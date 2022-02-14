Michelin CGDE : Financial information at December 31, 2021

In 2021, Michelin delivered very good results in extremely difficult conditions, while maintaining the priority to protect its employees. I would like to warmly thank all our employees who, every day, are successfully meeting the many challenges we face. In line with our drive to share the value created by our Group, we will reward their dedication in these exceptional circumstances, in particular through a substantial increase in variable compensation for the year. With these 2021 results, our Group has once again demonstrated its strength and resilience. We are confidently looking forward to the continued deployment of our Michelin in Motion strategy.

[1] Structural free cash flow corresponds to free cash flow before acquisitions, adjusted for the impact of changes in raw material costs on trade payables, trade receivables and inventories.

The Michelin Group delivered segment operating income of €2,966 million and a margin back in line with 2019, at 12.5%, demonstrating once again its strength and business model resilience.

In 2022, in a still highly unsettled environment, Passenger car and Light truck tire markets are expected to expand by 0% to 4% over the year, Truck tire markets by 1% to 5%, and Specialty markets by 6% to 10%. In this market scenario, and barring any new systemic impact from Covid-19[1], Michelin's objective is to report full-year segment operating income in excess of €3.2 billion at constant exchange rates[2] and structural free cash flow of more than €1.2 billion.

[1] Serious supply chain disruptions or restrictions on freedom of movement that would result in a significant drop in the tire markets.

[2] See 2021 results presentation available on www.michelin.com