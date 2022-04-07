Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/07 08:23:11 am EDT
117.50 EUR   -0.17%
08:15aMICHELIN CGDE : Disclosure of trading in own shares – 6 April 2022
PU
05:50aMICHELIN : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
04/06MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Chicago
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : Disclosure of trading in own shares – 6 April 2022

04/07/2022 | 08:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

23, Place des Carmes-Déchaux - 63000 CLERMONT-FERRAND

Information about securities repurchasing program Regulated information

Issuer social denomination: Michelin - LEI 549300SOSI58J6VIW052

Types of securities: ordinary shares - Code ISIN FR 0000121261 Date : April 6, 2022

Issuer Name

Issuer code

Transaction date

ISIN Code

Daily total volume

(in number of actions)

Daily weighted average price of shares acquired

Platform

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements

Michelin

549300SOSI58J6VIW052

06/04/2022

FR0000121261

22 763

116,8365 euros

Gré à gré

Issuer Name

Issuer code

PSI Name

Issuer Code

Transaction date

Code identifiant de l'instrument financier

Unit Price

Currency

Quantity bought

platform

Transaction référence number

Buyback objective

Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin

549300SOSI58J6VIW052

NATIXIS

KX1WK48MPD4Y2NCUIZ63

06/04/2022

FR0000121261

116,8365

Euro

22 763

Gré à gré

5309224

Cancellation

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 12:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
08:15aMICHELIN CGDE : Disclosure of trading in own shares – 6 April 2022
PU
05:50aMICHELIN : UBS gives a Buy rating
MD
04/06MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – Chicago
PU
03/31MICHELIN CGDE : Disclosure of trading in own shares
PU
03/30Sanctioned or not, Russians abroad find their money is 'toxic'
RE
03/28MICHELIN : RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
03/28NDI GROUP A/S ENTERED INTO AN AGREEM : Ml).
CI
03/24MICHELIN CGDE : Disclosure of trading in own shares – 23 March 2022
PU
03/22MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – France
PU
03/22MICHELIN CGDE : Guide 2022 – France – French gastronomy is back on track
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MICHELIN (CGDE)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 23 250 M 25 360 M 25 360 M
Net income 2021 1 925 M 2 100 M 2 100 M
Net Debt 2021 2 836 M 3 093 M 3 093 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,12%
Capitalization 21 013 M 22 920 M 22 920 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 118 400
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 117,70 €
Average target price 159,29 €
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)-18.35%22 920
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-7.64%25 964
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-34.75%4 444
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-39.63%3 629
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-4.82%3 486
ANHUI ZHONGDING SEALING PARTS CO., LTD.-34.07%2 955