Michelin CGDE : 2021 Annual results Presentation

In the midst of a persistent health crisis, with disrupted supply chains and sharply rising costs, the Group continued to focus on protecting its employees and once again demonstrated the strength and resilience of its business model .

Sales up 16.3% to €23,795m and segment operating income of €2,966m, or 12.5% of sales:

Tire volumes up 11.8% and non-tire sales up 7.7%

non-tire sales up 7.7% Favorable OE/RT mix in the Automotive segment, market share gains in 18-inch and larger tires confirming the Group's technological leadership

18-inch and larger tires confirming the Group's technological leadership Dynamic price management in the non-indexed businesses, leveraging the brand's pricing power and offsetting all cost inflation factors

non-indexed businesses, leveraging the brand's pricing power and offsetting all cost inflation factors Specialty businesses hit harder by labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and costs inflation

€1.5bn in free cash flow before acquisitions (3) , or €1.8bn in structural free cash flow (3) adjusted for higher raw materials costs.

The Group's performance in 2021 was in line with its "Michelin in Motion" strategic plan's objectives set for 2030 for each of its three pillars, People, Profit, Planet:

Percentage of women in management positions increased to 28.9%

Ongoing integration of acquired companies, generating €41m in additional synergies and bringing the annualized total to €122m

Sustained deployment of the simplification and competitiveness plans

A 10.3% return on capital employed

Environmental commitments strengthened with the signing of the Race to Zero agreement (4)