Michelin CGDE : 2021 Annual results Presentation

In the midst of a persistent health crisis, with disrupted supply chains and sharply rising costs, the Group continued to focus on protecting its employees and once again demonstrated the strength and resilience of its business model.
Sales up 16.3% to €23,795m and segment operating income of €2,966m, or 12.5% of sales:
Tire volumes up 11.8% and non-tire sales up 7.7%
Favorable OE/RT mix in the Automotive segment, market share gains in 18-inch and larger tires confirming the Group's technological leadership
Dynamic price management in the non-indexed businesses, leveraging the brand's pricing power and offsetting all cost inflation factors
Specialty businesses hit harder by labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and costs inflation
€1.5bn in free cash flow before acquisitions(3), or €1.8bn in structural free cash flow(3) adjusted for higher raw materials costs.
The Group's performance in 2021 was in line with its "Michelin in Motion" strategic plan's objectives set for 2030 for each of its three pillars, People, Profit, Planet:
Percentage of women in management positions increased to 28.9%
Ongoing integration of acquired companies, generating €41m in additional synergies and bringing the annualized total to €122m
Sustained deployment of the simplification and competitiveness plans
A 10.3% return on capital employed
Environmental commitments strengthened with the signing of the Race to Zero agreement(4)
Net income of €1,845m for the year, with a proposed dividend of €4.5 per share.
Segment operating income
Segment operating margin
A global campaign to rally support from businesses for the Paris Agreement's net zero emissions target by engaging them in "Business Ambition for 1.5°C", a call-to-action initiative led by the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the United Nations Global Compact, We Mean Business and several other organizations.
In an environment that was highly disrupted across every supply chain
Michelin teams rose to the challenge with exceptional commitment
Unstable health situation
Transportation crisis
• Maritime shipping
Shortage of truck drivers
Sharp increase in costs
Raw materials
Logistics services
Energy inputs
Labor shortages
still disrupted
Deployment of the health protocol reduced plant
productivity by 1%
~35k vaccines distributed in Asia(excluding China)
~4 days of production lost in total Group-wide due
to delayed deliveries
• ~15 simultaneous Emergency Operations Centers on average, with peaks up to 50
€1.2bn in higher costs, more than offset by three price increases and a positive mix effect
Workforce attrition and hiring difficulties
• Adjusting work practices and reinforcing our attractiveness
of managers are
Segment
CO2 emissions
operating
women
scopes 1&2
income
of sales
vs. 2020
vs. 2010(4)
employee
i-MEP(4)(5)
engagement rate
ROCE(3)
vs.
vs. 2020(2)
2023-2030
Average sustainable
in 2019(4)
TCIR(1)
Free cash flow
target
materials rate
before M&A(3)
vs. 2020
in tires
2030 target
Total Case of Incident Rate.
Based on the 2021 scope of reporting, the 2020 rate was 82%, versus 83% as reported based on the 2020 scope.
