Michelin CGDE : Disclosure of trading in own shares – 6 April 2022

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND
Information about securities repurchasing program Regulated information
Issuer social denomination: Michelin - LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052
Types of securities: ordinary shares - Code ISIN FR 0000121261 Date : April 6, 2022
|
Issuer Name
|
Issuer code
|
Transaction date
|
ISIN Code
|
Daily total volume
(in number of actions)
|
Daily weighted average price of shares acquired
|
Platform
|
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements
Michelin
|
549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|
06/04/2022
|
FR0000121261
|
22 763
|
116,8365 euros
|
Gré à gré
|
Issuer Name
|
Issuer code
|
PSI Name
|
Issuer Code
|
Transaction date
|
Code identifiant de l'instrument financier
|
Unit Price
|
Currency
|
Quantity bought
|
platform
|
Transaction référence number
|
Buyback objective
|
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin
|
549300SOSI58J6VIW052
|
NATIXIS
|
KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63
|
06/04/2022
|
FR0000121261
|
116,8365
|
Euro
|
22 763
|
Gré à gré
|
5309224
|
Cancellation
Disclaimer
Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 12:12:01 UTC.