets have witnessed a profound transformation. In 30 years, consumer usage and needs have changed significantly. The characteristics of ever heavier, more comfortable and safer vehicles, car sharing and the expansion of leasing, are the visible signs of this. Moreover, climate change and ever greater environmental demands are also having a major impact on these markets.

Against this backdrop, Michelin presents the broad trends of the tire market:

1- Tire sizes are increasing, as a result of ever heavier vehicles. This trend directly affects consumption and CO2 emissions, in the midst of climate change and diminishing resources. Michelin is tackling this paradox with the help of technology. For example, reducing rolling resistance in its products helped save 3.4 billion liters of fuel throughout the lifespan of tires in 2021; thereby saving 8.7 million metric tons of CO2 in comparison with 2010. Michelin will pursue these efforts up to 2030, further improving energy efficiency by 10%

2- All-weather tires are expanding strongly: long snubbed by European motorists, over the last few years, all-weathertires have witnessed outstanding market success on the continent (sales have tripled), due to Michelin's technological developments.

This success is ascribable to several other factors: