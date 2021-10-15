Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Michelin (CGDE)
  News
  Summary
    ML   FR0000121261

MICHELIN (CGDE)

(ML)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Michelin CGDE : Guide 2021 – Moscow

10/15/2021 | 11:12pm EDT
MICHELIN Guide 2021 - Moscow

The long-awaited arrival of the MICHELIN Guide marks a recognition of the rapid development in gastronomic culture in Russia over the past 30 years. The unique history and traditions of the region, formed by the variety of high-quality local products from the Far East, the Altai Republic, the Black Sea and the north-west of Russia, inspire talented chefs to create exquisite culinary masterpieces that cannot be found anywhere else.

The first ever Moscow MICHELIN Star ceremony took place tonight, at the Zaryadye Concert Hall, in the heart of the Russian capital. The festive evening, organized with all necessary security measures, was attended by more than 500 guests.

In total, the MICHELIN Guide Moscow 2022 selection includes:

69 restaurants

  • 2 restaurants with 2 MICHELIN Stars
  • 7 restaurants with 1 MICHELIN Star
  • 3 MICHELIN Green Star restaurants
  • 15 Bib Gourmand restaurants

Find the full selection of the MICHELIN Guide Moscow 2022 below, on the official MICHELIN Guide website https://guide.michelin.com

Disclaimer

Compagnie Générale des établissements Michelin SA published this content on 15 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2021 03:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 22 859 M 26 516 M 26 516 M
Net income 2021 1 808 M 2 097 M 2 097 M
Net Debt 2021 2 994 M 3 473 M 3 473 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,3x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 23 917 M 27 746 M 27 743 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 117 540
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart MICHELIN (CGDE)
Duration : Period :
Michelin (CGDE) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MICHELIN (CGDE)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 134,10 €
Average target price 147,56 €
Spread / Average Target 10,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Florent Menegaux Chief Executive Officer
Yves Chapot Chief Financial Officer & General Manager
Barbara Marguerite Dalibard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Eric Philippe Vinesse Executive Vice President-Research & Development
Jean-Pierre Duprieu Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MICHELIN (CGDE)27.78%27 746
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION57.06%32 517
THE GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY72.69%5 340
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ9.33%5 046
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.107.28%4 662
KUMHO PETROCHEMICAL CO., LTD.24.14%4 060