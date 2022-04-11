Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Michelin (CGDE)
  News
  Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/11 06:51:46 am EDT
117.85 EUR   +0.86%
04/07MICHELIN : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
04/07MICHELIN CGDE : Disclosure of trading in own shares – 6 April 2022
PU
04/07MICHELIN : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
Michelin CGDE : 2021 Universal Registration Document

04/11/2022 | 06:41am EDT
UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Including Annual Financial Report, Non-Financial Performance Statement, Duty of Care Plan

2021

CoNTENTS

01GROUP

PRESENTATION

AND STRATEGY 1

02RISK

MANAGEMENT 50

CORPORATE

03GOVERNANCE REPORT 68

  • 04NON-FINANCIAL

    PERFORMANCE 148

  • 05FINANCIAL

    PERFORMANCE 266

  • 06INVESTOR

    RELATIONS 418

    ANNUAL

  • 07SHAREHOLDERS

    MEETING OF

    MAY 13, 2022 438

    TABLES OF

08CONCORDANCE 468

This document is a free translation of the original French language version. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.

The French language version of this Universal Registration Document was filed on April 8, 2022 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF), as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation.

The Universal Registration Document can be used when securities are offered to the public or for their admission to trading on a regulated market if it is completed by a note on the securities and, if applicable, a summary and all of the amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The package is approved by the AMF in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/1129.

The Annual Financial Report included in the Universal Registration Document is a translation of the official version of the Annual Financial Report in format ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available on the websitewww.michelin.com

01

Group presentation and strategy

Profile 3

Message from the Managing Chairman 4

Trends & challenges 6

Our All Sustainable strategy for 2030 10

Our business model 12

Expanding with tires 14

Expanding around tires 20

Expanding beyond tires 22

6 pathways to success 26

Governance 32

Michelin investor relations 38

Ethics, integrity and compliance 39

Risk management 40

Performance & ambitions 42

The Michelin share 47

Outlook 48

Motion

For Life

Offering everyone a better way forward is our purpose. To achieve it, we are passionately innovating, while constantly seeking the right balance between personal fulfillment, protection of the planet, and business and financial performance. Our shared dream is to be recognized as a leader in innovations that have helped humanity conquer new frontiers.

As a world leader in

sustainable mobility

solutions,

Michelin improves

transportation performance

with high-tech tires and

state-of-the-art services,

while its guides,

itinerary planners and

recommendations

make travel easier

and more fulfilling.

In addition to mobility, the Group is leveraging its exceptional high-tech materials expertise in such future-facing markets as sustainable flexible composites, medical applications, metal 3D printing, and zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell systems.

A GLOBAL FOOTPRINT

PROFILE

PROFILE

People, Planet, Profit

EVERYTHING WILL BE

SUSTAINABLE AT MICHELIN

PEOPLE 125,000 people in 177 countries 80% employee engagement rate PLANET 29% sustainable materials rate 29% reduction in CO2 emissions vs. 2010(1)

PROFIT €23,795 million in sales 10.3% return on capital employed (ROCE)

R&D

6,000

EMPLOYEES

8 COUNTRIES

PRODUCTION

123 FACILITIES 26 COUNTRIES

DEALERSHIPS

7,900

PROPRIETARY OR FRANCHISED CENTERS

30 COUNTRIES

(1) Scopes 1 and 2.

MICHELIN

2021 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

01

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 10:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 250 M 25 289 M 25 289 M
Net income 2021 1 925 M 2 094 M 2 094 M
Net Debt 2021 2 836 M 3 085 M 3 085 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,9x
Yield 2021 4,15%
Capitalization 20 861 M 22 690 M 22 690 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 94,2%
Consensus
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)-18.94%22 690
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-9.50%25 326
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-34.82%4 437
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-39.82%3 618
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-8.43%3 332
ANHUI ZHONGDING SEALING PARTS CO., LTD.-36.91%2 826