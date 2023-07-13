MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION

HUMAN ADVENTURES

2022 ANNUAL REPORT

FOREWORD

1

RESILIENCE AND AGILITY

This year, the Michelin Corporate Foundation's 2022 annual report

is being published digitally.

We have decided not to produce a paper version

in order to meet our commitments in terms of sustainable development

and protection of the environment.

All our publications can be found online on our website:

fondation.michelin.com

The year 2022 was marked by multiple evolving crises, requiring agility and resilience from our team and our partners to assure that urgent needs could be met.

The Covid pandemic, fallout from the on-going hostilities in Ukraine, and the climate and biodiversity crises have led to a stronger focus on humanitarian efforts and environmental protection. Through this, we have also worked to maintain balance with other themes such as education, sustainable mobility, sports, and culture/ heritage.

This year also represents a significant transition for the Michelin Foundation itself, as we prepare the renewal of our mandate starting at the beginning of 2024.

The commitment of the Michelin Group, under the leadership of Philippe Legrez and Anne Teffo, has contributed to real progress in over 30 countries on 5 continents and through over 500 projects. The engagement of our partners and the quality of their efforts is truly inspiring.

It is therefore with great enthusiasm, and a healthy dose of respect and modesty, that I meet this new challenge to define - with our extended team and partners - our updated vision for the next 5-year mandate. With the vision of 'Humanity in Motion' as a guiding star, we are already working to build a more open and holistic approach, striving to increase the relevance and impact of our efforts.

"NEVER HAVE THE

NEEDS FOR OUR SOCIETY BEEN MORE PRESSING.

WE WILL CONTINUE

TO TACKLE THESE

CHALLENGES WITH

ENERGY AND

CREATIVITY, HAND-

IN-HAND WITH OUR

PARTNERS, AND

FOCUSED ON THE NEEDS

OF THOSE WE SERVE."

MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION

2

CONTENTS

3

THE MICHELIN FOUNDATION

4 OUR MISSION

5 THE FOUNDATION IN FIGURES

6 FORRAD

MOBILE CLINIC ACCESS TO HEALTHCARE FOR ALL

9 UNITED NATIONS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM THE MICHELIN FOUNDATION COMMITS TO HEALTHCARE

IN SRI LANKA

10 LAZARUS

SOLIDARITY HOME SHARING

14 LES AMIS DU CENTRE POMPIDOU

SCIENCE COMES TO THE AID OF ART

15 LA SAUVEGARDE DE L'ART FRANÇAIS

SUPPORT FOR THE LOCAL HERITAGE

16 PROJECT SPONSORS GROUND-LEVELPROJECT SUPPORT

18 C'POSSIBLE

HELPING YOUNG PEOPLE ACHIEVE

19 ENFANTS D'ASIE PREVENTING SCHOOL DROPOUT

20 (INTERNATIONAL CENTER

FOR ENDOSCOPIC SURGERY (CICE)

TRAINING FOR UKRAINIAN WOMEN

SURGEONS

21 AGRICULTURE ET ALIMENTATION DURABLE (SOS GROUP)

LES ENFANTS CUISINENT

22 ENVIRONMENT PROMOTING ENVIRONMENTAL TRANSITION

23 BIODIV'EDUC TRANSITION CAMPUS TRAINING FOR TRANSFORMATION

24 WHO'S WHO

THE FOUNDATION TEAM

AND THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

26 OUR PROJECTS IN 2022

30 VOLUNTEERING AT MICHELIN

THE COMMITMENT OF OUR WORKFORCE

THE MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION

SUPPORTS THE MICHELIN GROUP'S RAISON D'ÊTRE:

OFFERING EVERYONE,

ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, A BETTER WAY FORWARD.

MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION

4

OUR MISSION

MORE THAN JUST PROJECTS,

ADVENTURES SHARED

BY COMMITTED PEOPLE.

HUMANITY

THE FOUNDATION IN FIGURES

5

2022

SUM TOTAL OF DONATIONS

12,185,377

BREAKDOWN BY PROJECT AREA

IN MOTION

6,144,427

SPORT

AND HEALTH

2,258,150

EDUCATION AND

SOLIDARITY

1,435,500

SUSTAINABLE

MOBILITY

PUT ANOTHER WAY

1,242,500

1,104,800

HERITAGE AND

PROTECTING

THE ARTS

THE ENVIRONMENT

AND

81

50%

PROJECTS OF WHICH

NEW PROJECTS

41 NEW PROJECTS

IN 2022​

25%

OF PROJECTS IN THE AREA

OF EDUCATION

AND THE COMMUNITY

Created in 2014, the Michelin Foundation reflects the Michelin

Group's tradition of social commitment. Under the 'Humanity in Motion' banner, the Foundation backs innovative projects in tune with its humanistic philosophy of benefiting the greatest number of people.

Through the Foundation, we are committed

The Foundation is engaged

to taking concrete action, as close as

in five areas: Sustainable

possible to the communities where the

Mobility, Sport and Health,

Michelin Group operates. Our aim is to

Education and Solidarity,

complement local philanthropic activities

Protecting the Environment,

and the Michelin Volunteering initiative.

Heritage and the Arts.

This philanthropy already takes place in the

many countries where the Michelin Group is

developing its activities.

ACHIEVEMENTS SINCE 2014

OVER

500

OPERATING IN

PROJECTS

35

TO A TOTAL BUDGET

COUNTRIES

OF OVER 128 MILLION EUROS

WORLDWIDE

SPENT FOR THE COMMON GOOD

MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION

6

INDIA

FORRAD

Since it was set up in 2017,

the clinic has covered a lot of ground. Travelling the roads of the Thiravallur

district in India's state of Tamil Nadu, the clinic and its ever-enterprising medical team have given over 30,000 consultations and treated over 7,000 new patients. Its action was especially decisive during the Covid-19 pandemic when private clinics and hospital outpatients departments were closed. In the five years it has been operating, the clinic has used advanced screening apparatus to carry out basic diagnoses and treat patients suffering from acute and chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure

and anemia.

Taking preventive action - Over and above the provision of healthcare, the mobile clinic has applied its experience to investigate the underlying causes of the prevailing diseases observed locally and work with all interested parties on initiatives to improve

INDIA

FORRAD

community health in the region. With this aim in mind, the clinic has organized information, awareness and training sessions on key issues such as women's health, care for the elderly, mental health (see next page), nutrition

and attention to environmental factors such as water quality and farming practices. Since 2019, 45 health information sessions have been organized in 19 villages with over 1,400 attendees. Coupled with advice given to patients during clinical consultations, these sessions have improved healthcare over the long term and allayed credulity and fear. The result is that patient compliance has improved from 50% to 80%, and this no longer just applies on the purely medical side but also involves changes to diet and lifestyle.

7

"THE SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF TIME THAT PHYSICIANS

- LIKE THE MOBILE CLINIC'S DR.THANMAYI - SPEND WITH THEIR PATIENTS HELPS THEM UNDERSTAND THEIR PATHOLOGIES AND TREAT THEM MORE EFFECTIVELY."

Dr. Thanmayi

Mobile clinic

FORRAD

The clinic offers treatment to the elderly, the handicapped and the most vulnerable.

MOBILE CLINIC ACCESS TO HEALTH CARE FOR ALL

With backing from the Michelin Foundation,

the Foundation for Rural Recovery and Development (FORRAD)

in India has set up a mobile unit for people lacking

easy access to healthcare.

MICHELIN CORPORATE FOUNDATION

