Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Michelin (CGDE)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : First-half 2021 Results Presentation

07/26/2021 | 11:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SALES GROWTH

from 2023

CAGR

WITH

AROUND

BEYOND

TIRES

TIRES

TIRES

Fisrt-half 2021 Results - July 26, 2021

ROCE *

Segment Operating Income

from 2023

in 2023

Thresholdby RS

RS1

RS2

RS3

  • Return on Capital Employed (definition on slide 57), annual target
  • In an environment shaped by an enduring health crisis, the robust market recovery was tempered by major disruptions in the global supply chain.
  • In this context, Michelin teams' commitment helped deliver a 19.6% increase in sales and €1,421m in SOI (2) for the period, with:
    • a 22.8% increase in tire volumes, adding €1,195m to SOI and reflecting market share gains in every segment, especially 18-inch and larger tires, and a 4.6% increase in non-tire activities sales;
    • a €126m increase from positive net price-mix/raw materials effect, as a 1.4% gain from responsive pricing management and a 1.0% increase from favorable mix offsetting the rise in raw material procurement costs;
    • an unfavorable currency effect, stemming primarily from US dollar's weakness against euro, which reduced SOI by €150m.
  • Free cash flow excluding M&A(3) came to €361m, reflecting growth in SOI and still low inventory levels.
  • Gearing stood at 27%, attesting the Group's financial position strength, as confirmed by rating agencies.
  • 2021 full-yearguidance raised (1): SOI at constant exchange rates > €2,800m, structural free cash flow (4) > €1,000m.
  1. Barring any new systemic effect from Covid-19: deeper supply chain disruptions or tighter restrictions on freedom of movement that would result in a significant drop in the tire markets.
  2. Segment operating income.
  3. Free cash flow before acquisitions, which includes JV financing flows (see slide 12).
  4. See slide 57 for structural free cash flow definition.

Fisrt-half 2021 Results - July 26, 2021

vs dec. 20

of managers and supervisors are women

TCIR (1)

2021 target

  1. Total Case of Incident Rate
  2. Free cash flow before acquisitions, which includes JV financing flows (see slide 12)
  3. 12 months rolling data, may be updated until the publication of the annual result.

Fisrt-half 2021 Results - July 26, 2021

Segment operating

CO2 emitted

income

or

scope 1 & 2 (3)

vs 2010 (4)

of sales

in 2019 (4)

Free cash flow

i-MEP(3)(5)

excluding M&A (2)

  1. See 2030 strategic scorecard, slide 37, for 2030 vision.
  2. industrial-MichelinEnvironmental Performance: tool for monitoring the environmental impact of the Group's industrial activities (see slide 55 and p.150 of the 2020 Universal Registration Document).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 15:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MICHELIN (CGDE)
12:12pMICHELIN CGDE : French tyre group Michelin raises 2021 targets as demand rebound..
RE
12:11pMICHELIN : 2021 First-Half Financial Report
AQ
12:08pMICHELIN CGDE : Press Release – 2021 First-half financial report availabil..
PU
12:00pMICHELIN : Availability of the Half-Year Financial report as of 30 June 2021
GL
11:59a2021/07/26 5 : 45pm Financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2021
PU
11:59aMICHELIN CGDE : First-half 2021 Financial report
PU
11:59aMICHELIN CGDE : First-half 2021 Results Presentation
PU
11:45aMICHELIN CGDE : French tyre group Michelin raises 2021 targets as demand rebound..
RE
11:45aMICHELIN : First-half 2021: The Michelin Group reports sales of 11.2 billion &n..
GL
11:13aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Hasbro, Lockheed Martin, Tencent, Roche, Vodafone...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 22 472 M 26 540 M 26 540 M
Net income 2021 1 660 M 1 961 M 1 961 M
Net Debt 2021 3 103 M 3 665 M 3 665 M
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
Yield 2021 3,15%
Capitalization 24 612 M 29 069 M 29 069 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,23x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 117 500
Free-Float 94,0%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 138,00 €
Average target price 140,37 €
Spread / Average Target 1,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)31.49%28 617
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION39.33%32 816
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ21.83%5 634
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.49.31%5 081
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY42.53%4 098
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.50.83%3 963