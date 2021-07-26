Michelin CGDE : First-half 2021 Financial report

MOTION FOR LIFE
FIRST-HALF 2021
FINANCIAL REPORT
C O N T E N T S
01
02
PRESS INFORMATION
3
Press release
4
SLIDESHOW
13
Introduction
15
First-half 2021 results
17
2021 Guidance
26
Appendices
30
Capital Markets Day / key messages
48
03 2021 FIRST-HALF BUSINESS REVIEW
74
3.1
Tire markets
76
3.2
Sales
82
3.3
Consolidated income statement review
87
3.4
Consolidated balance sheet review
93
3.5
Consolidated cash flow statement review
98
3.6
Outlook for 2021
99
3.7
Related parties
3.8
Risk management
3.9
Key figures
100
3.10
Share information
101
3.11
Highlights
103
04
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
107
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements -
108
Six months ended June 30, 2021
05
06
STATUTORY AUDITORS' REVIEW
REPORT
135
Statutory Auditors' review report on the interim financial information
136
STATEMENT BY THE PERSON
RESPONSIBLE
137
Statement by the person responsible for the first-half 2021 financial report
138
01
Press
information
PRESS RELEASE
4
Market review
5
First-Half 2021 Net Sales and Earnings
7
"All Sustainable" Michelin - First-Half 2021
8
First-Half 2021 Highlights
9
