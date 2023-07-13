MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION
HUMAN ADVENTURES
2022 ANNUAL REPORT
FOREWORD
RESILIENCE AND AGILITY
This year, the Michelin Corporate Foundation's 2022 annual report
is being published digitally.
We have decided not to produce a paper version
in order to meet our commitments in terms of sustainable development
and protection of the environment.
All our publications can be found online on our website:
fondation.michelin.com
The year 2022 was marked by multiple evolving crises, requiring agility and resilience from our team and our partners to assure that urgent needs could be met.
The Covid pandemic, fallout from the on-going hostilities in Ukraine, and the climate and biodiversity crises have led to a stronger focus on humanitarian efforts and environmental protection. Through this, we have also worked to maintain balance with other themes such as education, sustainable mobility, sports, and culture/ heritage.
This year also represents a significant transition for the Michelin Foundation itself, as we prepare the renewal of our mandate starting at the beginning of 2024.
The commitment of the Michelin Group, under the leadership of Philippe Legrez and Anne Teffo, has contributed to real progress in over 30 countries on 5 continents and through over 500 projects. The engagement of our partners and the quality of their efforts is truly inspiring.
It is therefore with great enthusiasm, and a healthy dose of respect and modesty, that I meet this new challenge to define - with our extended team and partners - our updated vision for the next 5-year mandate. With the vision of 'Humanity in Motion' as a guiding star, we are already working to build a more open and holistic approach, striving to increase the relevance and impact of our efforts.
"NEVER HAVE THE
NEEDS FOR OUR SOCIETY BEEN MORE PRESSING.
WE WILL CONTINUE
TO TACKLE THESE
CHALLENGES WITH
ENERGY AND
CREATIVITY, HAND-
IN-HAND WITH OUR
PARTNERS, AND
FOCUSED ON THE NEEDS
OF THOSE WE SERVE."
MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION
CONTENTS
THE MICHELIN FOUNDATION
4 OUR MISSION
5 THE FOUNDATION IN FIGURES
6 FORRAD
MOBILE CLINIC ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE FOR ALL
9 UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM THE MICHELIN FOUNDATION COMMITS TO HEALTHCARE
IN SRI LANKA
10 LAZARUS
SOLIDARITY HOME SHARING
14 LES AMIS DU CENTRE POMPIDOU
SCIENCE COMES TO THE AID OF ART
15 LA SAUVEGARDE DE L'ART FRANÇAIS
SUPPORT FOR THE LOCAL HERITAGE
16 PROJECT SPONSORS GROUND-LEVELPROJECT SUPPORT
18 C'POSSIBLE
HELPING YOUNG PEOPLE ACHIEVE
19 ENFANTS D'ASIE PREVENTING SCHOOL DROPOUT
20 (INTERNATIONAL CENTER
FOR ENDOSCOPIC SURGERY (CICE)
TRAINING FOR UKRAINIAN WOMEN
SURGEONS
21 AGRICULTURE ET ALIMENTATION DURABLE (SOS GROUP)
LES ENFANTS CUISINENT
22 ENVIRONMENT PROMOTING ENVIRONMENTAL TRANSITION
23 BIODIV'EDUC TRANSITION CAMPUS TRAINING FOR TRANSFORMATION
24 WHO'S WHO
THE FOUNDATION TEAM
AND THE EXECUTIVE BOARD
26 OUR PROJECTS IN 2022
30 VOLUNTEERING AT MICHELIN
THE COMMITMENT OF OUR WORKFORCE
THE MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION
SUPPORTS THE MICHELIN GROUP'S RAISON D'ÊTRE:
OFFERING EVERYONE,
ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, A BETTER WAY FORWARD.
MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION
OUR MISSION
MORE THAN JUST PROJECTS,
ADVENTURES SHARED
BY COMMITTED PEOPLE.
HUMANITY
THE FOUNDATION IN FIGURES
2022
SUM TOTAL OF DONATIONS
€12,185,377
BREAKDOWN BY PROJECT AREA
IN MOTION
€6,144,427
SPORT
AND HEALTH
€2,258,150
EDUCATION AND
SOLIDARITY
€1,435,500
SUSTAINABLE
MOBILITY
PUT ANOTHER WAY
€1,242,500
€1,104,800
HERITAGE AND
PROTECTING
THE ARTS
THE ENVIRONMENT
AND
81
50%
PROJECTS OF WHICH
NEW PROJECTS
41 NEW PROJECTS
IN 2022
25%
OF PROJECTS IN THE AREA
OF EDUCATION
AND THE COMMUNITY
Created in 2014, the Michelin Foundation reflects the Michelin
Group's tradition of social commitment. Under the 'Humanity in Motion' banner, the Foundation backs innovative projects in tune with its humanistic philosophy of benefiting the greatest number of people.
Through the Foundation, we are committed
The Foundation is engaged
to taking concrete action, as close as
in five areas: Sustainable
possible to the communities where the
Mobility, Sport and Health,
Michelin Group operates. Our aim is to
Education and Solidarity,
complement local philanthropic activities
Protecting the Environment,
and the Michelin Volunteering initiative.
Heritage and the Arts.
This philanthropy already takes place in the
many countries where the Michelin Group is
developing its activities.
ACHIEVEMENTS SINCE 2014
OVER
500
OPERATING IN
PROJECTS
35
TO A TOTAL BUDGET
COUNTRIES
OF OVER 128 MILLION EUROS
WORLDWIDE
SPENT FOR THE COMMON GOOD
MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION
INDIA
FORRAD
Since it was set up in 2017,
the clinic has covered a lot of ground. Travelling the roads of the Thiravallur
district in India's state of Tamil Nadu, the clinic and its ever-enterprising medical team have given over 30,000 consultations and treated over 7,000 new patients. Its action was especially decisive during the Covid-19 pandemic when private clinics and hospital outpatients departments were closed. In the five years it has been operating, the clinic has used advanced screening apparatus to carry out basic diagnoses and treat patients suffering from acute and chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure
and anemia.
Taking preventive action - Over and above the provision of healthcare, the mobile clinic has applied its experience to investigate the underlying causes of the prevailing diseases observed locally and work with all interested parties on initiatives to improve
INDIA
FORRAD
community health in the region. With this aim in mind, the clinic has organized information, awareness and training sessions on key issues such as women's health, care for the elderly, mental health (see next page), nutrition
and attention to environmental factors such as water quality and farming practices. Since 2019, 45 health information sessions have been organized in 19 villages with over 1,400 attendees. Coupled with advice given to patients during clinical consultations, these sessions have improved healthcare over the long term and allayed credulity and fear. The result is that patient compliance has improved from 50% to 80%, and this no longer just applies on the purely medical side but also involves changes to diet and lifestyle. ●
"THE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF TIME THAT PHYSICIANS
- LIKE THE MOBILE CLINIC'S DR.THANMAYI - SPEND WITH THEIR PATIENTS HELPS THEM UNDERSTAND THEIR PATHOLOGIES AND TREAT THEM MORE EFFECTIVELY."
Dr. Thanmayi
Mobile clinic
FORRAD
The clinic offers treatment to the elderly, the handicapped and the most vulnerable.
MOBILE CLINIC ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE FOR ALL
With backing from the Michelin Foundation,
the Foundation for Rural Recovery and Development (FORRAD)
in India has set up a mobile unit for people lacking
easy access to healthcare.
MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION
