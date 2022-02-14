Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/14 11:35:13 am
144.75 EUR   -2.23%
12:03pMICHELIN CGDE : Financial information at December 31, 2021
PU
12:03pMICHELIN CGDE : 2021 Annual results Presentation
PU
11:54aPrice increases to help Michelin exceed pre-pandemic profits this year
RE
Michelin CGDE : Financial information at December 31, 2021

02/14/2022 | 12:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial information at December 31, 2021

The Michelin Group delivered segment operating income of €2,966 million and a margin back in line with 2019, at 12.5%, demonstrating once again its strength and business model resilience.

  • Sales rose by 16.3% to €23,795 million and segment operating income stood at €2,966 million, or 12.5% of sales:
    • Tire volumes up 11.8% and non-tire sales up 7.7%,
    • Very favorable Original Equipment/Replacement business mix in the Automotive segment, with market share gains in 18-inch and larger tires confirming the Group's leadership in technological innovation,
    • Dynamic price management in the non-indexed businesses, leveraging the brand's pricing power and offsetting cost inflation factors,
    • Specialty businesses hit harder by labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and cost inflation.
  • €1.5 billion in free cash flow before acquisitions, or €1.8 billion in structural free cash flow[1] adjusted for higher raw materials costs.
  • The Group's performance in 2021 was in line with its "Michelin in Motion" strategic plan's 2030 objectives set for each of its three pillars: People, Profit, Planet.
    • Percentage of women in management positions increased to 28.9%,
    • Ongoing integration of acquired companies, generating €41 million in additional synergies and bringing the annualized total to €122 million,
    • Sustained deployment of the simplification and competitiveness plans,
    • A 10.3% return on capital employed,
    • Environmental commitments strengthened with the signing of the Race to Zero agreement.
  • €1,845 million in net income, up €1,220 million, and a recommended dividend of €4.50 per share.

[1]Structural free cash flow corresponds to free cash flow before acquisitions, adjusted for the impact of changes in raw material costs on trade payables, trade receivables and inventories.

In 2021, Michelin delivered very good results in extremely difficult conditions, while maintaining the priority to protect its employees. I would like to warmly thank all our employees who, every day, are successfully meeting the many challenges we face. In line with our drive to share the value created by our Group, we will reward their dedication in these exceptional circumstances, in particular through a substantial increase in variable compensation for the year. With these 2021 results, our Group has once again demonstrated its strength and resilience. We are confidently looking forward to the continued deployment of our Michelin in Motion strategy.
Florent Menegaux, Chief Executive Officer, Michelin Group
Outlook for 2022

In 2022, in a still highly unsettled environment, Passenger car and Light truck tire markets are expected to expand by 0% to 4% over the year, Truck tire markets by 1% to 5%, and Specialty markets by 6% to 10%. In this market scenario, and barring any new systemic impact from Covid-19[1], Michelin's objective is to report full-year segment operating income in excess of €3.2 billion at constant exchange rates[2] and structural free cash flow of more than €1.2 billion.

[1] Serious supply chain disruptions or restrictions on freedom of movement that would result in a significant drop in the tire markets.

[2] See 2021 results presentation available on www.michelin.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 17:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 23 250 M 26 517 M 26 517 M
Net income 2021 1 925 M 2 195 M 2 195 M
Net Debt 2021 2 836 M 3 235 M 3 235 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,8x
Yield 2021 3,27%
Capitalization 26 431 M 30 145 M 30 145 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,26x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 148,05 €
Average target price 161,00 €
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)2.71%30 145
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION6.24%31 946
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-24.27%5 161
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY-26.01%4 437
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-17.36%4 338
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.-2.11%3 601