Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/14 11:35:13 am
144.75 EUR   -2.23%
MICHELIN CGDE : Financial information at December 31, 2021
PU
MICHELIN CGDE : 2021 Annual results Presentation
PU
Price increases to help Michelin exceed pre-pandemic profits this year
RE
Michelin CGDE : 2021 Annual results Presentation

02/14/2022 | 12:03pm EST
  • In the midst of a persistent health crisis, with disrupted supply chains and sharply rising costs, the Group continued to focus on protecting its employees and once again demonstrated the strength and resilience of its business model.
  • Sales up 16.3% to €23,795m and segment operating income of €2,966m, or 12.5% of sales:
    • Tire volumes up 11.8% and non-tire sales up 7.7%
    • Favorable OE/RT mix in the Automotive segment, market share gains in 18-inch and larger tires confirming the Group's technological leadership
    • Dynamic price management in the non-indexed businesses, leveraging the brand's pricing power and offsetting all cost inflation factors
    • Specialty businesses hit harder by labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and costs inflation
  • €1.5bn in free cash flow before acquisitions(3), or €1.8bn in structural free cash flow(3) adjusted for higher raw materials costs.
  • The Group's performance in 2021 was in line with its "Michelin in Motion" strategic plan's objectives set for 2030 for each of its three pillars, People, Profit, Planet:
    • Percentage of women in management positions increased to 28.9%
    • Ongoing integration of acquired companies, generating €41m in additional synergies and bringing the annualized total to €122m
    • Sustained deployment of the simplification and competitiveness plans
    • A 10.3% return on capital employed
    • Environmental commitments strengthened with the signing of the Race to Zero agreement(4)
  • Net income of €1,845m for the year, with a proposed dividend of €4.5 per share.
  1. Segment operating income
  2. Segment operating margin
  3. Definition : see slide 66
  1. A global campaign to rally support from businesses for the Paris Agreement's net zero emissions target by engaging them in "Business Ambition for 1.5°C", a call-to-action initiative led by the international Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the United Nations Global Compact, We Mean Business and several other organizations.

In an environment that was highly disrupted across every supply chain

Michelin teams rose to the challenge with exceptional commitment

Unstable health situation

Transportation crisis

Maritime shipping

  • Shortage of truck drivers

Sharp increase in costs

    • Raw materials
  • Logistics services
    • Energy inputs

Labor shortages

2021 Annual Results - February 14, 2022

still disrupted

  • Deployment of the health protocol reduced plant

productivity by 1%

  • ~35k vaccines distributed in Asia (excluding China)
  • ~4 days of production lost in total Group-wide due

to delayed deliveries

~15 simultaneous Emergency Operations Centers on average, with peaks up to 50

€1.2bn in higher costs, more than offset by three price increases and a positive mix effect

  • Workforce attrition and hiring difficulties

Adjusting work practices and reinforcing our attractiveness

of managers are

Segment

CO2 emissions

operating

women

scopes 1&2

income

of sales

vs. 2020

vs. 2010(4)

employee

i-MEP(4)(5)

engagement rate

ROCE(3)

vs.

vs. 2020(2)

2023-2030

Average sustainable

in 2019(4)

TCIR(1)

Free cash flow

target

materials rate

before M&A(3)

vs. 2020

in tires

2030 target

  1. Total Case of Incident Rate.
  2. Based on the 2021 scope of reporting, the 2020 rate was 82%, versus 83% as reported based on the 2020 scope.
  3. Definition: see slide 66
  1. See the strategic dashboard on slide 24 presenting the 2030 ambitions in detail
  2. The industrial-Michelin Environmental Performance indicator is used to track the environmental impacts of the Group's manufacturing operations (see slide 51 and p.150 of the 2020 Universal Registration Document).

2021 Annual Results - February 14, 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 17:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 250 M 26 517 M 26 517 M
Net income 2021 1 925 M 2 195 M 2 195 M
Net Debt 2021 2 836 M 3 235 M 3 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 26 431 M 30 145 M 30 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 148,05 €
Average target price 161,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)2.71%30 145
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION6.24%31 946
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-24.27%5 161
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-26.01%4 437
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-17.36%4 338
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.11%3 601