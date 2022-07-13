Log in
    ML   FR001400AJ45

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  06:23 2022-07-13 am EDT
26.22 EUR   -0.29%
06:04aMICHELIN CGDE : First-Half 2022 Results – Conference call invitation
PU
07/11Michelin to Buy US-based Road Infrastructure Image Analysis Startup RoadBotics
MT
07/11MICHELIN CGDE : acquires RoadBotics, a start-up specialized in road infrastructure computer vision
PU
Michelin CGDE : First-Half 2022 Results – Conference call invitation

07/13/2022 | 06:04am EDT
PRESS RELEASE

GROUP

First Half 2022 Results

We are pleased to invite you to an

ANALYST / INVESTOR WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, at 6:15pmCET

Florent Menegaux - Chief Executive Officer

Yves Chapot - General Manager & Chief Financial Off icer

Will present Michelin First Half 2022 Results.

This presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The First Half 2022 Results press release will be made public on Tuesday, July 26, at 5:40pmCET (4:40pm London time - 11:40am ET US).

You will be able to download the presentation from Michelin corporate website:

www.michelin.com/en

LIVE WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Live Webcast:

If you wish to listen to the presentation and watch the synchronised slides, please go to: www.michelin.com/en

Conference call:

If you wish to listen to the conference call or ask a question at the end of the presentation, please dial these numbers:

From North America:

+1 646 722 49 16

+ pin code 12967262#

From France:

+33 1 72 72 74 03

+ pin code 12967262#

From the UK:

+44 207 194 3759

+ pin code 12967262#

From the rest of the world:

+44 207 194 3759

+ pin code 12967262#

REPLAY

Replay of the webcast:

View recorded webcast starting July 27th, at 9:00am CET (8:00am London time) on: www.michelin.com/en

Replay of the conference call:

Available from July 27th, at 9:00am CET (8:00am London time)

From North America:

+1 646 722 49 69

+ pin code 425022337#

From France:

+33 1 70 71 01 60

+ pin code 425022337#

From the UK:

+44 203 364 5147

+ pin code 425022337#

From the rest of the world:

+44 203 364 5147

+ pin code 425022337#

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 13 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 July 2022 10:03:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
