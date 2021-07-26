Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : First-half 2021 Financial report

07/26/2021 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MOTION FOR LIFE

FIRST-HALF 2021

FINANCIAL REPORT

C O N T E N T S

01

02

PRESS INFORMATION

3

Press release

4

SLIDESHOW

13

Introduction

15

First-half 2021 results

17

2021 Guidance

26

Appendices

30

Capital Markets Day / key messages

48

03 2021 FIRST-HALF BUSINESS REVIEW

74

3.1

Tire markets

76

3.2

Sales

82

3.3

Consolidated income statement review

87

3.4

Consolidated balance sheet review

93

3.5

Consolidated cash flow statement review

98

3.6

Outlook for 2021

99

3.7

Related parties

99

3.8

Risk management

99

3.9

Key figures

100

3.10

Share information

101

3.11

Highlights

103

04

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

107

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements -

108

Six months ended June 30, 2021

05

06

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW

REPORT

135

Statutory Auditors' review report on the interim financial information

136

STATEMENT BY THE PERSON

RESPONSIBLE

137

Statement by the person responsible for the first-half 2021 financial report

138

MICHELIN - FIRST-HALF 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT -

1

2 - MICHELIN - FIRST-HALF 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT

01

Press

information

PRESS RELEASE

4

Market review

5

First-Half 2021 Net Sales and Earnings

7

"All Sustainable" Michelin - First-Half 2021

8

First-Half 2021 Highlights

9

MICHELIN - FIRST-HALF 2021 FINANCIAL REPORT -

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 15:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
12:12pMICHELIN CGDE : French tyre group Michelin raises 2021 targets as demand rebound..
RE
12:11pMICHELIN : 2021 First-Half Financial Report
AQ
12:08pMICHELIN CGDE : Press Release – 2021 First-half financial report availabil..
PU
12:00pMICHELIN : Availability of the Half-Year Financial report as of 30 June 2021
GL
11:59a2021/07/26 5 : 45pm Financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2021
PU
11:59aMICHELIN CGDE : First-half 2021 Financial report
PU
11:59aMICHELIN CGDE : First-half 2021 Results Presentation
PU
11:45aMICHELIN CGDE : French tyre group Michelin raises 2021 targets as demand rebound..
RE
11:45aMICHELIN : First-half 2021: The Michelin Group reports sales of 11.2 billion &n..
GL
11:13aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hasbro, Lockheed Martin, Tencent, Roche, Vodafone...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 472 M 26 540 M 26 540 M
Net income 2021 1 660 M 1 961 M 1 961 M
Net Debt 2021 3 103 M 3 665 M 3 665 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 24 612 M 29 069 M 29 069 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 500
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 138,00 €
Average target price 140,37 €
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)31.49%28 617
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION39.33%32 816
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ21.83%5 634
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.49.31%5 081
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY42.53%4 098
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.50.83%3 963