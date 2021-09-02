Log in
Michelin CGDE : Guide 2021 – Budapest

09/02/2021 | 05:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MICHELIN Guide 2021 - Budapest

The new MICHELIN Guide Budapest selection is published online today, September 2nd 2021.

The MICHELIN Guide teams are delighted to announce that two restaurants have been awarded a MICHELIN Star: Essência and Salt, both of which are new to the Guide's selection.

  • Essência is run by Tiago & Éva. Chef Tiago is Portuguese, while his wife Éva is Hungarian, and the menus at this stylish and warmly run restaurant are a joyful celebration of both their cultures.
  • Salt is the brainchild of chef-owner Szilárd Tóth. The cleverly constructed and creative set menu uses plenty of techniques, like fermenting and pickling, and his strong commitment to sustainable gastronomy means we also highlight his restaurant as one of our Green 'Initiatives'.

'Both these restaurants are wonderful examples of Budapest's dynamic restaurant scene,' said Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the MICHELIN Guides. 'They not only offer fantastic food and are doing something a little different, but they also do so while paying respect to Hungary's culinary traditions.'

The MICHELIN Guide inspectors also found 6 new restaurants to add to this year's selection. These include Hoppá! Bistro, a neighborhood bistro with lots of regulars; Felix, with its refined cooking in a striking building; Stand25 Bisztró, the baby sister of Stand, which is re-added to the Guide in its new location; Spago by Wolfgang Puck, an elegant spot that everyone dresses up for; Rumour, where a creative menu is served at a counter around an open kitchen; and Pasztell, a smart, modern restaurant where you can watch the chefs in the state-of-the-art kitchen.

'Budapest offers a wonderful choice of restaurants, of many different styles and in many different price bands. Some are run by homegrown chefs and restaurateurs, others by those who have gained experience abroad and have now returned to their homeland,' commented Gwendal Poullennec. 'This is what gives the city its vitality and means the future is full of promise.'

Because the Guide to Budapest is now digital only, the inspectors were able to work on this selection for a longer period, which has proved vital in the face of all the challenges that the hospitality industry has had to deal with. That being said, the MICHELIN Guide inspectors used the same methodology and looked for the same standards as they do in any year - there were no shortcuts taken which would compromise the integrity of the Guide.

'The last 18 months have been extremely difficult for the hospitality industry all around the world and our thoughts remain with those who have suffered because of the pandemic,' added Gwendal Poullennec. 'The MICHELIN Guide is about more than merely recognizing the top chefs; it is about bringing to a wider audience all the hard work and commitment of the restaurant industry as a whole.'

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 09:51:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
