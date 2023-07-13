All our publications can be found online on our website:

The year 2022 was marked by multiple evolving crises, requiring agility and resilience from our team and our partners to assure that urgent needs could be met.

The Covid pandemic, fallout from the on-going hostilities in Ukraine, and the climate and biodiversity crises have led to a stronger focus on humanitarian efforts and environmental protection. Through this, we have also worked to maintain balance with other themes such as education, sustainable mobility, sports, and culture/ heritage.

This year also represents a significant transition for the Michelin Foundation itself, as we prepare the renewal of our mandate starting at the beginning of 2024.

The commitment of the Michelin Group, under the leadership of Philippe Legrez and Anne Teffo, has contributed to real progress in over 30 countries on 5 continents and through over 500 projects. The engagement of our partners and the quality of their efforts is truly inspiring.