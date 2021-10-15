Michelin CGDE : Guide 2021 – Moscow

MICHELIN Guide 2021 - Moscow
The long-awaited arrival of the MICHELIN Guide marks a recognition of the rapid development in gastronomic culture in Russia over the past 30 years. The unique history and traditions of the region, formed by the variety of high-quality local products from the Far East, the Altai Republic, the Black Sea and the north-west of Russia, inspire talented chefs to create exquisite culinary masterpieces that cannot be found anywhere else.
The first ever Moscow MICHELIN Star ceremony took place tonight, at the Zaryadye Concert Hall, in the heart of the Russian capital. The festive evening, organized with all necessary security measures, was attended by more than 500 guests.
In total, the MICHELIN Guide Moscow 2022 selection includes:
69 restaurants
2 restaurants with 2 MICHELIN Stars
7 restaurants with 1 MICHELIN Star
3 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants
15 Bib Gourmand restaurants
Find the full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Moscow 2022 below, on the official MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com
