Michelin CGDE : 2021 Universal Registration Document

UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT
Including Annual Financial Report, Non-Financial Performance Statement, Duty of Care Plan
2021
CoNTENTS
01GROUP
PRESENTATION
AND STRATEGY 1
02RISK
MANAGEMENT 50
CORPORATE
03GOVERNANCE REPORT 68
-
04NON-FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE 148
-
05FINANCIAL
PERFORMANCE 266
-
06INVESTOR
RELATIONS 418
ANNUAL
-
07SHAREHOLDERS
MEETING OF
MAY 13, 2022 438
TABLES OF
08CONCORDANCE 468
This document is a free translation of the original French language version. In case of discrepancies, the French version shall prevail.
The French language version of this Universal Registration Document was filed on April 8, 2022 with the French securities regulator (Autorité des Marchés Financiers - AMF), as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation.
The Universal Registration Document can be used when securities are offered to the public or for their admission to trading on a regulated market if it is completed by a note on the securities and, if applicable, a summary and all of the amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The package is approved by the AMF in accordance with EU Regulation 2017/1129.
The Annual Financial Report included in the Universal Registration Document is a translation of the official version of the Annual Financial Report in format ESEF (European Single Electronic Format) and is available on the websitewww.michelin.com
01
Group presentation and strategy
Profile 3
Message from the Managing Chairman 4
Trends & challenges 6
Our All Sustainable strategy for 2030 10
Our business model 12
Expanding with tires 14
Expanding around tires 20
Expanding beyond tires 22
6 pathways to success 26
Governance 32
Michelin investor relations 38
Ethics, integrity and compliance 39
Risk management 40
Performance & ambitions 42
The Michelin share 47
Outlook 48
Motion
For Life
Offering everyone a better way forward is our purpose. To achieve it, we are passionately innovating, while constantly seeking the right balance between personal fulfillment, protection of the planet, and business and financial performance. Our shared dream is to be recognized as a leader in innovations that have helped humanity conquer new frontiers.
As a world leader in
sustainable mobility
solutions,
Michelin improves
transportation performance
with high-tech tires and
state-of-the-art services,
while its guides,
itinerary planners and
recommendations
make travel easier
and more fulfilling.
In addition to mobility, the Group is leveraging its exceptional high-tech materials expertise in such future-facing markets as sustainable flexible composites, medical applications, metal 3D printing, and zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell systems.
A GLOBAL FOOTPRINT
PROFILE
PROFILE
EVERYTHING WILL BE
SUSTAINABLE AT MICHELIN
PEOPLE 125,000 people in 177 countries 80% employee engagement rate PLANET 29% sustainable materials rate 29% reduction in CO2 emissions vs. 2010(1)
PROFIT €23,795 million in sales 10.3% return on capital employed (ROCE)
R&D
6,000
EMPLOYEES
8 COUNTRIES
PRODUCTION
123 FACILITIES 26 COUNTRIES
DEALERSHIPS
7,900
PROPRIETARY OR FRANCHISED CENTERS
30 COUNTRIES
(1) Scopes 1 and 2.
