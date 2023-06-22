Florent Menegaux has been elected as President of the Global Compact France Network by the Governing Council of the UN Global Compact France Network for a 3-year term of office. The appointment takes effect from this day and shall begin with his participation in a round table on the theme of 'Growth or Decline: how to achieve inclusivity'.

The Global Compact France Network is the national branch of the UN Global Compact. Its purpose is to implement tangible action based on ten universal principles related to human rights, international labor standards, the environment and the fight against corruption. These issues have always been consistent with Michelin's undertakings.

Upon joining in 2010, Michelin reconfirmed its commitment in terms of social and environmental responsibility. Fully aware of the challenges ahead, the Group also built the 'All Sustainable' strategic vision, based on the constant search for the right balance between people, profit and the planet. The vision aims to ensure the sustainability of activities and the company, as well as communities and the environment in which it operates.