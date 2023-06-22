Michelin CGDE : Florent Menegaux elected as Head of the Global Compact France Network
Today at 12:16 pm
Florent Menegaux elected as Head of the Global Compact France Network
3-year term of office
The Global Compact France Network celebrates its 20th anniversary
Florent Menegaux has been elected as President of the Global Compact France Network by the Governing Council of the UN Global Compact France Network for a 3-year term of office. The appointment takes effect from this day and shall begin with his participation in a round table on the theme of 'Growth or Decline: how to achieve inclusivity'.
The Global Compact France Network is the national branch of the UN Global Compact. Its purpose is to implement tangible action based on ten universal principles related to human rights, international labor standards, the environment and the fight against corruption. These issues have always been consistent with Michelin's undertakings.
Upon joining in 2010, Michelin reconfirmed its commitment in terms of social and environmental responsibility. Fully aware of the challenges ahead, the Group also built the 'All Sustainable' strategic vision, based on the constant search for the right balance between people, profit and the planet. The vision aims to ensure the sustainability of activities and the company, as well as communities and the environment in which it operates.
The Global Compact France Network provides essential momentum for helping companies respond to today's major challenges. The key lies in working together and solidarity. I will continue with my predecessors' efforts and I will ensure that during my term of office, I make a significative contribution to the network's actions and to accelerating its growth in the territories. As I do every day as CEO of Michelin, I will continue to defend a sustainable and responsible vision, to federate business and support directions which are part of a world view combining balanced growth, value creation, the development of people and respect for the environment
Florent Menegaux, President of Michelin Group
The Global Compact France Network is celebrating its anniversary this year and now helps its 1,900 members, (60% of which are SMEs), with their CSR policy.
on 22 June 2023
Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin is one of the world leaders in manufacturing and marketing of tires. The products are mainly sold under the Michelin, BFGoodrich, Kleber, Uniroyal and Taurus brands. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale and distribution of tires (75.6%): tires for light vehicles (65.5% of net sales) and heavy trucks (34.5%). The group also offers services and solutions to improve the efficiency of transportation;
- other (24.4%): sale of specialty tires for agricultural and civil engineering machines, two-wheeled vehicles, and aircraft. In addition, Michelin offers solutions to support travels and trips (road maps and gastronomic and tour guides, ViaMichelin, Tablet and Robert Parker) and develops high-tech materials for many fields.
At the end of 2022, Compagnie Générale des Etablissements Michelin had 121 production sites worldwide.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (8.7%), Europe (26.8%), North America (38.2%) and other (26.3%).