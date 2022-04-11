Michelin CGDE : 2021 Universal Registration Document

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Including Annual Financial Report, Non-Financial Performance Statement, Duty of Care Plan

2021

This document is a free translation of the original French language version. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

The French language version of this Universal Registration Document was filed on April 8, 2022 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF), as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation.

The Universal Registration Document can be used when securities are offered to the public or for their admission to trading on a regulated market if it is completed by a note on the securities and, if applicable, a summary and all of the amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The package is approved by the AMF in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/1129.

The Annual Financial Report included in the Universal Registration Document is a translation of the official version of the Annual Financial Report in format ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available on the websitewww.michelin.com

Group presentation and strategy Profile 3 Message from the Managing Chairman 4 Trends & challenges 6 Our All Sustainable strategy for 2030 10 Our business model 12 Expanding with tires 14 Expanding around tires 20 Expanding beyond tires 22 6 pathways to success 26 Governance 32 Michelin investor relations 38 Ethics, integrity and compliance 39 Risk management 40 Performance & ambitions 42 The Michelin share 47 Outlook 48

Motion For Life Offering everyone a better way forward is our purpose. To achieve it, we are passionately innovating, while constantly seeking the right balance between personal fulfillment, protection of the planet, and business and financial performance. Our shared dream is to be recognized as a leader in innovations that have helped humanity conquer new frontiers. As a world leader in sustainable mobility solutions, Michelin improves transportation performance with high-tech tires and state-of-the-art services, while its guides, itinerary planners and recommendations make travel easier and more fulfilling. In addition to mobility, the Group is leveraging its exceptional high-tech materials expertise in such future-facing markets as sustainable flexible composites, medical applications, metal 3D printing, and zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell systems.

A GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

PROFILE

People, Planet, Profit

EVERYTHING WILL BE

SUSTAINABLE AT MICHELIN

PEOPLE 125,000 people in 177 countries 80% employee engagement rate PLANET 29% sustainable materials rate 29% reduction in CO2 emissions vs. 2010(1)

PROFIT €23,795 million in sales 10.3% return on capital employed (ROCE)

R&D

6,000

EMPLOYEES

8 COUNTRIES

PRODUCTION

123 FACILITIES 26 COUNTRIES

DEALERSHIPS

7,900

PROPRIETARY OR FRANCHISED CENTERS

30 COUNTRIES

(1) Scopes 1 and 2.

3